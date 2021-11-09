openbase logo
gauge-ts

by Vinay Shukla
0.1.0 (see all)

Typescript language plugin for Gauge

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.1K

GitHub Stars

19

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

6

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Gauge-Ts

Actions Status codecov npm version

This project adds typescript language plugin for gauge.

The plugin is authored in typescript.

Getting started

Refer https://bugdiver.dev/gauge-ts

Deveopement

Build from Source

Requirements

Running build.sh(*nix), or .\build.ps1(windwos/powershell) should give the list of all tasks available. Below sections detail some commonly used tasks.

Compiling

To compile typescript to commonjs:

./build.sh | .\build.ps1 build
Installing

To install the the typescript plugin use(Note, this will uninstall gauge-ts before installing the compiled version):

./build.sh | .\build.ps1 package
./build.sh | .\build.ps1 forceinstall
Creating distributable
./build.sh | .\build.ps1  package

New distribution details need to be updated in the dotnet-install.json file in gauge plugin repository for a new verison update.

