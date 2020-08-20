NOTE: This is an universal version of the official
gatsby-source-graphqlsource plugin. It modifies the babel plugins to skip the removal of graphql queries so they can be re-used.
The plugin provides higher order component as well as direct manipulation tools for custom operations
See TypeScript definitions for more details
There is a higher order component to wrap components to get access to graphql queries in the browser.
import { graphql } from 'gatsby';
import { withGraphql } from 'gatsby-source-graphql-universal';
export const fooFragment = graphql`
fragment Planet on ...SWAPI_Planet {
id
title
}
`
export const query = graphql`
query {
swapi {
...
}
}
`;
export const Demo = withGraphql(
({ data, graphql }) => {
const onClick = () => graphql('swapi', {
query,
fragments: [fooFragment],
fetchPolicy: 'network-only',
variables: { page: 3 }
});
return (
<button onClick={onClick}>Reload</button>
);
}
);
data: Same as data from gatsby, but when
graphql() (below) is called, it will be overwritten with new data when
composeData prop is set to true.
graphql(fieldName, options): Promise
fieldName: the same fieldName as provided in gatsby-config.js
options.query: the query variable defined above the component
options.fragments: list of fragments to inject into the query
options.composeData: (default: true) will overwrite component gatsby data with composed data from the browser when true
...options optional parameters to pass to
ApolloClient.query (sets fetchPolicy to 'network-only' by default)
The following code will now result in an object that has the original graphql query source accessible where you are free to do anything with it.
const query = graphql\`...\`;
{
"id": "1234567",
"source": "{ \"swapi\": { ... } }"
}
You can get isolated query to your graphql endpoint by re-using the composing function:
import { graphql } from 'gatsby';
import { getIsolatedQuery } from 'gatsby-source-graphql-universal';
const query = gatsby`
query {
siteMetadata {
title
}
swapi {
allPersons {
... on SWAPI_Person {
id
}
}
}
}
`;
const onlySwapi = getIsolatedQuery(query, 'swapi', 'SWAPI');
// Output:
//
// query {
// allPersons {
// ... on Person {
// id
// }
// }
// }
Plugin for connecting arbitrary GraphQL APIs to Gatsby GraphQL. Remote schemas are stitched together by adding a type that wraps the remote schema Query type and putting it under field of Gatsby GraphQL Query.
npm install --save gatsby-source-graphql-universal
First, you need a way to pass environment variables to the build process, so secrets and other secured data aren't committed to source control. We
recommend using
dotenv which will then expose environment variables. Read more about dotenv and using environment variables
here. Then we can use these environment variables and configure our plugin.
// In your gatsby-config.js
module.exports = {
plugins: [
// Simple config, passing URL
{
resolve: "gatsby-source-graphql-universal",
options: {
// This type will contain remote schema Query type
typeName: "SWAPI",
// This is field under which it's accessible
fieldName: "swapi",
// Url to query from
url: "https://api.graphcms.com/simple/v1/swapi",
},
},
// Passing paramaters (passed to apollo-link)
{
resolve: "gatsby-source-graphql-universal",
options: {
typeName: "GitHub",
fieldName: "github",
// Url to query from
url: "https://api.github.com/graphql",
// HTTP headers
headers: {
// Learn about environment variables: https://gatsby.app/env-vars
Authorization: `bearer ${process.env.GITHUB_TOKEN}`,
},
// Additional options to pass to node-fetch
fetchOptions: {},
},
},
// Creating arbitrary Apollo Link (for advanced situations)
{
resolve: "gatsby-source-graphql-universal",
options: {
typeName: "GitHub",
fieldName: "github",
// Create Apollo Link manually. Can return a Promise.
createLink: (pluginOptions) => {
return createHttpLink({
uri: 'https://api.github.com/graphql',
headers: {
'Authorization': `bearer ${process.env.GITHUB_TOKEN}`,
},
fetch,
})
},
},
],
}
{
# Field name parameter defines how you can access third party api
swapi {
allSpecies {
name
}
}
github {
viewer {
email
}
}
}
By default schema is introspected from the remote schema. Schema is cached in
.cache in this case and refreshing the schema requires deleting the
cache.
To control schema consumption, you can alternatively construct schema definition by passing
createSchema callback. This way you could, for
example, read schema SDL or introspection JSON. When
createSchema callback is used, schema isn't cached.
createSchema can return a Promise to
GraphQLSchema instance or GraphQLSchema instance.
const fs = require("fs")
const { buildSchema, buildClientSchema } = require("graphql")
module.exports = {
plugins: [
{
resolve: "gatsby-source-graphql-universal",
options: {
typeName: "SWAPI",
fieldName: "swapi",
url: "https://api.graphcms.com/simple/v1/swapi",
createSchema: async () => {
const json = JSON.parse(
fs.readFileSync(`${__dirname}/introspection.json`)
)
return buildClientSchema(json.data)
},
},
},
{
resolve: "gatsby-source-graphql-universal",
options: {
typeName: "SWAPI",
fieldName: "swapi",
url: "https://api.graphcms.com/simple/v1/swapi",
createSchema: async () => {
const sdl = fs.readFileSync(`${__dirname}/schema.sdl`).toString()
return buildSchema(sdl)
},
},
},
],
}
By default,
gatsby-source-graphql-universal will only refetch the data once the server is restarted. It's also possible to configure the plugin to
periodically refetch the data. The option is called
refetchInterval and specifies the timeout in seconds.
module.exports = {
plugins: [
// Simple config, passing URL
{
resolve: "gatsby-source-graphql-universal",
options: {
// This type will contain remote schema Query type
typeName: "SWAPI",
// This is field under which it's accessible
fieldName: "swapi",
// Url to query from
url: "https://api.graphcms.com/simple/v1/swapi",
// refetch interval in seconds
refetchInterval: 60,
},
},
],
}