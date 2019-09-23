A library for creating nice and flexible gauge charts.
You can catch us on twitter: @recogizer or head over to our company's website.
The easiest way to get started is to install it via npm:
npm install gauge-chart
beware that we moved from
@recogizer/gauge-chart to
gauge-chart
Or to add manually a link to the library into your html file:
<script src="https://unpkg.com/gauge-chart@latest/dist/bundle.js"></script>
Create an element for positioning gauge in your html file:
<div id="gaugeArea"></div>
Now you're ready to draw your own gauge.
Just copy this code into your js / ts file or into
<script> </script> tags in html file:
// Element inside which you want to see the chart
let element = document.querySelector('#gaugeArea')
// Properties of the gauge
let gaugeOptions = {
hasNeedle: true,
needleColor: 'gray',
needleUpdateSpeed: 1000,
arcColors: ['rgb(44, 151, 222)', 'lightgray'],
arcDelimiters: [30],
rangeLabel: ['0', '100'],
centralLabel: '50',
}
// Drawing and updating the chart
GaugeChart.gaugeChart(element, 300, gaugeOptions).updateNeedle(50)
By default, the needle is pointing to 0, thus in order to move it you have to use
.updateNeedle(val), where
val denotes the value on the chart.
Feel free to change or delete any of the gaugeOptions properties as long as their values are in permitted ranges.
|Name
|Values Ranges
|Description
|hasNeedle
|true / false
|determines whether to show the needle or not
|needleColor
|value supported by CSS
|colorizes needle with specified colors
|needleUpdateSpeed
|number ⩾ 0
|determines the speed of needle update animation
|arcColors
|array of values supported by CSS
|colorizes gauge with specified color
|arcDelimiters
|array of numbers from 0 to 100
|specifies delimiters of the gauge in ascending order
|arcOverEffect
|true / false
|determines if over effect on ars is enabled or not
|arcLabels
|array of strings
|specifies labels to be placed at delimiters ends
|arcPadding
|number
|specifies padding between arcs (in pixels)
|arcPaddingColor
|value supported by CSS
|color of the padding between delimeters
|rangeLabel
|array of two strings
|depicts gauge ranges on both sides of the chart
|centralLabel
|string
|depicts gauge inner label
|labelsFont
|string
|specifies font-family to be used for labels
|Name
|Values Ranges
|Description
|element
|html element
|specifies an element which contains a chart
|chartWidth
|number larger than 0
|gives a width to the gauge (height is always 0.5 * chartWidth)
|gaugeOptions
|object
|provides gauge properties (can be empty)
|Name
|Values Ranges
|Description
|needleValue
|number from 0 to 100
|specifies needle value on the gauge
Some examples of what you can get out of the library using different properties:
Build the library with
npm run build. For a production version with console warnings, execute
npm run build:prod_warn. This will fetch all dependencies and then compile the
dist files. To see the examples locally you can start a web server with
npm run dev and go to
localhost:8080 (
localhost:8081 if port
8080 is busy).
MIT License. Copyright (c) 2017-2019 RECOGIZER GROUP GmbH.