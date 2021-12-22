A Gatsby theme plugin for creating blogs from headless Ghost CMS.

Turn your Ghost blog into a flaring fast static website. This Gatsby theme is a frontend replacement of the Ghost handlebars engine featuring the standard Ghost Casper skin and functionality. All content is sourced from a headless Ghost CMS.

🔥 Alternatives

Tired of gatsby-config.js ? Check out Blogody for an integrated solution with many more benefits!

Favor Next.js over Gatsby? Head over to next-cms-ghost!

Tutorials ✨ 🆕

Check out the Tutorials for practical guides on using this project.

Demo

Play with the Demo to get a first impression.

Features

Ghost Casper look and feel

Feature & inline images with lazy-loading and blur-up effect 🚀 🆕

Infinite Scroll ✨

Featured posts pinned on top 🆕

Sticky navigation headers

Hover on author avatar

Styled 404 page

SEO optimized

Fully responsive

Advanced routing 🆕

Composable and extensible

Incremental build enabled 🚀 🆕

Plugins

Additional features can be integrated by installing Gatsby themes or plugins. The following plugins have been tested to work with gatsby-theme-try-ghost :

Quick Start

Head over to the starter repo to get up and running quickly! The starter is recommended if you are creating a new site.

Installation

This mono repository contains the demo code, the base theme and add-ons. If you are here to install the Gatsby base theme plugin in your existing project, check out the theme specific README for further details. All add-ons can be found under the packages/ folder.

In case you want to work with this repository (for local development, pull requests, etc.):

Clone or fork this repository:

git clone https://github.com/styxlab/gatsby-theme-try-ghost.git cd gatsby-theme-try-ghost

Run yarn to install dependencies. Run yarn develop to start the example locally.

Contributions

Special thanks go to the following contributors: marcoSven, jem, sawilde, tobimori, Torqu3Wr3nch and mf.

PRs are welcome! Consider contributing to this project if you are missing feature that is also useful for others. Explore this guide, to get some more ideas.

Credits

This project would not be possible without the great Gatsby, Ghost, React, GraphQL, Node and the JavaScript eco-system in general.

Disclaimer

This project is not affiliated with Gatsby or Ghost.

Copyright & License

Copyright (c) 2020 styxlab - Released under the MIT license.