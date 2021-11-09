This project adds typescript language plugin for gauge.

The plugin is authored in typescript.

Getting started

Refer https://bugdiver.dev/gauge-ts

Deveopement

Build from Source

Requirements

Running build.sh (*nix), or .\build.ps1 (windwos/powershell) should give the list of all tasks available. Below sections detail some commonly used tasks.

Compiling

To compile typescript to commonjs:

./build.sh | . \ build .ps1 build

Installing

To install the the typescript plugin use(Note, this will uninstall gauge-ts before installing the compiled version):

./build.sh | . \ build .ps1 package ./build.sh | . \ build .ps1 forceinstall

Creating distributable

./build.sh | .\build.ps1 package

New distribution details need to be updated in the dotnet-install.json file in gauge plugin repository for a new verison update.