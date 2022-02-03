This is a Gatsby source plugin for building websites using the Storyblok headless CMS with true visual preview as a data source.
$ npm install --save gatsby-source-storyblok # or yarn add gatsby-source-storyblok
gatsby-config.js
module.exports = {
plugins: [
{
resolve: 'gatsby-source-storyblok',
options: {
accessToken: 'YOUR_TOKEN',
version: 'draft',
localAssets: true, // Optional parameter to download the images to use with Gatsby Image Plugin
languages: ['de', 'at'] // Optional parameter. Omission will retrieve all languages by default.
}
}
]
}
You need to set the
localAssets option to
true. Here is an example of the usage:
import { graphql } from "gatsby"
import { GatsbyImage, getImage } from "gatsby-plugin-image"
function BlogPost({ data }) {
const image = getImage(data.file)
return (
<section>
<h2>{data.blogPost.title}</h2>
<GatsbyImage image={image} />
</section>
)
}
export const pageQuery = graphql`
query {
file(name: {eq: "demo"}) {
absolutePath
url
childImageSharp {
gatsbyImageData(
width: 200
placeholder: BLURRED
formats: [AUTO, WEBP, AVIF]
)
}
}
}
`
For more info regarding
createPages see the Gatsby docs: docs/reference/config-files/gatsby-node/#createPages
2a. You need to create a template file to get the data from GraphQL
import React from 'react'
import { graphql } from 'gatsby'
export default function StoryblokEntry ({ data }) {
let story = data.storyblokEntry
return (
<div>{story.name}</div>
)
}
export const query = graphql`
query($slug: String!) {
storyblokEntry(slug: { eq: $slug }) {
id
name
full_slug
}
}
`
3a. After this, you need to create the pages for your application. For this, edit your
gatsby-node.js.
const path = require('path')
exports.createPages = async ({ graphql, actions }) => {
const storyblokEntry = path.resolve('src/templates/storyblok-entry.js')
// querying the storyblok data from GraphQL data layer
const { data } = await graphql(
`query {
allStoryblokEntry {
edges {
node {
id
full_slug
}
}
}
}`
)
// creating pages using createPage function like described in the documentation
// https://www.gatsbyjs.org/docs/programmatically-create-pages-from-data/#creating-pages
data.allStoryblokEntry.edges.forEach(edge => {
const full_slug = edge.node.full_slug
actions.createPage({
path: full_slug,
component: storyblokEntry,
context: {
slug: full_slug
},
})
})
}
For more info regarding The File System Routes API see the Gatsby docs: docs/reference/routing/file-system-route-api/
2b. Create a collection route inside
src/pages
|-- src
|-- pages
|-- {storyblokEntry.full_slug}.js
3b. Gatsby will use ths page template for each
storyblokEntry
import React from 'react'
import { graphql } from 'gatsby'
export default function StoryblokEntry({ data }) {
let story = data.storyblokEntry
return <div>{story.name}</div>
}
export const query = graphql`
query ($full_slug: String!) {
storyblokEntry(full_slug: { eq: $full_slug }) {
id
name
full_slug
}
}
`
To source Storyblok's content add
content to your GraphQL query. By importing
DynamicComponent, you can render components dynamically.
sbEditable function lets you to make your components editable in storyblok.com
For more info regarding
sbEditable function see the @storyblok/storyblok-editable README: @storyblok/storyblok-editable
import React from 'react'
import { graphql } from 'gatsby'
import { sbEditable } from "@storyblok/storyblok-editable"
import DynamicComponent from "../components/dynamicComponent"
export default function StoryblokEntry({ data }) {
let story = data.storyblokEntry
const components = story.content.body.map(blok => {
return (<DynamicComponent blok={blok} key={blok._uid} />)
})
return (
<div {...sbEditable(story.content)}>
{components}
</div>
)
}
export const query = graphql`
query ($full_slug: String!) {
storyblokEntry(full_slug: { eq: $full_slug }) {
id
name
full_slug
content
}
}
`
{
resolve: 'gatsby-source-storyblok',
options: {
accessToken: 'YOUR_TOKEN',
version: 'draft',
resolveRelations: [''],
includeLinks: false
}
}
accessToken: Your Storyblok draft token
version: 'draft' or 'published'
timeout: Optionally provide a timeout for the api request
resolveLinks: This will automatically resolve internal links of the multilink field type. If the value is
story the whole story object will be included. If the value is
url only uuid, id, name, path, slug and url (url is a computed property which returns the "Real path" if defined to use it for navigation links) will be included.
resolveRelations: Resolve relationships to other Stories (in the first level of nesting) of a multi-option or single-option field-type. Provide the field key(s) as array to resolve specific fields. Example: ['article.related_articles', 'article.author'].
includeLinks: If 'true' you can query links by allStoryblokLinkEntry. The links query lets you create a dynamic navigation tree as it includes also content folders.
languages: An array of strings that will be used in languages request instead of languages in space settings. Use it to only load the languages that you want to.
To get all entries unfiltered you can do the following query:
{
allStoryblokEntry {
edges {
node {
id
name
created_at
published_at
uuid
slug
full_slug
content
is_startpage
parent_id
group_id
}
}
}
}
The following example shows a filter to get all items from a news folder:
{
allStoryblokEntry(filter: {full_slug: {regex: "/^news\//"}}) {
edges {
node {
name
full_slug
}
}
}
}
If you use field level translations you can filter for a specific language using following query:
{
allStoryblokEntry(filter: {lang: {eq: "de"}}) {
edges {
node {
name
full_slug
}
}
}
}
Every field of your content types is available via the prefix
field_.
This lets you for example to query for a specific component:
{
allStoryblokEntry(filter: {field_component: {eq: "page"}}) {
edges {
node {
name
full_slug
}
}
}
}
{
storyblokEntry(slug: { eq: "global-navi" }) {
content
}
}
allStoryblokDatasource {
edges {
node {
id
value
name
data_source
}
}
}
This will return all datasources, with or not dimensions values:
allStoryblokDatasourceEntry(filter: { data_source: { eq: "DATASOURCE_SLUG" } }) {
edges {
node {
id
name
value
data_source
data_source_dimension
}
}
}
If you want to filter by a specific dimension, you should use:
allStoryblokDatasourceEntry(filter: { data_source: { eq: "DATASOURCE_SLUG" }, data_source_dimension: { eq: "DATASOURCE_DIMENSION_VALUE" } }) {
edges {
node {
id
name
value
data_source
data_source_dimension
}
}
}
Use the links api to create a dynamic navigation tree. To use this query you need to add
includeLinks: true in the plugin options.
allStoryblokLinkEntry {
edges {
node {
id
uuid
slug
parent_id
name
is_folder
published
is_startpage
position
}
}
}
