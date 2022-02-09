Read and optimize (Contentful) SVG file nodes to render them inline in your website.

If you want to render static SVG files, use https://www.gatsbyjs.org/packages/gatsby-plugin-react-svg/.

Features

Read content of your SVG files from gatsby-source-contentful and gatsby-source-filesystem .

and . Provides original SVG content for further processing

Optimizes output via SVGO

Provides a compact data URI via mini-svg-data-uri

Downloads svg and caches it via createRemoteFileNode

Installation

npm i gatsby-transformer-inline-svg

Usage

Pass your server connection credentials, the remote cache directory and the directories you want to cache to the plugin options in your gatsby-config.js :

gatsby-config.js:

module .exports = { plugins : [ `gatsby-transformer-inline-svg` ] }

GraphQL Query:

... on ContentfulAsset { svg { content # SVG content optimized with SVGO originalContent # Original SVG content dataURI # Optimized SVG as compact dataURI absolutePath # relativePath # } file { contentType url fileName } } ... on File { svg { content # SVG content optimized with SVGO originalContent # Original SVG content dataURI # Optimized SVG as compact dataURI absolutePath # relativePath # } absolutePath name internal { mediaType } }

Rendering: