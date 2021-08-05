openbase logo
gtg

gatsby-theme-garden

by Mathieu Dutour
0.1.66 (see all)

🌷 🌻 🌺 Create a digital garden with Gatsby

Popularity

Downloads/wk

106

GitHub Stars

473

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

12

Package

Dependencies

26

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Gatsby And Digital Garden

A set of packages to create a digital garden with Gatsby.

An example site for leveraging all of them is at https://mathieudutour.github.io/gatsby-digital-garden/.

🚀 Quick start

Quickly get started using the Gatsby garden theme! This starter creates a new Gatsby site that is preconfigured to work with the Gatsby garden theme.

  1. Create a Gatsby site.

    Use the Gatsby CLI to create a new site, specifying the garden theme starter.

    # create a new Gatsby site using the garden theme starter
gatsby new my-digital-garden https://github.com/mathieudutour/gatsby-starter-digital-garden

  2. Start developing.

    Navigate into your new site’s directory and start it up.

    cd my-digital-garden/
gatsby develop

  3. Open the code and start customizing!

    Your site is now running at http://localhost:8000!

    To get started, check out the guide to using a Gatsby theme, or the longer, more detailed tutorial.

