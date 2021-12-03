Gatsby Themes

This is a repo for Gatsby's official themes.

gatsby-theme-blog

gatsby-theme-blog-darkmode

gatsby-theme-i18n-lingui

gatsby-theme-i18n-react-intl

gatsby-theme-ui-preset

gatsby-theme-blog-core

gatsby-theme-i18n

gatsby-theme-i18n-react-i18next

gatsby-theme-notes

Filing Issues and PRs

Please follow the Gatsby contributing guidelines.

Installation

Clone the repository and cd into it

git clone https://github.com/gatsbyjs/themes cd themes

Install dependencies

yarn

Development

Run the gatsby-starter-theme workspace

yarn start

Testing

This repository is set up with Cypress tests that run automatically in GitHub. If you'd like to run them locally you can do so in develop mode or build mode.

For develop mode:

yarn e2e:dev

For build mode:

yarn e2e:ci

License

MIT