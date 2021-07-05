openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
gsi

gatsby-source-instagram

by Orestis Ioannou
0.9.0 (see all)

Create nodes from instagram posts hashtags and profiles

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4K

GitHub Stars

143

Maintenance

Last Commit

7mos ago

Contributors

19

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Gatsby Instagram API

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

gatsby-source-instagram

npm version npm PRs Welcome Average time to resolve an issue NPM Netlify Status

Source plugin for sourcing data from Instagram. There are four ways to get information from instagram:

  • scraping the posts of an Instagram account. It can only get last 50 photos.
  • scraping a hashtag page.
  • scraping a user profile's informations.
  • querying the Instagram Graph Api using a provided access_token

Table of Contents

Install

npm install --save gatsby-source-instagram

How to use

Public scraping for posts

If you intend to use the public scraping method then you need to pass the concerning username id. You can determine it by taking the following steps:

  1. Open a browser and go to the Instagram page of the user – e.g. https://www.instagram.com/oasome.blog/
  2. Right-click on the web page to open the right-click context menu and select Page Source / View page source / Show Page Source. Safari users, please make sure that the developer tools are enabled – see Enabling Web Inspector - Apple Developer
  3. Search for profilePage_. The number that follows is the username id. If you view the page source of https://www.instagram.com/oasome.blog/, you will find profilePage_8556131572. So, 8556131572 is the username id of the username oasome.blog.
// In your gatsby-config.js
plugins: [
  {
    resolve: `gatsby-source-instagram`,
    options: {
      username: `usernameId`,
    },
  },
]

Public scraping for a user's profile

Deprecated

Due to instagram adding a login screen for scraping calls this is no longer working on Cloud builders. I am currently researching a solution, ideas and PRs welcome.

If you want to source a user's profile from their username then you need the following:

// In your gatsby-config.js
plugins: [
  {
    resolve: `gatsby-source-instagram`,
    options: {
      type: `user-profile`,
      username: `username`,
    },
  },
]

Graph API

If you intend to use the Instagram Graph Api then you need to pass the instagram id and an access token

// In your gatsby-config.js
plugins: [
  {
    resolve: `gatsby-source-instagram`,
    options: {
      username: `username`,
      access_token: "a valid access token",
      instagram_id: "your instagram_business_account id",
      paginate: 100,
      maxPosts: 1000,
      hashtags: true
    },
  },
]

Passing the username in this case is optional. If the Graph Api throws any exception and the username is provided then it will use the public scraping method as a fallback.

The paginate parameter will influence the limit set for the api call (defaults to 100) and the maxPosts enables to limit the maximum number of posts we will store. Defaults to undefined.

The hashtag parameter can be set to true which will also grab the hashtags from the first 3 comments by default. If you'd like to change the number of comments to check for hashtags you can pass an object like below. Defaults to false.

// In your gatsby-config.js
plugins: [
  {
    resolve: `gatsby-source-instagram`,
    options: {
      username: `username`,
      access_token: "a valid access token",
      instagram_id: "your instagram_business_account id",
      hashtags: {
        enabled: true,
        commentDepth: 10
      }
    },
  },
]

Hashtag scraping

Deprecated

Due to instagram adding a login screen for scraping calls this is no longer working on Cloud builders. I am currently researching a solution, ideas and PRs welcome.

If you want to source nodes from hashtags then you need the following:

// In your gatsby-config.js
plugins: [
  {
    resolve: `gatsby-source-instagram`,
    options: {
      type: `hashtag`,
      hashtag: `snowing`,
    },
  },
]

How to query

Posts

The plugin tries to provide uniform results regardless of the way you choose to retrieve the information

Common fields include:

  • id
  • likes
  • original
  • timestamp
  • comments
  • caption
  • username (fallbacks to the hashtag name in case of hashtag scraping)
  • preview
  • mediaType
  • permalink
  • carouselImages

The public scraping method can additionaly retrieve:

  • thumbnails
  • dimensions
query {
  allInstaNode {
    edges {
      node {
        id
        likes
        comments
        mediaType
        preview
        original
        timestamp
        caption
        hashtags
        localFile {
          childImageSharp {
            fixed(width: 150, height: 150) {
              ...GatsbyImageSharpFixed
            }
          }
        },
        permalink,
        carouselImages {
          preview,
          localFile {
          childImageSharp {
            fixed(width: 150, height: 150) {
              ...GatsbyImageSharpFixed
            }
          }
        },
        # Only available with the public api scraper
        thumbnails {
          src
          config_width
          config_height
        }
        dimensions {
          height
          width
        }
      }
    }
  }
}

User profile information

Deprecated

Due to instagram adding a login screen for scraping calls this is no longer working on Cloud builders. I am currently researching a solution, ideas and PRs welcome.

Fields include:

  • id
  • username
  • full_name
  • biography
  • edge_followed_by (followers)
  • edge_follow (who the user follows)
  • profile_pic_url
  • profile_pic_url_hd
query {
  instaUserNode {
    id
    username
    full_name
    biography
    edge_followed_by
    edge_follow
    profile_pic_url
    profile_pic_url_hd
  }
}

Image processing

To use image processing you need gatsby-transformer-sharp, gatsby-plugin-sharp and their dependencies gatsby-image and gatsby-source-filesystem in your gatsby-config.js.

You can apply image processing on each instagram node. To access image processing in your queries you need to use the localFile on the InstaNode as shown above:

Instagram Graph API token

Disclaimer: These steps might not be clear, or not exactly working for everybody. Working on updated or automated steps right now. Progress is at https://github.com/oorestisime/gatsby-source-instagram/issues/24 Any help on this side is greatly welcomed and appreciated!

  1. You need to have a Facebook page (I know... :/)
  2. Go to your site settings -> Instagram -> Login into your Instagram account
  3. Create a app
  4. Go to the Graph API Explorer
    1. Make sure you are using v7 as api version
    2. Select your facebook app
    3. Click "Generate Access Token"
    4. Add the following permissions (pages_manage_ads, pages_manage_metadata, pages_read_engagement, pages_read_user_content, pages_show_list, instagram_basic)
    5. Make a GET request at me/accounts
    6. copy the access_token in the response (we call this temporary_token)
    7. click on the id to change the explorer url and append ?fields=instagram_business_account&access_token={access-token}
    8. save your instagram_business_account.id, this is your instagram_id
  5. Access Token Debugger:
    1. Paste your temporary_token and press "Debug"
    2. You should see this token now expires in 3 months
    3. Press "Extend Access Token" and press the new debug that appears next to the token
    4. You should see this token now never expires
    5. Copy this new token (we will call this access_token)

With these two information you can now use the plugin as:

{
  resolve: `gatsby-source-instagram`,
  options: {
    username: username,
    access_token: access_token,
    instagram_id: instagram_id,
  },
},

Common Build Errors

Cannot query field "allInstaNode" on type "Query" or Instagram API returned login page

This error is typically caused by Instagram rate limiting calls to its API by returning a login screen. You can use the Graph API to avoid this error.

If you are hosting on Netlify you may see this error appear more often when trying to build as it seems Netlify's servers get rate limited more frequently.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

gsi
gatsby-source-instagram-allGatsby source plugin for fetching all instagram posts
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
864

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial