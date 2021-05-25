Source plugin for pulling data into Gatsby from RSS feed.

Install

npm install --save gatsby-source-rss-feed

or

yarn add gatsby-source-rss-feed

How to use

basic pattern

module .exports = { plugins : [ { resolve : `gatsby-source-rss-feed` , options : { url : `http://static.userland.com/gems/backend/rssTwoExample2.xml` , name : `ExampleRSS` , } } ] }

use multiple feed

module .exports = { plugins : [ { resolve : `gatsby-source-rss-feed` , options : { url : `http://static.userland.com/gems/backend/rssTwoExample2.xml` , name : `ExampleRSS` , } } { resolve : `gatsby-source-rss-feed` , options : { url : `http://static.userland.com/gems/backend/rssTwoExample2.xml` , name : `MyBlog` , } } ] }

with parserOption

This library use rss-parser.

You can pass options via parserOptions.

module .exports = { plugins : [ { resolve : `gatsby-source-rss-feed` , options : { url : `http://static.userland.com/gems/backend/rssTwoExample2.xml` , name : `ExampleRSS` , parserOption : { customFields : { item : [ 'itunes:duration' ] } } } } ] }

How to query

Query is Feed${name} .

When name of options is ExampleRSS , query named as FeedExampleRSS .

{ allFeedExampleRSS { edges { node { title link content } } } feedExampleRSS { title link content } }

Data not part of the items can be accessed with Feed${name}Meta

When name of options is ExampleRSS , query named as FeedExampleRSSMeta .