Features

Notes can: be written using Markdown ( .md ) or MDX ( .mdx ) have zero, one or many tags. See an example here have associated emojis 👏 be nested in subfolders so you can organise them how you like sketchy annotations (highlights, strike-thoughs etc). Find out more here

Extra markdown features have also been added. Find out more here

Note search powered by the super-fast Flexsearch

Installation

mkdir my-site cd my-site yarn init yarn add gatsby-theme-code-notes gatsby react react-dom npm install gatsby-theme-code-notes gatsby react react-dom

Using the Gatsby starter

Step 1: Starter installation

Source code for the starter can be found at: https://github.com/MrMartineau/gatsby-starter-code-notes

With gatsby-cli :

gatsby new code-notes https://github.com/MrMartineau/gatsby-starter-code-notes

With git clone :

git clone git@github.com:MrMartineau/gatsby-starter-code-notes.git cd code-notes yarn

Step 2: Develop & Build

Once installed or cloned locally and all packages are installed you can begin developing your site.

yarn dev yarn build

Usage

Theme Options

Key Default value Description basePath / Root url for all notes pages contentPath /content/notes Location of notes content logo '' (empty string) Path to your site's logo. Will be used as the src attribute for an image showDescriptionInSidebar true Show config.site.description in the sidebar showDate false Show the note's modified date gitRepoContentPath '' Set the location for your notes if they're hosted online, e.g. your git repo. This will show a "Edit this page" link underneath each note showThemeInfo true Show info about this Gatsby theme mdxOtherwiseConfigured true Configure gatsby-plugin-mdx . Note that most sites will not need to use this flag. If your site has already configured gatsby-plugin-mdx separately, set this flag false . flexSearchEngineOptions { encode: 'icase', tokenize: 'forward', resolution: 9 } Configure FlexSearch's index method. The default value uses FlexSearch's default preset. Find out your other options here. openSearch { } Configure the opensearch.xml file contents. This file is generated during the build process. If you want to add opensearch support, ensure you set a siteUrl in the config. See below for more information.

Example usage

This example overrides some of the theme defaults and shows the various options for the opensearch config.

module .exports = { plugins : [ { resolve : `gatsby-theme-code-notes` , options : { basePath : '/' , contentPath : '/content/notes' , gitRepoContentPath : 'https://github.com/mrmartineau/gatsby-theme-code-notes/tree/master/example/code-notes/' , showDescriptionInSidebar : true , showThemeInfo : false , logo : 'https://brand.zander.wtf/Avatar.png' , showDate : true , openSearch : { siteUrl : 'https://code-notes-example.netlify.app' , siteShortName : 'Gatsby Theme Code Notes Example' , siteTags : 'front-end' , siteContact : 'https://twitter.com/MrMartineau' , siteDescription : 'A Gatsby theme for storing your code-related notes' , }, }, }, ], }

Add notes to your site by creating md or mdx files inside /content/notes .

Note that if you've changed the default contentPath in the configuration, you'll want to add your markdown files in the directory specified by that path.

Note frontmatter

Frontmatter information (written in YAML) can be used to add metadata and extra information for your notes

Only the title field is required, the rest are optional.

title: Note metadata emoji: 😃 tags: - metadata - info link: https://zander.wtf

Link

The link item is used to display a link that is related to the note itself. It will appear below the title if.

Emoji

The emoji frontmatter item will add an emoji beside the title on listing views and above the title on individual note pages

The tags array frontmatter item allows you to add as many tags to a note as you'd like.

The modified frontmatter item allows you set a date for your note. This means they can then be sorted (ascending & descending) when viewed in the note list pages. This was introduced in v2.0.0.

The created frontmatter item works in a similar way, but it is not being used at the moment so it can be ommitted.

1. Add new modified key to your YAML frontmatter

This will mean that you have to update all your notes with a timestamp.

title: Storybook tags: - testing emoji: 📖 link: 'https://storybook.js.org' created: 2020 -02 -27T23:02:00.000Z modified: 2021 -01 -16T10:31:32.000Z

If you have many notes and want to speed up adding all those timestamps, I created an npm package ( frontmatter-date-setter ) to automate it based on your last git or file modification dates.

Use the frontmatter-date-setter (or fds ) CLI like so: (where notes is the directory of all your notes)

fds --directory=notes --debug

The package does have a few issues that I'd like to improve. For example, it will convert most emojis to unicode strings, and will format other parts of your frontmatter. So take care when you run it.

Setting this value in this plugin's config renders the interface to switch to date sorting as well as showing the date in other parts of the interface.

Advanced usage

PWA

Turn your code notes into a PWA using this extra config. This requires gatsby-plugin-manifest and gatsby-plugin-offline .

{ resolve : `gatsby-plugin-manifest` , options : { name : `Zander's Code Notes` , short_name : `CodeNotes` , description : `Notes on code. My memory bank.` , start_url : `/` , background_color : `hsl(210, 38%, 95%)` , theme_color : `hsl(345, 100%, 69%)` , display : `standalone` , icon : `static/logo.png` , showDate : true , }, }, { resolve : `gatsby-plugin-offline` , options : { precachePages : [ `/*` , `/tag/*` ], }, },

License

MIT © Zander Martineau