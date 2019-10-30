Source plugin for sourcing all data from a Google Spreadsheet.

Nodes are created separately for each sheet within the document, allowing for more explicit queries if you have your data managed in the different sheets.

The plugin is based on the node-sheets package and the Google Sheets API V4, which allows for better value types and column names than many of the other Gatsby Google Sheets source plugins.

Configuration

{ resolve : "gatsby-source-google-spreadsheet" , options : { spreadsheetId : "<spreadsheetId>" , spreadsheetName : "MySheet" , typePrefix : "GoogleSpreadsheet" , credentials : JSON .parse(GOOGLE_SERVICE_ACCOUNT_CREDENTIALS), filterNode : () => true , mapNode : node => node } }

Example usage

Given a spreadsheet with data organized in two sheets like this:

Sheet 1 Sheet 2 col1 col2 col1 col2 one 1 three 3 two 2 four 4

You would be able to query it like this:

query { allGoogleSpreadsheetSheet1 { edges { node { col1 col2 } } } allGoogleSpreadsheetSheet2 { edges { node { col1 col2 } } } }

With the following result:

{ allGoogleSpreadsheetSheet1 : { edges : { node : [ { col1 : "one" , col2 : 1 }, { col1 : "two" , col2 : 2 } ] } }, allGoogleSpreadsheetSheet2 : { edges : { node : [ { col1 : "three" , col2 : 3 }, { col1 : "four" , col2 : 4 } ] } } }

Considerations