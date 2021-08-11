Medium to own blog
Switch from Medium to your own blog in a few minutes.
🚀 QuickStart
Requires Node.js
npx medium-to-own-blog
🔗 Live Demo
Here's a live demo.
💪 Motivation
There is no shortage of explanations behind exiting Medium. Here is a few selection of articles:
🔥 Features
- Own your content
- Write using Markdown / MDX
- Syntax Highlighting using Prism
- Edit on Github
- Fully customizable
- Rich embeds using MDX
- Easy deployment: Deploy on Netlify / Now.sh / Docker
- SEO friendly
- 💯 on the Performance, Accessibility, Best Practices, and SEO's LightHouse tests
📖 Documentation
Head over here to find a few guides to help you editing the content of your newly created blog.
✏️ Contributing
Any idea on how to make the process easier or how to improve the generated blog? Open a new issue! We need all the help we can get to make this project awesome!
🐚 Technical stack
This project is only possible thanks to the awesomeness of the following projects:
™️ License
MIT
Migration Troubleshooting
Since everyone has different content in their Medium blogs, you might encounter some issues that can't be fixed in a standardized way or aren't worth trying. These issues and potential workarounds will be posted below:
- JSX closing tag parsing error - Issue #56. You may have some self-closing, void tags in your blog posts. JSX requires all tags to be self-closed so even though the HTML break tag can be written as
<br>, you will need to change the syntax to read
<br/> or go back later after running the migration and place the tags in a code block.
- GitHub authentication errors - Issue #54. GitHub allows users to set up authentication several different ways. For instance, if you have two-factor authentication enabled, you have to provide a token in certain cases when cloning down repositories. Please check your authentication settings if you experience any issues related to authentication failures.