gauge-chart

by recogizer
0.5.3 (see all)

Gauge Chart Library

Readme

Gauge Chart

A library for creating nice and flexible gauge charts.

code style: prettier

Demo | Documentation

Demo | Documentation

Installation

The easiest way to get started is to install it via npm:

  npm install gauge-chart

beware that we moved from @recogizer/gauge-chart to gauge-chart

Or to add manually a link to the library into your html file:

  <script src="https://unpkg.com/gauge-chart@latest/dist/bundle.js"></script>

Usage

Create an element for positioning gauge in your html file:

  <div id="gaugeArea"></div>

Now you're ready to draw your own gauge.

Just copy this code into your js / ts file or into <script> </script> tags in html file:

// Element inside which you want to see the chart
let element = document.querySelector('#gaugeArea')

// Properties of the gauge
let gaugeOptions = {
  hasNeedle: true,
  needleColor: 'gray',
  needleUpdateSpeed: 1000,
  arcColors: ['rgb(44, 151, 222)', 'lightgray'],
  arcDelimiters: [30],
  rangeLabel: ['0', '100'],
  centralLabel: '50',
}

// Drawing and updating the chart
GaugeChart.gaugeChart(element, 300, gaugeOptions).updateNeedle(50)

Result:

Gauge Example

By default, the needle is pointing to 0, thus in order to move it you have to use .updateNeedle(val), where val denotes the value on the chart.

Feel free to change or delete any of the gaugeOptions properties as long as their values are in permitted ranges.

Options

gaugeOptions: { ... }

NameValues RangesDescription
hasNeedletrue / falsedetermines whether to show the needle or not
needleColorvalue supported by CSScolorizes needle with specified colors
needleUpdateSpeednumber ⩾ 0determines the speed of needle update animation
arcColorsarray of values supported by CSScolorizes gauge with specified color
arcDelimitersarray of numbers from 0 to 100specifies delimiters of the gauge in ascending order
arcOverEffecttrue / falsedetermines if over effect on ars is enabled or not
arcLabelsarray of stringsspecifies labels to be placed at delimiters ends
arcPaddingnumberspecifies padding between arcs (in pixels)
arcPaddingColorvalue supported by CSScolor of the padding between delimeters
rangeLabelarray of two stringsdepicts gauge ranges on both sides of the chart
centralLabelstringdepicts gauge inner label
labelsFontstringspecifies font-family to be used for labels

.gaugeChart( ... )

NameValues RangesDescription
elementhtml elementspecifies an element which contains a chart
chartWidthnumber larger than 0gives a width to the gauge (height is always 0.5 * chartWidth)
gaugeOptionsobjectprovides gauge properties (can be empty)

.updateNeedle( ... )

NameValues RangesDescription
needleValuenumber from 0 to 100specifies needle value on the gauge

Examples

Some examples of what you can get out of the library using different properties:

Gauge Examples

Contributing

Build the library with npm run build. For a production version with console warnings, execute npm run build:prod_warn. This will fetch all dependencies and then compile the dist files. To see the examples locally you can start a web server with npm run dev and go to localhost:8080 (localhost:8081 if port 8080 is busy).

License

MIT License. Copyright (c) 2017-2019 RECOGIZER GROUP GmbH.

Authors

Alexey Karpov, Maxim Maltsev.

