100% native and cool looking animated JavaScript/CoffeScript gauge.
var opts = {
angle: 0.15, /// The span of the gauge arc
lineWidth: 0.44, // The line thickness
pointer: {
length: 0.9, // Relative to gauge radius
strokeWidth: 0.035 // The thickness
},
colorStart: '#6FADCF', // Colors
colorStop: '#8FC0DA', // just experiment with them
strokeColor: '#E0E0E0' // to see which ones work best for you
};
var target = document.getElementById('foo'); // your canvas element
var gauge = new Gauge(target).setOptions(opts); // create sexy gauge!
gauge.maxValue = 3000; // set max gauge value
gauge.setMinValue(0); // set min value
gauge.set(1250); // set actual value
For an interactive demo and a list of all supported options please refer to the project's homepage.
gauge.js can be wrapped to a number of frameworks. Here are some examples: