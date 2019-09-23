Gauge Chart

A library for creating nice and flexible gauge charts.

You can catch us on twitter: @recogizer or head over to our company's website.

Installation

The easiest way to get started is to install it via npm:

npm install gauge-chart

beware that we moved from @recogizer/gauge-chart to gauge-chart

Or to add manually a link to the library into your html file:

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/gauge-chart@latest/dist/bundle.js" > </ script >

Usage

Create an element for positioning gauge in your html file:

< div id = "gaugeArea" > </ div >

Now you're ready to draw your own gauge.

Just copy this code into your js / ts file or into <script> </script> tags in html file:

let element = document .querySelector( '#gaugeArea' ) let gaugeOptions = { hasNeedle : true , needleColor : 'gray' , needleUpdateSpeed : 1000 , arcColors : [ 'rgb(44, 151, 222)' , 'lightgray' ], arcDelimiters : [ 30 ], rangeLabel : [ '0' , '100' ], centralLabel : '50' , } GaugeChart.gaugeChart(element, 300 , gaugeOptions).updateNeedle( 50 )

By default, the needle is pointing to 0, thus in order to move it you have to use .updateNeedle(val) , where val denotes the value on the chart.

Feel free to change or delete any of the gaugeOptions properties as long as their values are in permitted ranges.

Options

Name Values Ranges Description hasNeedle true / false determines whether to show the needle or not needleColor value supported by CSS colorizes needle with specified colors needleUpdateSpeed number ⩾ 0 determines the speed of needle update animation arcColors array of values supported by CSS colorizes gauge with specified color arcDelimiters array of numbers from 0 to 100 specifies delimiters of the gauge in ascending order arcOverEffect true / false determines if over effect on ars is enabled or not arcLabels array of strings specifies labels to be placed at delimiters ends arcPadding number specifies padding between arcs (in pixels) arcPaddingColor value supported by CSS color of the padding between delimeters rangeLabel array of two strings depicts gauge ranges on both sides of the chart centralLabel string depicts gauge inner label labelsFont string specifies font-family to be used for labels

Name Values Ranges Description element html element specifies an element which contains a chart chartWidth number larger than 0 gives a width to the gauge (height is always 0.5 * chartWidth) gaugeOptions object provides gauge properties (can be empty)

Name Values Ranges Description needleValue number from 0 to 100 specifies needle value on the gauge

Examples

Some examples of what you can get out of the library using different properties:

Contributing

Build the library with npm run build . For a production version with console warnings, execute npm run build:prod_warn . This will fetch all dependencies and then compile the dist files. To see the examples locally you can start a web server with npm run dev and go to localhost:8080 ( localhost:8081 if port 8080 is busy).

License

MIT License. Copyright (c) 2017-2019 RECOGIZER GROUP GmbH.

Authors

Alexey Karpov, Maxim Maltsev.