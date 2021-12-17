100% native and cool looking animated JavaScript/CoffeScript gauge.

No images, no external CSS - pure canvas

No dependencies

Highly configurable

Resolution independent

Animated gauge value changes

Works in all major browsers

MIT License

Usage

var opts = { angle : 0.15 , lineWidth : 0.44 , pointer : { length : 0.9 , strokeWidth : 0.035 }, colorStart : '#6FADCF' , colorStop : '#8FC0DA' , strokeColor : '#E0E0E0' }; var target = document .getElementById( 'foo' ); var gauge = new Gauge(target).setOptions(opts); gauge.maxValue = 3000 ; gauge.setMinValue( 0 ); gauge.set( 1250 );

For an interactive demo and a list of all supported options please refer to the project's homepage.

Wrappers

gauge.js can be wrapped to a number of frameworks. Here are some examples: