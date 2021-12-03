openbase logo
gatsby-theme-notes

by gatsbyjs
4.0.0

This is a repo for Gatsby's official themes.

Popularity

Popularity

Downloads/wk

599

GitHub Stars

124

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

45

Package

Dependencies

12

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Gatsby Themes

This is a repo for Gatsby's official themes.

  • gatsby-theme-blog
  • gatsby-theme-blog-darkmode
  • gatsby-theme-i18n-lingui
  • gatsby-theme-i18n-react-intl
  • gatsby-theme-ui-preset
  • gatsby-theme-blog-core
  • gatsby-theme-i18n
  • gatsby-theme-i18n-react-i18next
  • gatsby-theme-notes

Filing Issues and PRs

Please follow the Gatsby contributing guidelines.

Installation

Clone the repository and cd into it

git clone https://github.com/gatsbyjs/themes
cd themes

Install dependencies

yarn

Development

Run the gatsby-starter-theme workspace

yarn start

Testing

This repository is set up with Cypress tests that run automatically in GitHub. If you'd like to run them locally you can do so in develop mode or build mode.

For develop mode:

yarn e2e:dev

For build mode:

yarn e2e:ci

License

MIT

