A set of packages to create a digital garden with Gatsby.
[[page]] into a proper link.
((page)) into a proper link.
An example site for leveraging all of them is at https://mathieudutour.github.io/gatsby-digital-garden/.
Quickly get started using the Gatsby garden theme! This starter creates a new Gatsby site that is preconfigured to work with the Gatsby garden theme.
Create a Gatsby site.
Use the Gatsby CLI to create a new site, specifying the garden theme starter.
# create a new Gatsby site using the garden theme starter
gatsby new my-digital-garden https://github.com/mathieudutour/gatsby-starter-digital-garden
Start developing.
Navigate into your new site’s directory and start it up.
cd my-digital-garden/
gatsby develop
Open the code and start customizing!
Your site is now running at
http://localhost:8000!
To get started, check out the guide to using a Gatsby theme, or the longer, more detailed tutorial.