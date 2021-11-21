Gatsby themes for Material-UI: The fastest way to build server-side rendered Material-UI websites

Gatsby Themes

This repository is a monorepo managed with Lerna. Several themes are published to npm from the same codebase.

Theme Description gatsby-theme-material-ui Core Theme to support the use of Material-UI gatsby-material-ui-components Material-UI components for Gatsby

Running the examples locally

Clone this repo and run yarn in the root directory.

yarn

To launch the development server with the hot reloading functionality that allows any change in files in the src & content folder to be immediately visible in the browser. Run the following command:

yarn start:*

License

MIT