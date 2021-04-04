🚀 A gatsby-starter-morning-dew is a Gatsby starter to build lightning-fast websites!
npm install --global gatsby-cli
gatsby new gatsby-blog https://github.com/maxpou/gatsby-starter-morning-dew
git clone my-site git@github.com:maxpou/gatsby-starter-morning-dew.git
cd my-site
npm install
Then run
npm run develop to try it locally.
You can also use
gatsby-starter-morning-dew as a Gatsby theme!
npm install gatsby-starter-morning-dew
gatsby-config.js, add:
const config = require('./data/siteConfig')
// ...
plugins: [
{
resolve: "gatsby-starter-morning-dew",
options: {},
},
{
resolve: `gatsby-plugin-manifest`,
options: {
name: config.siteTitle,
short_name: config.siteTitle,
start_url: config.pathPrefix,
background_color: config.background_color,
theme_color: config.theme_color,
display: config.display,
icon: 'content/images/company-icon.png', // path to your image
},
},
],
baymax.png in
content/images/baymax.png.
Need more details? Checkout:
# working locally
npm run dev
# generate build
npm run build
# format code
npm run format
# lint code
npm run lint
# Generate generate post preview images (npm run dev need to run before)
npm run generatePostPreviewImages
⚠️ Add
--prefix-paths if you are using path prefix!
module.exports = {
siteTitle: 'gatsby-starter-morning-dew',
siteDescription: 'A Gatsby theme/starter to build lightning-fast websites',
authorName: 'Maxence Poutord',
twitterUsername: '_maxpou',
authorAvatar: 'avatar.jpeg', // file in content/images
defaultLang: 'en', // show flag if lang is not default. Leave empty to enable flags in post lists
authorDescription: `
For the last decade, Maxence Poutord has worked with a variety of web technologies. He is currently focused on front-end development.
On his day to day job, he is working as a senior front-end engineer at VSware. He is also a frequent tech speaker and a mentor.
As a new digital nomad, he is living where the WIFI and sun is 😎 <br>
Do you want to know more? <a href="https://www.maxpou.fr/about" target="_blank">Visit my website!</a>
`,
siteUrl: 'https://maxpou.github.io/',
disqusSiteUrl: 'https://www.maxpou.fr/',
// Prefixes all links. For cases when deployed to maxpou.fr/gatsby-starter-morning-dew/
pathPrefix: '/gatsby-starter-morning-dew', // Note: it must *not* have a trailing slash.
siteCover: 'cover-baymax.jpeg', // file in content/images
background_color: '#ffffff',
theme_color: '#222222',
display: 'standalone',
icon: 'content/images/baymax.png',
postsPerPage: 6,
disqusShortname: 'maxpou',
headerTitle: 'gatsby-starter-morning-dew',
headerLinksIcon: 'baymax.png', // file in content/images (leave empty to disable: '')
headerLinks: [
{
label: 'Blog',
url: '/',
},
{
label: 'About',
url: '/about-gatsby-starter-morning-dew',
},
{
label: 'Installation',
url: '/how-to-install',
},
],
// Footer information (ex: Github, Netlify...)
websiteHost: {
name: 'GitHub',
url: 'https://github.com',
},
footerLinks: [
{
sectionName: 'Explore',
links: [
{
label: 'Blog',
url: '/',
},
{
label: 'About',
url: '/about-gatsby-starter-morning-dew',
},
{
label: 'Installation',
url: '/how-to-install',
},
],
},
{
sectionName: 'Follow the author',
links: [
{
label: 'Github',
url: 'https://github.com/maxpou/gatsby-starter-morning-dew',
},
{
label: 'Website',
url: 'https://www.maxpou.fr',
},
{
label: 'Twitter',
url: 'https://twitter.com/_maxpou',
},
],
},
],
}