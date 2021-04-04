🚀 A gatsby-starter-morning-dew is a Gatsby starter to build lightning-fast websites!

Demo

Features

Installation (starter)

with Gatsby-cli:

npm install --global gatsby-cli gatsby new gatsby-blog https://github.com/maxpou/gatsby-starter-morning-dew

without Gatsby-cli

git clone my-site git@github.com:maxpou/gatsby-starter-morning-dew.git cd my-site npm install

Then run npm run develop to try it locally.

Installation (theme)

You can also use gatsby-starter-morning-dew as a Gatsby theme!

Add the theme npm install gatsby-starter-morning-dew In your gatsby-config.js , add: const config = require ( './data/siteConfig' ) plugins : [ { resolve : "gatsby-starter-morning-dew" , options : {}, }, { resolve : `gatsby-plugin-manifest` , options : { name : config.siteTitle, short_name : config.siteTitle, start_url : config.pathPrefix, background_color : config.background_color, theme_color : config.theme_color, display : config.display, icon : 'content/images/company-icon.png' , }, }, ], Add an image called baymax.png in content/images/baymax.png .

🐞This is due to a theme limitations.

😬 Don't worry, this picture will not appear on your website!

Need more details? Checkout:

maxpou.fr source: Maxence Poutord's personnal blog;

gatsby-groot source: a minimalist blog that use this template!

Commands

npm run dev npm run build npm run format npm run lint npm run generatePostPreviewImages

⚠️ Add --prefix-paths if you are using path prefix!

Configure

module .exports = { siteTitle : 'gatsby-starter-morning-dew' , siteDescription : 'A Gatsby theme/starter to build lightning-fast websites' , authorName : 'Maxence Poutord' , twitterUsername : '_maxpou' , authorAvatar : 'avatar.jpeg' , defaultLang : 'en' , authorDescription : ` For the last decade, Maxence Poutord has worked with a variety of web technologies. He is currently focused on front-end development. On his day to day job, he is working as a senior front-end engineer at VSware. He is also a frequent tech speaker and a mentor. As a new digital nomad, he is living where the WIFI and sun is 😎 <br> Do you want to know more? <a href="https://www.maxpou.fr/about" target="_blank">Visit my website!</a> ` , siteUrl : 'https://maxpou.github.io/' , disqusSiteUrl : 'https://www.maxpou.fr/' , pathPrefix : '/gatsby-starter-morning-dew' , siteCover : 'cover-baymax.jpeg' , background_color : '#ffffff' , theme_color : '#222222' , display : 'standalone' , icon : 'content/images/baymax.png' , postsPerPage : 6 , disqusShortname : 'maxpou' , headerTitle : 'gatsby-starter-morning-dew' , headerLinksIcon : 'baymax.png' , headerLinks : [ { label : 'Blog' , url : '/' , }, { label : 'About' , url : '/about-gatsby-starter-morning-dew' , }, { label : 'Installation' , url : '/how-to-install' , }, ], websiteHost : { name : 'GitHub' , url : 'https://github.com' , }, footerLinks : [ { sectionName : 'Explore' , links : [ { label : 'Blog' , url : '/' , }, { label : 'About' , url : '/about-gatsby-starter-morning-dew' , }, { label : 'Installation' , url : '/how-to-install' , }, ], }, { sectionName : 'Follow the author' , links : [ { label : 'Github' , url : 'https://github.com/maxpou/gatsby-starter-morning-dew' , }, { label : 'Website' , url : 'https://www.maxpou.fr' , }, { label : 'Twitter' , url : 'https://twitter.com/_maxpou' , }, ], }, ], }

Deploy