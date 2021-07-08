gaussian

A JavaScript model of the Normal (or Gaussian) distribution.

API

Creating a Distribution

var gaussian = require ( 'gaussian' ); var distribution = gaussian(mean, variance); var sample = distribution.ppf( Math .random());

Properties

mean : the mean (μ) of the distribution

variance : the variance (σ^2) of the distribution

standardDeviation : the standard deviation (σ) of the distribution

Probability Functions

pdf(x) : the probability density function, which describes the probability of a random variable taking on the value x

cdf(x) : the cumulative distribution function, which describes the probability of a random variable falling in the interval (−∞, x]

ppf(x) : the percent point function, the inverse of cdf

Combination Functions

mul(d) : returns the product distribution of this and the given distribution; equivalent to scale(d) when d is a constant

div(d) : returns the quotient distribution of this and the given distribution; equivalent to scale(1/d) when d is a constant

add(d) : returns the result of adding this and the given distribution's means and variances

sub(d) : returns the result of subtracting this and the given distribution's means and variances

scale(c) : returns the result of scaling this distribution by the given constant

Generation Function