A Gatsby theme plugin for creating blogs from headless Ghost CMS.
Turn your Ghost blog into a flaring fast static website. This Gatsby theme is a frontend replacement of the Ghost handlebars engine featuring the standard Ghost Casper skin and functionality. All content is sourced from a headless Ghost CMS.
Tired of
gatsby-config.js? Check out Blogody for an integrated solution with many more benefits!
Favor Next.js over Gatsby? Head over to next-cms-ghost!
Check out the Tutorials for practical guides on using this project.
Play with the Demo to get a first impression.
Additional features can be integrated by installing Gatsby themes or plugins. The following plugins have been tested to work with
gatsby-theme-try-ghost:
|Name
|Version
|Description
gatsby-theme-ghost-dark-mode
|Dark mode toggle 🌗
gatsby-rehype-ghost-links
|Rewrite CMS links from absolute to relative
gatsby-rehype-inline-images 🆕
|Lazy-loading inline images with blur-up
gatsby-rehype-prismjs
|Syntax highlighting with PrismJS
gatsby-theme-ghost-contact
|Contact page
gatsby-theme-ghost-commento
|Commenting system with Commento
gatsby-theme-ghost-toc 🆕
|Table of Contents
gatsby-theme-ghost-members 🆕
|Member Subscriptions
gatsby-plugin-ackee-tracker
|Site tracking with Ackee
gatsby-plugin-google-analytics
|Site tracking with Google Analytics
gatsby-theme-ghost-tags 🆕
|Tags page
Head over to the starter repo to get up and running quickly! The starter is recommended if you are creating a new site.
This mono repository contains the demo code, the base theme and add-ons. If you are here to install the Gatsby base theme plugin in your existing project, check out the theme specific README for further details. All add-ons can be found under the packages/ folder.
In case you want to work with this repository (for local development, pull requests, etc.):
git clone https://github.com/styxlab/gatsby-theme-try-ghost.git
cd gatsby-theme-try-ghost
Run
yarn to install dependencies.
Run
yarn develop to start the example locally.
Special thanks go to the following contributors: marcoSven, jem, sawilde, tobimori, Torqu3Wr3nch and mf.
PRs are welcome! Consider contributing to this project if you are missing feature that is also useful for others. Explore this guide, to get some more ideas.
This project would not be possible without the great Gatsby, Ghost, React, GraphQL, Node and the JavaScript eco-system in general.
This project is not affiliated with Gatsby or Ghost.
Copyright (c) 2020 styxlab - Released under the MIT license.