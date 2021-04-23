Features • Installation • Usage • Demo
mkdir my-site
cd my-site
yarn init
# install gatsby-theme-code-notes and it's dependencies
yarn add gatsby-theme-code-notes gatsby react react-dom
# or
npm install gatsby-theme-code-notes gatsby react react-dom
Source code for the starter can be found at: https://github.com/MrMartineau/gatsby-starter-code-notes
gatsby-cli:
gatsby new code-notes https://github.com/MrMartineau/gatsby-starter-code-notes
git clone:
git clone git@github.com:MrMartineau/gatsby-starter-code-notes.git
cd code-notes
yarn
Once installed or cloned locally and all packages are installed you can begin developing your site.
# Run localhost
yarn dev
# Build your Gatsby site
yarn build
|Key
|Default value
|Description
basePath
/
|Root url for all notes pages
contentPath
/content/notes
|Location of notes content
logo
'' (empty string)
|Path to your site's logo. Will be used as the
src attribute for an image
showDescriptionInSidebar
true
|Show
config.site.description in the sidebar
showDate
false
|Show the note's modified date
gitRepoContentPath
''
|Set the location for your notes if they're hosted online, e.g. your git repo. This will show a "Edit this page" link underneath each note
showThemeInfo
true
|Show info about this Gatsby theme
mdxOtherwiseConfigured
true
|Configure
gatsby-plugin-mdx. Note that most sites will not need to use this flag. If your site has already configured
gatsby-plugin-mdx separately, set this flag
false.
flexSearchEngineOptions
{ encode: 'icase', tokenize: 'forward', resolution: 9 }
|Configure FlexSearch's index method. The default value uses FlexSearch's
default preset. Find out your other options here.
openSearch
{ }
|Configure the
opensearch.xml file contents. This file is generated during the build process. If you want to add opensearch support, ensure you set a
siteUrl in the config. See below for more information.
This example overrides some of the theme defaults and shows the various options for the opensearch config.
// gatsby-config.js
module.exports = {
plugins: [
{
resolve: `gatsby-theme-code-notes`,
options: {
basePath: '/',
contentPath: '/content/notes',
gitRepoContentPath:
'https://github.com/mrmartineau/gatsby-theme-code-notes/tree/master/example/code-notes/',
showDescriptionInSidebar: true,
showThemeInfo: false,
logo: 'https://brand.zander.wtf/Avatar.png',
showDate: true,
// Opensearch is used to enhance the search on your site.
// If you want to add it, ensure you set a `siteUrl`
openSearch: {
siteUrl: 'https://code-notes-example.netlify.app', // required if you want opensearch
siteShortName: 'Gatsby Theme Code Notes Example', // override the default value of 'Search`
siteTags: 'front-end', // optional
siteContact: 'https://twitter.com/MrMartineau', // optional
siteDescription: 'A Gatsby theme for storing your code-related notes', // optional
},
},
},
],
}
Add notes to your site by creating
md or
mdx files inside
/content/notes.
Note that if you've changed the default
contentPathin the configuration, you'll want to add your markdown files in the directory specified by that path.
Frontmatter information (written in YAML) can be used to add metadata and extra information for your notes
Only the
title field is required, the rest are optional.
---
title: Note metadata
emoji: 😃
tags:
- metadata
- info
link: https://zander.wtf
---
The
link item is used to display a link that is related to the note itself. It will appear below the title if.
The
emoji frontmatter item will add an emoji beside the title on listing views and above the title on individual note pages
The
tags array frontmatter item allows you to add as many tags to a note as you'd like.
The
modified frontmatter item allows you set a date for your note. This means they can then be sorted (ascending & descending) when viewed in the note list pages. This was introduced in v2.0.0.
The
created frontmatter item works in a similar way, but it is not being used at the moment so it can be ommitted.
modified key to your YAML frontmatter
This will mean that you have to update all your notes with a timestamp.
---
title: Storybook
tags:
- testing
emoji: 📖
link: 'https://storybook.js.org'
created: 2020-02-27T23:02:00.000Z # this is not used by the theme at the moment
modified: 2021-01-16T10:31:32.000Z
# any valid ISO timestamp should work, like this:
# modified: 2021-01-16
---
If you have many notes and want to speed up adding all those timestamps, I created an npm package (
frontmatter-date-setter) to automate it based on your last git or file modification dates.
Use the
frontmatter-date-setter (or
fds) CLI like so: (where
notes is the directory of all your notes)
fds --directory=notes --debug
The package does have a few issues that I'd like to improve. For example, it will convert most emojis to unicode strings, and will format other parts of your frontmatter. So take care when you run it.
showDate: true in
gatsby-config.js
Setting this value in this plugin's config renders the interface to switch to date sorting as well as showing the date in other parts of the interface.
Turn your code notes into a PWA using this extra config. This requires
gatsby-plugin-manifest and
gatsby-plugin-offline.
// gatsby-config.js
{
resolve: `gatsby-plugin-manifest`,
options: {
name: `Zander's Code Notes`,
short_name: `CodeNotes`,
description: `Notes on code. My memory bank.`,
start_url: `/`,
background_color: `hsl(210, 38%, 95%)`,
theme_color: `hsl(345, 100%, 69%)`,
display: `standalone`,
icon: `static/logo.png`,
showDate: true,
},
},
{
resolve: `gatsby-plugin-offline`,
options: {
precachePages: [`/*`, `/tag/*`],
},
},
