Introduction

This is a Gatsby source plugin for building websites using the Storyblok headless CMS with true visual preview as a data source.

Install

$ npm install --save gatsby-source-storyblok

Usage

You need to declare the plugin use and its options in gatsby-config.js

module .exports = { plugins : [ { resolve : 'gatsby-source-storyblok' , options : { accessToken : 'YOUR_TOKEN' , version : 'draft' , localAssets : true , languages : [ 'de' , 'at' ] } } ] }

With Gatsby's image

You need to set the localAssets option to true . Here is an example of the usage:

import { graphql } from "gatsby" import { GatsbyImage, getImage } from "gatsby-plugin-image" function BlogPost ( { data } ) { const image = getImage(data.file) return ( < section > < h2 > {data.blogPost.title} </ h2 > < GatsbyImage image = {image} /> </ section > ) } export const pageQuery = graphql` query { file(name: {eq: "demo"}) { absolutePath url childImageSharp { gatsbyImageData( width: 200 placeholder: BLURRED formats: [AUTO, WEBP, AVIF] ) } } } `

With Gatsby's createPages

For more info regarding createPages see the Gatsby docs: docs/reference/config-files/gatsby-node/#createPages

2a. You need to create a template file to get the data from GraphQL

import React from 'react' import { graphql } from 'gatsby' export default function StoryblokEntry ( { data } ) { let story = data.storyblokEntry return ( < div > {story.name} </ div > ) } export const query = graphql ` query($slug: String!) { storyblokEntry(slug: { eq: $slug }) { id name full_slug } } `

3a. After this, you need to create the pages for your application. For this, edit your gatsby-node.js .

const path = require ( 'path' ) exports.createPages = async ({ graphql, actions }) => { const storyblokEntry = path.resolve( 'src/templates/storyblok-entry.js' ) const { data } = await graphql( `query { allStoryblokEntry { edges { node { id full_slug } } } }` ) data.allStoryblokEntry.edges.forEach( edge => { const full_slug = edge.node.full_slug actions.createPage({ path : full_slug, component : storyblokEntry, context : { slug : full_slug }, }) }) }

With Gatsby's File System Routes API

For more info regarding The File System Routes API see the Gatsby docs: docs/reference/routing/file-system-route-api/

2b. Create a collection route inside src/pages

3b. Gatsby will use ths page template for each storyblokEntry

import React from 'react' import { graphql } from 'gatsby' export default function StoryblokEntry ( { data } ) { let story = data.storyblokEntry return < div > {story.name} </ div > } export const query = graphql ` query ($full_slug: String!) { storyblokEntry(full_slug: { eq: $full_slug }) { id name full_slug } } `

Rendering Storyblok content

To source Storyblok's content add content to your GraphQL query. By importing DynamicComponent , you can render components dynamically. sbEditable function lets you to make your components editable in storyblok.com

For more info regarding sbEditable function see the @storyblok/storyblok-editable README: @storyblok/storyblok-editable

import React from 'react' import { graphql } from 'gatsby' import { sbEditable } from "@storyblok/storyblok-editable" import DynamicComponent from "../components/dynamicComponent" export default function StoryblokEntry ( { data } ) { let story = data.storyblokEntry const components = story.content.body.map( blok => { return ( < DynamicComponent blok = {blok} key = {blok._uid} /> ) }) return ( < div { ...sbEditable ( story.content )}> {components} </ div > ) } export const query = graphql` query ($full_slug: String!) { storyblokEntry(full_slug: { eq: $full_slug }) { id name full_slug content } } `

The options object in details

{ resolve : 'gatsby-source-storyblok' , options : { accessToken : 'YOUR_TOKEN' , version : 'draft' , resolveRelations : [ '' ], includeLinks : false } }

accessToken : Your Storyblok draft token

: Your Storyblok draft token version : 'draft' or 'published'

: 'draft' or 'published' timeout : Optionally provide a timeout for the api request

: Optionally provide a timeout for the api request resolveLinks : This will automatically resolve internal links of the multilink field type. If the value is story the whole story object will be included. If the value is url only uuid, id, name, path, slug and url (url is a computed property which returns the "Real path" if defined to use it for navigation links) will be included.

: This will automatically resolve internal links of the multilink field type. If the value is the whole story object will be included. If the value is only uuid, id, name, path, slug and url (url is a computed property which returns the "Real path" if defined to use it for navigation links) will be included. resolveRelations : Resolve relationships to other Stories (in the first level of nesting) of a multi-option or single-option field-type. Provide the field key(s) as array to resolve specific fields. Example: ['article.related_articles', 'article.author'].

: Resolve relationships to other Stories (in the first level of nesting) of a multi-option or single-option field-type. Provide the field key(s) as array to resolve specific fields. Example: ['article.related_articles', 'article.author']. includeLinks : If 'true' you can query links by allStoryblokLinkEntry. The links query lets you create a dynamic navigation tree as it includes also content folders.

: If 'true' you can query links by allStoryblokLinkEntry. The links query lets you create a dynamic navigation tree as it includes also content folders. languages : An array of strings that will be used in languages request instead of languages in space settings. Use it to only load the languages that you want to.

How to query?

All Content Entries

To get all entries unfiltered you can do the following query:

{ allStoryblokEntry { edges { node { id name created_at published_at uuid slug full_slug content is_startpage parent_id group_id } } } }

Filtering of content inside a folder

The following example shows a filter to get all items from a news folder:

{ allStoryblokEntry(filter: {full_slug: {regex: "/^news\//"}}) { edges { node { name full_slug } } } }

Filtering of languages

If you use field level translations you can filter for a specific language using following query:

{ allStoryblokEntry(filter: {lang: {eq: "de"}}) { edges { node { name full_slug } } } }

Filtering on content type fields

Every field of your content types is available via the prefix field_ .

This lets you for example to query for a specific component:

{ allStoryblokEntry(filter: {field_component: {eq: "page"}}) { edges { node { name full_slug } } } }

A Single Content Entry

{ storyblokEntry(slug: { eq: "global-navi" }) { content } }

Datasources

allStoryblokDatasource { edges { node { id value name data_source } } }

Datasource Entries

This will return all datasources, with or not dimensions values:

allStoryblokDatasourceEntry(filter: { data_source: { eq: "DATASOURCE_SLUG" } }) { edges { node { id name value data_source data_source_dimension } } }

If you want to filter by a specific dimension, you should use:

allStoryblokDatasourceEntry(filter: { data_source: { eq: "DATASOURCE_SLUG" }, data_source_dimension: { eq: "DATASOURCE_DIMENSION_VALUE" } }) { edges { node { id name value data_source data_source_dimension } } }

Use the links api to create a dynamic navigation tree. To use this query you need to add includeLinks: true in the plugin options.

allStoryblokLinkEntry { edges { node { id uuid slug parent_id name is_folder published is_startpage position } } }

Contribution

This project use semantic-release for generate new versions by using commit messages and we use the Angular Convention to naming the commits. Check this question about it in semantic-release FAQ