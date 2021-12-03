This is a repo for Gatsby's official themes.
gatsby-theme-blog
gatsby-theme-blog-darkmode
gatsby-theme-i18n-lingui
gatsby-theme-i18n-react-intl
gatsby-theme-ui-preset
gatsby-theme-blog-core
gatsby-theme-i18n
gatsby-theme-i18n-react-i18next
gatsby-theme-notes
Please follow the Gatsby contributing guidelines.
Clone the repository and
cd into it
git clone https://github.com/gatsbyjs/themes
cd themes
Install dependencies
yarn
Run the
gatsby-starter-theme workspace
yarn start
This repository is set up with Cypress tests that run automatically in GitHub. If you'd like to run them locally you can do so in develop mode or build mode.
For develop mode:
yarn e2e:dev
For build mode:
yarn e2e:ci
MIT