gau

gaugeJS

by Bernard Kobos
1.3.7 (see all)

100% native and cool looking JavaScript gauge

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4.6K

GitHub Stars

1.3K

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

18

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

gauge.js

100% native and cool looking animated JavaScript/CoffeScript gauge.

  • No images, no external CSS - pure canvas
  • No dependencies
  • Highly configurable
  • Resolution independent
  • Animated gauge value changes
  • Works in all major browsers
  • MIT License

Usage

var opts = {
  angle: 0.15, /// The span of the gauge arc
  lineWidth: 0.44, // The line thickness
  pointer: {
    length: 0.9, // Relative to gauge radius
    strokeWidth: 0.035 // The thickness
  },
  colorStart: '#6FADCF',   // Colors
  colorStop: '#8FC0DA',    // just experiment with them
  strokeColor: '#E0E0E0'   // to see which ones work best for you
};
var target = document.getElementById('foo'); // your canvas element
var gauge = new Gauge(target).setOptions(opts); // create sexy gauge!
gauge.maxValue = 3000; // set max gauge value
gauge.setMinValue(0);  // set min value
gauge.set(1250); // set actual value

For an interactive demo and a list of all supported options please refer to the project's homepage.

Wrappers

gauge.js can be wrapped to a number of frameworks. Here are some examples:

