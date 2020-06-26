Loads job openings from greenhouse.io into Gatsby.js. Based on gatsby-source-workable.

Status

Installation

npm install gatsby-source-greenhouse

or

yarn add gatsby-source-greenhouse

Usage

To use this source you need to supply a Greenhouse API token. You can create a Greenhouse API token by logging into Greenhouse and going to Configure > Dev Center > API Credential Management > Create New API Key . Make sure it is type Harvest.

API keys need to be authorized to access specific endpoints. Go to API Credential Management > Manage Permissions and make sure your key is authorized for the following endpoints:

Jobs

Job Posts

Departments

Next, edit gatsby-config.js to use the plugin:

{ ... plugins: [ ... { resolve: `gatsby-source-greenhouse`, options: { apiToken: `{API_TOKEN}`, jobPosts: { live: true } }, }, ] }

By default, gatsby-source-greenhouse will only retrieve job openings that are marked as live. You can change this by passing in false in the jobPosts plugin option parameter.

Querying

You can query the all JobPost created by the plugin as follows:

{ allGreenhouseJobPost { edges { node { ... } } } }

You can also query all JobPost broken out for each department: