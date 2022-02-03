openbase logo
gatsby-source-storyblok

by storyblok
3.1.0 (see all)

Gatsby source plugin for building websites using the Storyblok headless CMS as a data source.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Readme

Introduction

This is a Gatsby source plugin for building websites using the Storyblok headless CMS with true visual preview as a data source.

Install

$ npm install --save gatsby-source-storyblok # or yarn add gatsby-source-storyblok

Usage

  1. You need to declare the plugin use and its options in gatsby-config.js
module.exports = {
  plugins: [
    {
      resolve: 'gatsby-source-storyblok',
      options: {
        accessToken: 'YOUR_TOKEN',
        version: 'draft',
        localAssets: true, // Optional parameter to download the images to use with Gatsby Image Plugin
        languages: ['de', 'at'] // Optional parameter. Omission will retrieve all languages by default.
      }
    }
  ]
}

With Gatsby's image

You need to set the localAssets option to true. Here is an example of the usage:

import { graphql } from "gatsby"
import { GatsbyImage, getImage } from "gatsby-plugin-image"

function BlogPost({ data }) {
  const image = getImage(data.file)
  return (
    <section>
      <h2>{data.blogPost.title}</h2>
      <GatsbyImage image={image} />
    </section>
  )
}

export const pageQuery = graphql`
  query {
    file(name: {eq: "demo"}) {
      absolutePath
      url
      childImageSharp {
         gatsbyImageData(
          width: 200
          placeholder: BLURRED
          formats: [AUTO, WEBP, AVIF]
        )
      }
    }
  }
`

With Gatsby's createPages

For more info regarding createPages see the Gatsby docs: docs/reference/config-files/gatsby-node/#createPages

2a. You need to create a template file to get the data from GraphQL

import React from 'react'
import { graphql } from 'gatsby'

export default function StoryblokEntry ({ data }) {
  let story = data.storyblokEntry

  return (
    <div>{story.name}</div>
  )
}

export const query = graphql`
  query($slug: String!) {
    storyblokEntry(slug: { eq: $slug }) {
      id
      name
      full_slug
    }
  }
`

3a. After this, you need to create the pages for your application. For this, edit your gatsby-node.js.

const path = require('path')

exports.createPages = async ({ graphql, actions }) => {
  const storyblokEntry = path.resolve('src/templates/storyblok-entry.js')

  // querying the storyblok data from GraphQL data layer
  const { data } = await graphql(
    `query {
      allStoryblokEntry {
        edges {
          node {
            id
            full_slug
          }
        }
      }
    }`
  )

  // creating pages using createPage function like described in the documentation
  // https://www.gatsbyjs.org/docs/programmatically-create-pages-from-data/#creating-pages
  data.allStoryblokEntry.edges.forEach(edge => {
    const full_slug = edge.node.full_slug

    actions.createPage({
      path: full_slug,
      component: storyblokEntry,
      context: {
        slug: full_slug
      },
    })
  })
}

With Gatsby's File System Routes API

For more info regarding The File System Routes API see the Gatsby docs: docs/reference/routing/file-system-route-api/

2b. Create a collection route inside src/pages

|-- src
   |-- pages
      |-- {storyblokEntry.full_slug}.js

3b. Gatsby will use ths page template for each storyblokEntry

import React from 'react'
import { graphql } from 'gatsby'

export default function StoryblokEntry({ data }) {
  let story = data.storyblokEntry

  return <div>{story.name}</div>
}

export const query = graphql`
  query ($full_slug: String!) {
    storyblokEntry(full_slug: { eq: $full_slug }) {
      id
      name
      full_slug
    }
  }
`

Rendering Storyblok content

To source Storyblok's content add content to your GraphQL query. By importing DynamicComponent, you can render components dynamically. sbEditable function lets you to make your components editable in storyblok.com

