gsp

gatsby-source-prismic-graphql

by Birkir Gudjonsson
3.6.2 (see all)

Gatsby source plugin for Prismic GraphQL

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.1K

GitHub Stars

140

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

26

Package

Dependencies

10

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Gatsby GraphQL

Alternatives

gatsby-plugin-algoliaA plugin to push to Algolia based on graphQl queries
GitHub Stars
167
Weekly Downloads
14K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
gatsby-source-graphqlBuild blazing fast, modern apps and websites with React
GitHub Stars
52K
Weekly Downloads
40K
graphql-skip-limitBuild blazing fast, modern apps and websites with React
GitHub Stars
52K
Weekly Downloads
5K
gatsby-plugin-altair-graphql✨⚡️ A beautiful feature-rich GraphQL Client for all platforms.
GitHub Stars
4K
Weekly Downloads
43
gpg
gatsby-plugin-graphql-codegenAlternative typescript support plugin for Gatsbyjs. Aims to make using typescript in Gatsby as painless as possible
GitHub Stars
121
Weekly Downloads
13K
gpe
gatsby-plugin-extract-schemaExtract Gatsby's generated graphql schema to a file
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
3K
See 11 Alternatives

