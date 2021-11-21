openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
gtm

gatsby-theme-material-ui

by Frank Hübner
5.1.0 (see all)

Gatsby theme for Material-UI

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4K

GitHub Stars

89

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

14

Package

Dependencies

6

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

gatsby-theme-material-ui

Gatsby themes for Material-UI: The fastest way to build server-side rendered Material-UI websites

Gatsby Themes

This repository is a monorepo managed with Lerna. Several themes are published to npm from the same codebase.

ThemeDescription
gatsby-theme-material-uiCore Theme to support the use of Material-UI
gatsby-material-ui-componentsMaterial-UI components for Gatsby

Running the examples locally

Clone this repo and run yarn in the root directory.

yarn

To launch the development server with the hot reloading functionality that allows any change in files in the src & content folder to be immediately visible in the browser. Run the following command:

yarn start:*

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial