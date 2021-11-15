A nearly stateless terminal based horizontal gauge / progress bar.
var Gauge = require("gauge")
var gauge = new Gauge()
gauge.show("working…", 0)
setTimeout(() => { gauge.pulse(); gauge.show("working…", 0.25) }, 500)
setTimeout(() => { gauge.pulse(); gauge.show("working…", 0.50) }, 1000)
setTimeout(() => { gauge.pulse(); gauge.show("working…", 0.75) }, 1500)
setTimeout(() => { gauge.pulse(); gauge.show("working…", 0.99) }, 2000)
setTimeout(() => gauge.hide(), 2300)
See also the demos:
Gauge 2.x is breaking release, please see the changelog for details on what's changed if you were previously a user of this module.
This is the typical interface to the module– it provides a pretty fire-and-forget interface to displaying your status information.
var Gauge = require("gauge")
var gauge = new Gauge([stream], [options])
Constructs a new gauge. Gauges are drawn on a single line, and are not drawn if stream isn't a tty and a tty isn't explicitly provided.
If stream is a terminal or if you pass in tty to options then we
will detect terminal resizes and redraw to fit. We do this by watching for
resize events on the tty. (To work around a bug in versions of Node prior
to 2.5.0, we watch for them on stdout if the tty is stderr.) Resizes to
larger window sizes will be clean, but shrinking the window will always
result in some cruft.
IMPORTANT: If you previously were passing in a non-tty stream but you still
want output (for example, a stream wrapped by the
ansi module) then you
need to pass in the tty option below, as
gauge needs access to
the underlying tty in order to do things like terminal resizes and terminal
width detection.
The options object can have the following properties, all of which are optional:
updateInterval: How often gauge updates should be drawn, in milliseconds.
fixedFramerate: Defaults to false on node 0.8, true on everything
else. When this is true a timer is created to trigger once every
updateInterval ms, when false, updates are printed as soon as they come
in but updates more often than
updateInterval are ignored. The reason
0.8 doesn't have this set to true is that it can't
unref its timer and
so it would stop your program from exiting– if you want to use this
feature with 0.8 just make sure you call
gauge.disable() before you
expect your program to exit.
themes: A themeset to use when selecting the theme to use. Defaults
to
gauge/themes, see the themes documentation for details.
theme: Select a theme for use, it can be a:
hasUnicode,
hasColor or
platform keys, which if will be used to override our guesses when making
a default theme selection.
If no theme is selected then a default is picked using a combination of our best guesses at your OS, color support and unicode support.
template: Describes what you want your gauge to look like. The default is what npm uses. Detailed documentation is later in this document.
hideCursor: Defaults to true. If true, then the cursor will be hidden while the gauge is displayed.
tty: The tty that you're ultimately writing to. Defaults to the same
as stream. This is used for detecting the width of the terminal and
resizes. The width used is
tty.columns - 1. If no tty is available then
a width of
79 is assumed.
enabled: Defaults to true if
tty is a TTY, false otherwise. If true
the gauge starts enabled. If disabled then all update commands are
ignored and no gauge will be printed until you call
.enable().
Plumbing: The class to use to actually generate the gauge for
printing. This defaults to
require('gauge/plumbing') and ordinarily you
shouldn't need to override this.
cleanupOnExit: Defaults to true. Ordinarily we register an exit handler to make sure your cursor is turned back on and the progress bar erased when your process exits, even if you Ctrl-C out or otherwise exit unexpectedly. You can disable this and it won't register the exit handler.
gauge.show(section | status, [completed])
The first argument is either the section, the name of the current thing
contributing to progress, or an object with keys like section,
subsection & completed (or any others you have types for in a custom
template). If you don't want to update or set any of these you can pass
null and it will be ignored.
The second argument is the percent completed as a value between 0 and 1. Without it, completion is just not updated. You'll also note that completion can be passed in as part of a status object as the first argument. If both it and the completed argument are passed in, the completed argument wins.
gauge.hide([cb])
Removes the gauge from the terminal. Optionally, callback
cb after IO has
had an opportunity to happen (currently this just means after
setImmediate
has called back.)
It turns out this is important when you're pausing the progress bar on one filehandle and printing to another– otherwise (with a big enough print) node can end up printing the "end progress bar" bits to the progress bar filehandle while other stuff is printing to another filehandle. These getting interleaved can cause corruption in some terminals.
gauge.pulse([subsection])
Spins the spinner in the gauge to show output. If subsection is
included then it will be combined with the last name passed to
gauge.show.
gauge.disable()
Hides the gauge and ignores further calls to
show or
pulse.
gauge.enable()
Shows the gauge and resumes updating when
show or
pulse is called.
gauge.isEnabled()
Returns true if the gauge is enabled.
gauge.setThemeset(themes)
Change the themeset to select a theme from. The same as the
themes option
used in the constructor. The theme will be reselected from this themeset.
gauge.setTheme(theme)
Change the active theme, will be displayed with the next show or pulse. This can be:
hasUnicode,
hasColor or
platform keys, which if will be used to override our guesses when making
a default theme selection.
If no theme is selected then a default is picked using a combination of our best guesses at your OS, color support and unicode support.
gauge.setTemplate(template)
Change the active template, will be displayed with the next show or pulse
If you have more than one thing going on that you want to track completion
of, you may find the related are-we-there-yet helpful. It's
change
event can be wired up to the
show method to get a more traditional
progress bar interface.
var themes = require('gauge/themes')
// fetch the default color unicode theme for this platform
var ourTheme = themes({hasUnicode: true, hasColor: true})
// fetch the default non-color unicode theme for osx
var ourTheme = themes({hasUnicode: true, hasColor: false, platform: 'darwin'})
// create a new theme based on the color ascii theme for this platform
// that brackets the progress bar with arrows
var ourTheme = themes.newTheme(themes({hasUnicode: false, hasColor: true}), {
preProgressbar: '→',
postProgressbar: '←'
})
The object returned by
gauge/themes is an instance of the
ThemeSet class.
var ThemeSet = require('gauge/theme-set')
var themes = new ThemeSet()
// or
var themes = require('gauge/themes')
var mythemes = themes.newThemeSet() // creates a new themeset based on the default themes
Theme objects are a function that fetches the default theme based on platform, unicode and color support.
Options is an object with the following properties:
process.platform. If no
platform match is available then
fallback is used instead.
If no compatible theme can be found then an error will be thrown with a
code of
EMISSINGTHEME.
Adds a named theme to the themeset. You can pass in either a theme object,
as returned by
themes.newTheme or the arguments you'd pass to
themes.newTheme.
Return a list of all of the names of the themes in this themeset. Suitable
for use in
themes.getTheme(…).
Returns the theme object from this theme set named
name.
If
name does not exist in this themeset an error will be thrown with
a
code of
EMISSINGTHEME.
opts is an object with the following properties.
'fallback'. If your theme is platform
specific, specify that here with the platform from
process.platform, eg,
win32,
darwin, etc.
false. If your theme uses unicode you
should set this to true.
false. If your theme uses color you should
set this to true.
themeName is the name of the theme (as given to
addTheme) to use for
this set of
opts.
Create a new theme object based on
parentTheme. If no
parentTheme is
provided then a minimal parentTheme that defines functions for rendering the
activity indicator (spinner) and progress bar will be defined. (This
fallback parent is defined in
gauge/base-theme.)
newTheme should be a bare object– we'll start by discussing the properties defined by the default themes:
complete and
remaining properties
that are the strings you want repeated for those sections of the progress
bar.
section and
subsection when the latter is printed.
More generally, themes can have any value that would be a valid value when rendering templates. The properties in the theme are used when their name matches a type in the template. Their values can be:
gauge.show,
theme is the theme specific to this item (see below) or this theme object,
and width is the number of characters wide your result should be.
There are a couple of special prefixes:
And one special suffix:
This mixes-in
theme into all themes currently defined. It also adds it
to the default parent theme for this themeset, so future themes added to
this themeset will get the values from
theme by default.
Copy the current themeset into a new one. This allows you to easily inherit one themeset from another.
A template is an array of objects and strings that, after being evaluated, will be turned into the gauge line. The default template is:
[
{type: 'progressbar', length: 20},
{type: 'activityIndicator', kerning: 1, length: 1},
{type: 'section', kerning: 1, default: ''},
{type: 'subsection', kerning: 1, default: ''}
]
The various template elements can either be plain strings, in which case they will be be included verbatum in the output, or objects with the following properties:
gauge.show plus
any keys you have on a custom theme.
section – What big thing you're working on now.
subsection – What component of that thing is currently working.
activityIndicator – Shows a spinner using the
activityIndicatorTheme
from your active theme.
progressbar – A progress bar representing your current
completed
using the
progressbarTheme from your active theme.
This is the super simple, assume nothing, do no magic internals used by gauge to implement its ordinary interface.
var Plumbing = require('gauge/plumbing')
var gauge = new Plumbing(theme, template, width)
gauge.setTheme(theme)
Change the active theme.
gauge.setTemplate(template)
Change the active template.
gauge.setWidth(width)
Change the width to render at.
gauge.hide()
Return the string necessary to hide the progress bar
gauge.hideCursor()
Return a string to hide the cursor.
gauge.showCursor()
Return a string to show the cursor.
gauge.show(status)
Using
status for values, render the provided template with the theme and return
a string that is suitable for printing to update the gauge.