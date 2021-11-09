This project adds typescript language plugin for gauge.
The plugin is authored in typescript.
Refer https://bugdiver.dev/gauge-ts
Running
build.sh(*nix), or
.\build.ps1(windwos/powershell) should give the list of all tasks available. Below sections detail some commonly used tasks.
To compile typescript to commonjs:
./build.sh | .\build.ps1 build
To install the the typescript plugin use(Note, this will uninstall gauge-ts before installing the compiled version):
./build.sh | .\build.ps1 package
./build.sh | .\build.ps1 forceinstall
New distribution details need to be updated in the dotnet-install.json file in gauge plugin repository for a new verison update.