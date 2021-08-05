Gatsby And Digital Garden

A set of packages to create a digital garden with Gatsby.

fetch-roamresearch: Export and download a Roam Research database

gatsby-source-roamresearch: Source plugin for pulling data into Gatsby from Roam Research.

gatsby-remark-double-brackets-link: Transform [[page]] into a proper link.

into a proper link. gatsby-remark-double-parenthesis-link: Transform ((page)) into a proper link.

into a proper link. react-stacked-pages-hook: Manage a stack of pages in Gatsby.

gatsby-transformer-markdown-references: Extract references between markdown nodes.

gatsby-theme-garden: A Gatsby theme bundling all of the above packages.

An example site for leveraging all of them is at https://mathieudutour.github.io/gatsby-digital-garden/.

🚀 Quick start

Quickly get started using the Gatsby garden theme! This starter creates a new Gatsby site that is preconfigured to work with the Gatsby garden theme.