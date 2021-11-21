Gatsby themes for Material-UI: The fastest way to build server-side rendered Material-UI websites
This repository is a monorepo managed with Lerna. Several themes are published to npm from the same codebase.
|Theme
|Description
|gatsby-theme-material-ui
|Core Theme to support the use of Material-UI
|gatsby-material-ui-components
|Material-UI components for Gatsby
Clone this repo and run yarn in the root directory.
yarn
To launch the development server with the hot reloading functionality that allows any change in files in the
src &
content folder to be immediately visible in the browser. Run the following command:
yarn start:*