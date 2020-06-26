Loads job openings from greenhouse.io into Gatsby.js. Based on gatsby-source-workable.
npm install gatsby-source-greenhouse
or
yarn add gatsby-source-greenhouse
To use this source you need to supply a Greenhouse API token. You can create a Greenhouse API token by logging into Greenhouse and going to
Configure > Dev Center > API Credential Management > Create New API Key. Make sure it is type Harvest.
API keys need to be authorized to access specific endpoints. Go to
API Credential Management > Manage Permissions and make sure your key is authorized for the following endpoints:
Next, edit
gatsby-config.js to use the plugin:
{
...
plugins: [
...
{
resolve: `gatsby-source-greenhouse`,
options: {
apiToken: `{API_TOKEN}`,
jobPosts: {
live: true
}
},
},
]
}
By default,
gatsby-source-greenhouse will only retrieve job openings that are marked as live. You can change this by passing in
false in the
jobPosts plugin option parameter.
You can query the all
JobPost created by the plugin as follows:
{
allGreenhouseJobPost {
edges {
node {
...
}
}
}
}
You can also query all
JobPost broken out for each department:
{
allGreenhouseDepartment {
edges {
node {
name
childrenGreenhouseJobPost {
title
}
}
}
}
}