Source plugin for pulling documents into Gatsby from a Strapi API.

⚠️ This version of gatsby-source-strapi is only compatible with Strapi v3 at the moment. We are currently working on a v4 compatible version.

Installing the plugin

yarn add gatsby-source-strapi npm install --save gatsby-source-strapi

Setting up the plugin

You can enable and configure this plugin in your gatsby-config.js file.

Basic usage

plugins : [ { resolve : `gatsby-source-strapi` , options : { apiURL : `http://localhost:1337` , queryLimit : 1000 , collectionTypes : [ `article` , `user` ], singleTypes : [ `home-page` , `contact` ], }, }, ];

Advanced usage

Custom endpoint

By default, we use the pluralize module to deduct the endpoint that matches a collection type. You can opt out of this behavior. To do so, pass an entity definition object with your custom endpoint.

plugins : [ { resolve : `gatsby-source-strapi` , options : { apiURL : `http://localhost:1337` , collectionTypes : [ { name : `collection-name` , endpoint : `custom-endpoint` , }, ] }, }, ];

Internationalization support

Strapi now supports internationalization. But by default, this plugin will only fetch data in the default locale of your Strapi app. If your content types are available in different locales, you can also pass an entity definition object to specify the locale you want to fetch for a content type. Use the all value to get all available locales on a collection type.

plugins : [ { resolve : `gatsby-source-strapi` , options : { apiURL : `http://localhost:1337` , collectionTypes : [ { name : `collection-name` , api : { qs : { _locale : `all` } } }, { name : `other-collection-name` , api : { qs : { _locale : `en` } } }, { name : `another-collection-name` , endpoint : `custom-endpoint` , api : { qs : { _locale : `en` } } }, ] }, }, ];

For single types, the all value will not work, since single type queries do not return an array. If you want a single type to be available in different locales, add several entity definition objects for that same single type. The source plugin will merge them together, so you can access the right locale in your queries using the locale filter.

plugins : [ { resolve : `gatsby-source-strapi` , options : { apiURL : `http://localhost:1337` , singleTypes : [ { name : 'single-type-name' , api : { qs : { _locale : 'en' } }, }, { name : 'single-type-name' , api : { qs : { _locale : 'fr' } }, }, ], }, }, ];

Draft content

Strapi now supports Draft and publish, which allows you to save your content as a draft and publish it later. By default, this plugin will only fetch the published content.

But you may want to fetch unpublished content in Gatsby as well. To do so, find a content type that has draft & publish enabled, and add an entity definition object to your config. Then, use the query string option to specify the publication state API parameter.

plugins : [ { resolve : `gatsby-source-strapi` , options : { apiURL : `http://localhost:1337` , collectionTypes : [ { name : 'collection-name' , api : { qs : { _publicationState : 'preview' , } } } ], }, }, ],

Authenticated requests

Strapi's Roles & Permissions plugin allows you to protect your API actions. If you need to access a route that is only available to a logged in user, you can provide your credentials so that this plugin can access to the protected data.

plugins : [ { resolve : `gatsby-source-strapi` , options : { apiURL : `http://localhost:1337` , collectionTypes : [ `collection-name` ], loginData : { identifier : '' , password : '' , }, }, }, ];

Querying data

You can query Document nodes created from your Strapi API like the following:

{ allStrapiArticle { edges { node { id title content } } } }

You can query Document nodes in a chosen language

Make sure to add api.qs._locale to your strapi configuration in gatsby-config.js (see example above)

{ allStrapiArticle(filter: { locale: { eq: "en" } }) { edges { node { id title content } } } }

To query images you can do the following: