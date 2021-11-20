A starter skeleton with advanced features for Gatsby.
This starter aims to provide a minimal base for building advanced GatsbyJS powered websites by using the latest technologies to simplify your process.
It doesn't define any UI limitations in any way and only gives you the basic components for SEO/Links/Infinite Scrolling while creating a comfortable development environment to get started.
Starter supports both TypeScript and JavaScript, comes with Jest and Cypress configurations and allows you to write Unit/Integration/E2E tests out of the box.
You are free to use any UI framework/styling options or you can use the
gatsby-theme-amaranth as a starting point, which provides a stylish blog design styled with Styled Components
Install this starter by running the following commands from your CLI:
gatsby new YourProjectName https://github.com/Vagr9K/gatsby-advanced-starter
cd YourProjectName
yarn develop # or gatsby develop
Note that the Gatsby CLI needs to be installed and updated for the
gatsby command to work.
Alternatively you can fork the project, make your changes and merge new upstream features when needed:
Run the following commands:
git clone https://github.com/${YourUsername}/${YourForkName} YourForkName # Clone your fork
cd YourForkName
yarn install # or yarn install
yarn develop # or yarn develop
You have multiple options when it comes to receiving upstream updates:
gatsby-theme-advanced and
gatsby-theme-amaranth from local to remote.
gatsby-theme-material.
First option allows you to make your own changes to the themes without having to fork and publish them. This is the default approach when you clone/fork the starter repository.
Second option simplifies your CI/CD setup and allows you to receive updates by simply bumping the package version. This also applies if you decide to use a different theme with the starter.
To switch to the remote versions, open
package.json and edit the dependency section:
"gatsby-theme-amaranth": "*",
// or
"gatsby-theme-advanced": "*",
into
"gatsby-theme-amaranth": "3.2", // Or the version you want
// or
"gatsby-theme-advanced": "3.2", // Or the version you want
If you want to install a different theme outside of the repo, such as the
gatsby-theme-material, run:
yarn add gatsby-theme-material # Or any other Gatsby theme
Then configure the theme in
gatsby-config.js:
module.exports = {
plugins: [
{
resolve: `gatsby-theme-material`, // Or any other theme that you have installed
options: {
basePath: `/blog`, // Consult the documentation of the respective theme to figure out the applicable settings
},
},
],
};
To configure the theme edit your
gatsby-config.js:
module.exports = {
plugins: [
{
resolve: `gatsby-theme-advanced`,
options: {
basePath: `/blog`,
},
},
],
};
Here you can switch between
gatsby-theme-advanced and
gatsby-theme-amaranth or any other Gatsby theme that you intend to use with the starter.
For configuring the themes, consult their respective documentation pages:
First of all, make sure to edit
static/admin/config.yml and add your GitHub/GitLab/NetlifyId credentials:
backend:
name: github # Refer to https://www.netlifycms.org/docs/authentication-backends/ for auth backend list and instructions
branch: master # Branch to update
repo: vagr9k/gatsby-material-starter # Repo for pushing new commits. Make sure to replace with your repo!
You can visit
/admin/ after and will be greeted by a login dialog (depending on the auth provider you ave chosen above).
If want to customize Netlify CMS, e.g. registering custom widgets or styling the preview pane, you can do so by editing
src/netlifycms/index.js:
import CMS from "netlify-cms-app";
CMS.init({
config: {
backend: {
name: "git-gateway",
},
},
});
For NetlifyCMS specific issues visit the official documentation.
If you have any issues, questions or suggestions related to the starter then feel free to bring them up!
If you'd like to contribute to the repository and need some pointers, take a look at the Contribution Guide.
Ruben Harutyunyan (@Vagr9K)