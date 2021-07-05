Source plugin for sourcing data from Instagram. There are four ways to get information from instagram:
access_token
npm install --save gatsby-source-instagram
If you intend to use the public scraping method then you need to pass the concerning username id. You can determine it by taking the following steps:
profilePage_. The number that follows is the username id. If you view the page source of https://www.instagram.com/oasome.blog/, you will find
profilePage_8556131572. So,
8556131572 is the username id of the username
oasome.blog.
// In your gatsby-config.js
plugins: [
{
resolve: `gatsby-source-instagram`,
options: {
username: `usernameId`,
},
},
]
Deprecated
Due to instagram adding a login screen for scraping calls this is no longer working on Cloud builders. I am currently researching a solution, ideas and PRs welcome.
If you want to source a user's profile from their username then you need the following:
// In your gatsby-config.js
plugins: [
{
resolve: `gatsby-source-instagram`,
options: {
type: `user-profile`,
username: `username`,
},
},
]
If you intend to use the Instagram Graph Api then you need to pass the instagram id and an access token
// In your gatsby-config.js
plugins: [
{
resolve: `gatsby-source-instagram`,
options: {
username: `username`,
access_token: "a valid access token",
instagram_id: "your instagram_business_account id",
paginate: 100,
maxPosts: 1000,
hashtags: true
},
},
]
Passing the username in this case is optional. If the Graph Api throws any exception and the username is provided then it will use the public scraping method as a fallback.
The
paginate parameter will influence the limit set for the api call (defaults to 100) and the
maxPosts enables to limit the maximum number of posts we will store. Defaults to undefined.
The
hashtag parameter can be set to true which will also grab the hashtags from the first 3 comments by default. If you'd like to change the number of comments to check for hashtags you can pass an object like below. Defaults to false.
// In your gatsby-config.js
plugins: [
{
resolve: `gatsby-source-instagram`,
options: {
username: `username`,
access_token: "a valid access token",
instagram_id: "your instagram_business_account id",
hashtags: {
enabled: true,
commentDepth: 10
}
},
},
]
If you want to source nodes from hashtags then you need the following:
// In your gatsby-config.js
plugins: [
{
resolve: `gatsby-source-instagram`,
options: {
type: `hashtag`,
hashtag: `snowing`,
},
},
]
The plugin tries to provide uniform results regardless of the way you choose to retrieve the information
Common fields include:
The public scraping method can additionaly retrieve:
query {
allInstaNode {
edges {
node {
id
likes
comments
mediaType
preview
original
timestamp
caption
hashtags
localFile {
childImageSharp {
fixed(width: 150, height: 150) {
...GatsbyImageSharpFixed
}
}
},
permalink,
carouselImages {
preview,
localFile {
childImageSharp {
fixed(width: 150, height: 150) {
...GatsbyImageSharpFixed
}
}
},
# Only available with the public api scraper
thumbnails {
src
config_width
config_height
}
dimensions {
height
width
}
}
}
}
}
Fields include:
query {
instaUserNode {
id
username
full_name
biography
edge_followed_by
edge_follow
profile_pic_url
profile_pic_url_hd
}
}
To use image processing you need gatsby-transformer-sharp, gatsby-plugin-sharp and their dependencies gatsby-image and gatsby-source-filesystem in your gatsby-config.js.
You can apply image processing on each instagram node. To access image processing in your queries you need to use the localFile on the InstaNode as shown above:
Disclaimer: These steps might not be clear, or not exactly working for everybody. Working on updated or automated steps right now. Progress is at https://github.com/oorestisime/gatsby-source-instagram/issues/24 Any help on this side is greatly welcomed and appreciated!
me/accounts
?fields=instagram_business_account&access_token={access-token}
instagram_business_account.id, this is your instagram_id
With these two information you can now use the plugin as:
{
resolve: `gatsby-source-instagram`,
options: {
username: username,
access_token: access_token,
instagram_id: instagram_id,
},
},
This error is typically caused by Instagram rate limiting calls to its API by returning a login screen. You can use the Graph API to avoid this error.
If you are hosting on Netlify you may see this error appear more often when trying to build as it seems Netlify's servers get rate limited more frequently.