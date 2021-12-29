Source plugin for pulling data into Gatsby from Twitter Search API.

Supported API

Actually the plugin support a bunch of API endopoints

search/tweets - Search for tweets

statuses/show - Get specific tweet

statuses/lookup - Get specific multiple tweets

statuses/user_timeline - Get user timeline tweets

favorites/list - Get liked tweets from specific user

statuses/oembed - Get oembed code from tweet url

lists/members - Returns the members of the specified list

lists/statuses - Returns a timeline of tweets authored by members of the specified list

Check Twitter documentation for more details

How to use

To start using this plugin you have to create an App on developer and then create a bearer token to use application authentication

Note: Only api that use application authentication will works. User authentication api are not supported

Here an example of the configuration

module .exports = { plugins : [ { resolve : `gatsby-source-twitter` , options : { credentials : { consumer_key : "INSERT_HERE_YOUR_CONSUMER_KEY" , consumer_secret : "INSERT_HERE_YOUR_CONSUMER_SECRET" , bearer_token : "INSERT_HERE_YOUR_BEARER_TOKEN" , }, queries : { nameofthequery : { endpoint : "statuses/user_timeline" , params : { screen_name : "gatsbyjs" , include_rts : false , exclude_replies : true , tweet_mode : "extended" , }, }, nameofanotherthequery : { endpoint : "search/tweets" , params : { q : "#gatsbyjs" , tweet_mode : "extended" , }, }, }, }, }, ], }

Check this repository for more example.

Plugin options

credentials

You have to create an App on Twitter and creating a bearer token following this instructions using your consumer key and consumer secret

queries

You have to specify a object where each key is a query to Twitter API.

Choose a name for the query (you will use later to retrieve data), for example gatsbyHashtag , but you can use whatever you want.

queries: { gatsbyHashtag : { endpoint : "search/tweets" , params : { q : "#gatsbyjs" , tweet_mode : "extended" , }, }, },

endpoint : The endpoint of one of the supported API.

: The endpoint of one of the supported API. params : The allowed params of the API specified with endpoint option.

: The allowed params of the API specified with option. fetchAllResults: Fetch all result cycling through pages. (Only for search/tweets )

How to query your Tweets data using GraphQL

Now that you fetch some data from Twitter, you can access it with a GraphQL query.

The below gatsbyHashtag query will became allTwitterGatsbyHashtag

Below is a sample query for fetching all Tweets nodes.

query { allTwitterGatsbyHashtag { edges { node { full_text # or text depending by endpoint params user { name } } } } }

Warning: id field is not the tweet id, but Gatbsy internal node id. Use id_str if you need to use the tweet id

Breaking changes

3.x.x version contains some breaking changes. Here an example of how to migrate from 2.x version

Old options

options: { q : `@wesbos` , credentials : { consumer_key : "INSERT_HERE_YOUR_CONSUMER_KEY" , consumer_secret : "INSERT_HERE_YOUR_CONSUMER_SECRET" , bearer_token : "INSERT_HERE_YOUR_BEARER_TOKEN" }, tweet_mode : 'extended' }

New options

options: { credentials : { consumer_key : "INSERT_HERE_YOUR_CONSUMER_KEY" , consumer_secret : "INSERT_HERE_YOUR_CONSUMER_SECRET" , bearer_token : "INSERT_HERE_YOUR_BEARER_TOKEN" , }, queries : { wesbos : { endpoint : "search/tweets" , params : { q : "@wesbos" , tweet_mode : "extended" , }, }, }, },