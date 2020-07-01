Still experimental but you can give it a try
Bring scrollytelling to your mdx. Animate code, images, charts, maps and more as you scroll.
The MDX looks like this:
import { CodeWave } from "gatsby-theme-waves"
<CodeWave>
```py
# some code
```
# Some markdown
```py
# more code
```
More markdown
> and more
```py
# and more
```
- ok
- that's enough
</CodeWave>
You need a Gatsby site with MDX. For example, this is how you add gatsby-theme-waves to a site that uses gatsby-theme-blog:
Install the theme (and
deepmerge for merging the theme styles)
npm install --save gatsby-theme-waves deepmerge
Add the theme to your
gatsby-config.js (at the end of the plugin list just in case)
module.exports = {
plugins: [
"gatsby-theme-blog",
"gatsby-theme-waves", // <-- add this
],
}
Merge the styles: create or edit
src/gatsby-plugin-theme-ui/index.js
import wavesTheme from "gatsby-theme-waves/src/gatsby-plugin-theme-ui/index"
import blogTheme from "gatsby-theme-blog/src/gatsby-plugin-theme-ui/index"
import merge from "deepmerge"
export default merge(blogTheme, wavesTheme)
4) Import
CodeWave and use it in any MDX file
Your set up should look like this example.
By default the lines that changed between two consecutive code blocks will be highlighted. You can change it to highlihgt the line (and columns) you want:
```js 1:3,6
// highlihgts line 1,2,3 and 6
```
```js 5[1,3:6],8
// highlihgts:
// columns 1,3,4,5 and 6 from line 5
// and line 8
```