For more info regarding sbEditable function see the @storyblok/storyblok-editable README: @storyblok/storyblok-editable

import React from 'react'
import { graphql } from 'gatsby'
import { sbEditable } from "@storyblok/storyblok-editable"
import DynamicComponent from "../components/dynamicComponent"

export default function StoryblokEntry({ data }) {
  let story = data.storyblokEntry

  const components = story.content.body.map(blok => {
    return (<DynamicComponent blok={blok} key={blok._uid} />)
  })

  return (
    <div {...sbEditable(story.content)}>
      {components}
    </div>
  )
}

export const query = graphql`
  query ($full_slug: String!) {
    storyblokEntry(full_slug: { eq: $full_slug }) {
      id
      name
      full_slug
      content
    }
  }
`

The options object in details

{
  resolve: 'gatsby-source-storyblok',
  options: {
    accessToken: 'YOUR_TOKEN',
    version: 'draft',
    resolveRelations: [''],
    includeLinks: false
  }
}
  • accessToken: Your Storyblok draft token
  • version: 'draft' or 'published'
  • timeout: Optionally provide a timeout for the api request
  • resolveLinks: This will automatically resolve internal links of the multilink field type. If the value is story the whole story object will be included. If the value is url only uuid, id, name, path, slug and url (url is a computed property which returns the "Real path" if defined to use it for navigation links) will be included.
  • resolveRelations: Resolve relationships to other Stories (in the first level of nesting) of a multi-option or single-option field-type. Provide the field key(s) as array to resolve specific fields. Example: ['article.related_articles', 'article.author'].
  • includeLinks: If 'true' you can query links by allStoryblokLinkEntry. The links query lets you create a dynamic navigation tree as it includes also content folders.
  • languages: An array of strings that will be used in languages request instead of languages in space settings. Use it to only load the languages that you want to.

How to query?

All Content Entries

To get all entries unfiltered you can do the following query:

{
  allStoryblokEntry {
    edges {
      node {
        id
        name
        created_at
        published_at
        uuid
        slug
        full_slug
        content
        is_startpage
        parent_id
        group_id
      }
    }
  }
}

Filtering of content inside a folder

The following example shows a filter to get all items from a news folder:

{
  allStoryblokEntry(filter: {full_slug: {regex: "/^news\//"}}) {
    edges {
      node {
        name
        full_slug
      }
    }
  }
}

Filtering of languages

If you use field level translations you can filter for a specific language using following query:

{
  allStoryblokEntry(filter: {lang: {eq: "de"}}) {
    edges {
      node {
        name
        full_slug
      }
    }
  }
}

Filtering on content type fields

Every field of your content types is available via the prefix field_.

This lets you for example to query for a specific component:

{
  allStoryblokEntry(filter: {field_component: {eq: "page"}}) {
    edges {
      node {
        name
        full_slug
      }
    }
  }
}

A Single Content Entry

{
  storyblokEntry(slug: { eq: "global-navi" }) {
    content
  }
}

Datasources

allStoryblokDatasource {
  edges {
    node {
      id
      value
      name
      data_source
    }
  }
}

Datasource Entries

This will return all datasources, with or not dimensions values:

allStoryblokDatasourceEntry(filter: { data_source: { eq: "DATASOURCE_SLUG" } }) {
  edges {
    node {
      id
      name
      value
      data_source
      data_source_dimension
    }
  }
}

If you want to filter by a specific dimension, you should use:

allStoryblokDatasourceEntry(filter: { data_source: { eq: "DATASOURCE_SLUG" }, data_source_dimension: { eq: "DATASOURCE_DIMENSION_VALUE" } }) {
  edges {
    node {
      id
      name
      value
      data_source
      data_source_dimension
    }
  }
}

Use the links api to create a dynamic navigation tree. To use this query you need to add includeLinks: true in the plugin options.

allStoryblokLinkEntry {
  edges {
    node {
      id
      uuid
      slug
      parent_id
      name
      is_folder
      published
      is_startpage
      position
    }
  }
}

Contribution

Fork me on Github.

This project use semantic-release for generate new versions by using commit messages and we use the Angular Convention to naming the commits. Check this question about it in semantic-release FAQ

