gtr

gatsby-transformer-rehype

by Joost Jansky
2.0.0

A Gatsby theme to build flaring fast blogs from headless Ghost CMS

Downloads/wk

444

444

GitHub Stars

132

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

21

Package

Dependencies

6

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

gatsby-theme-try-ghost

Released under MIT license. gatsby-theme-try-ghost npm package version. PRs welcome!

A Gatsby theme plugin for creating blogs from headless Ghost CMS.

Turn your Ghost blog into a flaring fast static website. This Gatsby theme is a frontend replacement of the Ghost handlebars engine featuring the standard Ghost Casper skin and functionality. All content is sourced from a headless Ghost CMS.

⚠️ I am no longer maintaining these plugins, but PRs for fixes and version updates are most welcome!

🔥 Alternatives

Tired of gatsby-config.js? Check out Blogody for an integrated solution with many more benefits!

Favor Next.js over Gatsby? Head over to next-cms-ghost!

Tutorials ✨ 🆕

Check out the Tutorials for practical guides on using this project.

Demo

Play with the Demo to get a first impression.

Features

  • Ghost Casper look and feel
  • Feature & inline images with lazy-loading and blur-up effect 🚀 🆕
  • Infinite Scroll ✨
  • Featured posts pinned on top 🆕
  • Sticky navigation headers
  • Hover on author avatar
  • Styled 404 page
  • SEO optimized
  • Fully responsive
  • Advanced routing 🆕
  • Composable and extensible
  • Incremental build enabled 🚀 🆕

Plugins

Additional features can be integrated by installing Gatsby themes or plugins. The following plugins have been tested to work with gatsby-theme-try-ghost:

NameVersionDescription
gatsby-theme-ghost-dark-modeversionDark mode toggle 🌗
gatsby-rehype-ghost-linksversionRewrite CMS links from absolute to relative
gatsby-rehype-inline-images 🆕versionLazy-loading inline images with blur-up
gatsby-rehype-prismjsversionSyntax highlighting with PrismJS
gatsby-theme-ghost-contactversionContact page
gatsby-theme-ghost-commentoversionCommenting system with Commento
gatsby-theme-ghost-toc 🆕versionTable of Contents
gatsby-theme-ghost-members 🆕versionMember Subscriptions
gatsby-plugin-ackee-trackerversionSite tracking with Ackee
gatsby-plugin-google-analyticsversionSite tracking with Google Analytics
gatsby-theme-ghost-tags 🆕versionTags page

Quick Start

Head over to the starter repo to get up and running quickly! The starter is recommended if you are creating a new site.

Installation

This mono repository contains the demo code, the base theme and add-ons. If you are here to install the Gatsby base theme plugin in your existing project, check out the theme specific README for further details. All add-ons can be found under the packages/ folder.

In case you want to work with this repository (for local development, pull requests, etc.):

  1. Clone or fork this repository:
git clone https://github.com/styxlab/gatsby-theme-try-ghost.git
cd gatsby-theme-try-ghost

  1. Run yarn to install dependencies.

  2. Run yarn develop to start the example locally.

Contributions

Special thanks go to the following contributors: marcoSven, jem, sawilde, tobimori, Torqu3Wr3nch and mf.

PRs are welcome! Consider contributing to this project if you are missing feature that is also useful for others. Explore this guide, to get some more ideas.

Credits

This project would not be possible without the great Gatsby, Ghost, React, GraphQL, Node and the JavaScript eco-system in general.

Disclaimer

This project is not affiliated with Gatsby or Ghost.

Copyright & License

Copyright (c) 2020 styxlab - Released under the MIT license.

