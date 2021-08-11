Medium to own blog

Switch from Medium to your own blog in a few minutes.

🚀 QuickStart

Requires Node.js

npx medium-to-own-blog

🔗 Live Demo

Here's a live demo.

💪 Motivation

There is no shortage of explanations behind exiting Medium. Here is a few selection of articles:

🔥 Features

Own your content

Write using Markdown / MDX

Syntax Highlighting using Prism

Edit on Github

Fully customizable

Rich embeds using MDX

Easy deployment: Deploy on Netlify / Now.sh / Docker

SEO friendly

💯 on the Performance, Accessibility, Best Practices, and SEO's LightHouse tests

📖 Documentation

Head over here to find a few guides to help you editing the content of your newly created blog.

✏️ Contributing

Any idea on how to make the process easier or how to improve the generated blog? Open a new issue! We need all the help we can get to make this project awesome!

🐚 Technical stack

This project is only possible thanks to the awesomeness of the following projects:

™️ License

MIT

Migration Troubleshooting

Since everyone has different content in their Medium blogs, you might encounter some issues that can't be fixed in a standardized way or aren't worth trying. These issues and potential workarounds will be posted below: