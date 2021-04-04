openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
gsm

gatsby-starter-morning-dew

by Maxence Poutord
3.6.0 (see all)

🚀 A Gatsby theme/starter to build lightning-fast blog/websites

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

0

GitHub Stars

197

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

29

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

gatsby-starter-morning-dew

🚀 A gatsby-starter-morning-dew is a Gatsby starter to build lightning-fast websites!

Demo

Build Status Netlify Status Maintainability semantic-release Total downloads on npm

screenshot

Features

  • 💜 Gatsby 3 / React 16
  • 🔍 SEO optimized
  • 💌 Write posts/pages in Markdown or MDX
    • 🎨 Code syntax highlight
    • 📚 Multilang support/i18n (blog post)
  • 📱 Mobile Friendly (Responsive design)
  • 🌜 Dark mode
  • ✨ PWA ready
    • ✈️ Offline support
    • 📃 Manifest support
  • 🔧 Fully configurable (see data/siteConfig.js)
  • 💬 Disqus support
  • 💅 css-in-js (with styled-components v5)
  • 🔖 Groups post with tags
  • 🐦 post preview image generation (Twitter, Facebook...)
  • 💎 Developer tools:
    • eslint
    • prettier
  • 👷‍♂️ Travis CI support

Lighthouse scores

Installation (starter)

  • with Gatsby-cli: 
npm install --global gatsby-cli
gatsby new gatsby-blog https://github.com/maxpou/gatsby-starter-morning-dew
  • without Gatsby-cli
git clone my-site git@github.com:maxpou/gatsby-starter-morning-dew.git
cd my-site
npm install

Then run npm run develop to try it locally.

Installation (theme)

You can also use gatsby-starter-morning-dew as a Gatsby theme!

  1. Add the theme
    npm install gatsby-starter-morning-dew
  2. In your gatsby-config.js, add:
    const config = require('./data/siteConfig')
// ...
plugins: [
    {
      resolve: "gatsby-starter-morning-dew",
      options: {},
    },
    {
      resolve: `gatsby-plugin-manifest`,
      options: {
        name: config.siteTitle,
        short_name: config.siteTitle,
        start_url: config.pathPrefix,
        background_color: config.background_color,
        theme_color: config.theme_color,
        display: config.display,
        icon: 'content/images/company-icon.png', // path to your image
      },
    },
],
  3. Add an image called baymax.png in content/images/baymax.png.
    🐞This is due to a theme limitations.
    😬 Don't worry, this picture will not appear on your website!

Need more details? Checkout:

Commands

# working locally
npm run dev

# generate build
npm run build

# format code
npm run format

# lint code
npm run lint

# Generate generate post preview images (npm run dev need to run before)
npm run generatePostPreviewImages

⚠️ Add --prefix-paths if you are using path prefix!

Configure

module.exports = {
  siteTitle: 'gatsby-starter-morning-dew',
  siteDescription: 'A Gatsby theme/starter to build lightning-fast websites',
  authorName: 'Maxence Poutord',
  twitterUsername: '_maxpou',
  authorAvatar: 'avatar.jpeg', // file in content/images
  defaultLang: 'en', // show flag if lang is not default. Leave empty to enable flags in post lists
  authorDescription: `
  For the last decade, Maxence Poutord has worked with a variety of web technologies. He is currently focused on front-end development.
  On his day to day job, he is working as a senior front-end engineer at VSware. He is also a frequent tech speaker and a mentor.
  As a new digital nomad, he is living where the WIFI and sun is 😎 <br>
  Do you want to know more? <a href="https://www.maxpou.fr/about" target="_blank">Visit my website!</a>
  `,
  siteUrl: 'https://maxpou.github.io/',
  disqusSiteUrl: 'https://www.maxpou.fr/',
  // Prefixes all links. For cases when deployed to maxpou.fr/gatsby-starter-morning-dew/
  pathPrefix: '/gatsby-starter-morning-dew', // Note: it must *not* have a trailing slash.
  siteCover: 'cover-baymax.jpeg', // file in content/images
  background_color: '#ffffff',
  theme_color: '#222222',
  display: 'standalone',
  icon: 'content/images/baymax.png',
  postsPerPage: 6,
  disqusShortname: 'maxpou',
  headerTitle: 'gatsby-starter-morning-dew',
  headerLinksIcon: 'baymax.png', // file in content/images (leave empty to disable: '')
  headerLinks: [
    {
      label: 'Blog',
      url: '/',
    },
    {
      label: 'About',
      url: '/about-gatsby-starter-morning-dew',
    },
    {
      label: 'Installation',
      url: '/how-to-install',
    },
  ],
  // Footer information (ex: Github, Netlify...)
  websiteHost: {
    name: 'GitHub',
    url: 'https://github.com',
  },
  footerLinks: [
    {
      sectionName: 'Explore',
      links: [
        {
          label: 'Blog',
          url: '/',
        },
        {
          label: 'About',
          url: '/about-gatsby-starter-morning-dew',
        },
        {
          label: 'Installation',
          url: '/how-to-install',
        },
      ],
    },
    {
      sectionName: 'Follow the author',
      links: [
        {
          label: 'Github',
          url: 'https://github.com/maxpou/gatsby-starter-morning-dew',
        },
        {
          label: 'Website',
          url: 'https://www.maxpou.fr',
        },
        {
          label: 'Twitter',
          url: 'https://twitter.com/_maxpou',
        },
      ],
    },
  ],
}

Deploy

Deploy to Netlify

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial