gsg

gatsby-source-greenhouse

by Diego La Manno
3.0.0 (see all)

Gatsby source plugin for loading job openings from greenhouse.io ⚛️

Overview

Readme

gatsby-source-greenhouse

Loads job openings from greenhouse.io into Gatsby.js. Based on gatsby-source-workable.

Status

npm version

Installation

npm install gatsby-source-greenhouse

or

yarn add gatsby-source-greenhouse

Usage

To use this source you need to supply a Greenhouse API token. You can create a Greenhouse API token by logging into Greenhouse and going to Configure > Dev Center > API Credential Management > Create New API Key. Make sure it is type Harvest.

API keys need to be authorized to access specific endpoints. Go to API Credential Management > Manage Permissions and make sure your key is authorized for the following endpoints:

  • Jobs
  • Job Posts
  • Departments

Next, edit gatsby-config.js to use the plugin:

{
  ...
  plugins: [
    ...
    {
      resolve: `gatsby-source-greenhouse`,
      options: {
        apiToken: `{API_TOKEN}`,
        jobPosts: {
          live: true
        }
      },
    },
  ]
}

By default, gatsby-source-greenhouse will only retrieve job openings that are marked as live. You can change this by passing in false in the jobPosts plugin option parameter.

Querying

You can query the all JobPost created by the plugin as follows:

{
    allGreenhouseJobPost {
        edges {
            node {
                ...
            }
        }
    }
}

You can also query all JobPost broken out for each department:

{
  allGreenhouseDepartment {
    edges {
      node {
        name
        childrenGreenhouseJobPost {
          title
        }
      }
    }
  }
}

