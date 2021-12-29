Source plugin for pulling data into Gatsby from Twitter Search API.
Actually the plugin support a bunch of API endopoints
Check Twitter documentation for more details
To start using this plugin you have to create an App on developer and then create a bearer token to use application authentication
Note: Only api that use application authentication will works. User authentication api are not supported
Here an example of the configuration
// In your gatsby-config.js
module.exports = {
plugins: [
{
resolve: `gatsby-source-twitter`,
options: {
credentials: {
consumer_key: "INSERT_HERE_YOUR_CONSUMER_KEY",
consumer_secret: "INSERT_HERE_YOUR_CONSUMER_SECRET",
bearer_token: "INSERT_HERE_YOUR_BEARER_TOKEN",
},
queries: {
nameofthequery: {
endpoint: "statuses/user_timeline",
params: {
screen_name: "gatsbyjs",
include_rts: false,
exclude_replies: true,
tweet_mode: "extended",
},
},
nameofanotherthequery: {
endpoint: "search/tweets",
params: {
q: "#gatsbyjs",
tweet_mode: "extended",
},
},
},
},
},
],
}
Check this repository for more example.
You have to create an App on Twitter and creating a bearer token following this instructions using your consumer key and consumer secret
You have to specify a object where each key is a query to Twitter API.
Choose a name for the query (you will use later to retrieve data), for example
gatsbyHashtag, but you can use whatever you want.
queries: {
gatsbyHashtag: {
endpoint: "search/tweets",
params: {
q: "#gatsbyjs",
tweet_mode: "extended",
},
},
},
endpoint option.
search/tweets)
Now that you fetch some data from Twitter, you can access it with a GraphQL query.
The below
gatsbyHashtag query will became
allTwitterGatsbyHashtag
Below is a sample query for fetching all Tweets nodes.
query {
allTwitterGatsbyHashtag {
edges {
node {
full_text # or text depending by endpoint params
user {
name
}
}
}
}
}
Warning:
idfield is not the tweet id, but Gatbsy internal node id. Use
id_strif you need to use the tweet id
3.x.x version contains some breaking changes. Here an example of how to migrate from 2.x version
options: {
q: `@wesbos`,
credentials: {
consumer_key: "INSERT_HERE_YOUR_CONSUMER_KEY",
consumer_secret: "INSERT_HERE_YOUR_CONSUMER_SECRET",
bearer_token: "INSERT_HERE_YOUR_BEARER_TOKEN"
},
tweet_mode: 'extended'
}
options: {
credentials: {
consumer_key: "INSERT_HERE_YOUR_CONSUMER_KEY",
consumer_secret: "INSERT_HERE_YOUR_CONSUMER_SECRET",
bearer_token: "INSERT_HERE_YOUR_BEARER_TOKEN",
},
queries: {
wesbos: {
endpoint: "search/tweets",
params: {
q: "@wesbos",
tweet_mode: "extended",
},
},
},
},
query {
allTwitterWesbos {
edges {
node {
created_at
full_text
user {
name
}
}
}
}
}