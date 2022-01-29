gatsby-source-google-docs is a Gatsby plugin to use Google Docs as a data source.

Why use Google Docs to write your content ? 🖋 Best online WYSIWYG editor

🖥 Desktop web app

📱 Mobile app

🛩 Offline redaction

🔥 No need for external CMS

✅ No more content in your source code

Features

Google Docs formatting options (headings, bullets, tables, images...)

formatting options (headings, bullets, tables, images...) MDX support to use <ReactComponents /> in your documents

support to use in your documents Gatsby v3 & v4 support

v3 & v4 support gatsby-plugin-image and gatsby-image support

and support Code blocs support

Gatsby Cloud support

support Slug generation from Google Drive tree

tree Crosslinks between pages

Custom metadata to enhance documents

Documentation

To preview what you can do, please checkout the documentation website.

💯 100% content of the website is from Google Docs. Please suggest edits to improve it.

Installation

Download gatsby-source-google-docs and gatsby-transformer-remark (or gatsby-plugin-mdx for advanced usage)

yarn add gatsby-source-google-docs gatsby-transformer-remark

gatsby-source-google-docs transform Google Docs to Markdown

transform to gatsby-transformer-remark transform Markdown to HTML

transform to gatsby-plugin-mdx transform Markdown to MDX

Token generation

The package needs 3 .env variables.

Preview variables GOOGLE_OAUTH_CLIENT_ID=2...m.apps.googleusercontent.com GOOGLE_OAUTH_CLIENT_SECRET=Q...axL GOOGLE_DOCS_TOKEN={"access_token":"ya...J0","refresh_token":"1..mE","scope":"https://www.googleapis.com/auth/drive.metadata.readonly https://www.googleapis.com/auth/documents.readonly","token_type":"Bearer","expiry_date":1598284554759}

gatsby-source-google-docs expose a script to generate it.

Open a terminal at the root of your project

Type the following command

gatsby-source-google-docs-token

Usage

Organize your documents

Go to your Google Drive, create a folder and put some documents inside it.

↳ 🗂 Root folder `template: page` ↳ 🗂 en `locale: en` `skip: true` ↳ 📝 Home `template: home` ↳ 📝 About ↳ 🗂 Posts `template: post` ↳ 🗂 Drafts `exclude: true` ↳ 📝 Draft 1 ↳ 📝 My year 2020 `date: 2021-01-01` ↳ 📝 Post 2 `slug: /custom/slug` `template: special-post` ↳ 🗂 fr `locale: fr` ↳ 📝 Accueil `template: home`

🤡 How to enhance documents with metadata? Fill the document (or folder) description field in Google Drive with a YAML object locale: fr template: post category: Category Name tags: [tag1, tag2] slug: /custom-slug date: 2019 -01 -01 There are special metadata For folders: exclude: true : Exclude the folder and its documents skip: true : Remove the folder from slug but keep its documents

For documents: index:true : Use document as the folder index page: false : Prevent page creation when createPages option is set to true

Spread metadata into the tree using folders metadata. ⬆️ For the tree example above: Every node will have template: page defined as default excepts if you redefine it later.

defined as default excepts if you redefine it later. You need to create 3 different templates: page (default), home , post . Checkout the example template

(default), , . Checkout the example template "en" folder will be removed from slug because of skip: true Exclude folders and documents using exclude: true . Perfect to keep drafts documents. One you want to publish a page, juste move the document one level up. ⬆️ For the tree example above: Documents under Drafts will be exclude because of exclude: true . Every metadata will be available in GoogleDocs nodes and you can use everywhere in you Gatsby site

🌄 How to add cover? Add an image in your Google Document first page header

🍞 How to add slug and breadcrumb? slug and breadcrumb fields add automatically generated using the folders tree structure and transformed using kebab-case . ⬆️ For the tree example above: The GoogleDocs node for document My year 2020 { path : "/en/posts/my-year-2020" slug : "/posts/my-year-2020" breadcrumb : [ { name : "Posts" , slug : "/posts" }, { name : "My year 2020" , slug : "/posts/my-year-2020" }, ], template : "post" , locale : "fr" , date : "2021-01-01" } The GoogleDocs node for document Post 2 will have a custom slug { path : "/en/posts/post-2" slug : "/custom/slug" breadcrumb : [ { name : "Posts" , slug : "/posts" }, { name : "Post 2" , slug : "/custom/slug" }, ], template : "special-post" , locale : "en" , date : "2020-09-12" } You also can add metadata ( locale , date , template , ...) to your documents.

Add the plugin to your gatsby-config.js file

Option Required Type Default Example folder true String null "1Tn1dCbIc" createPages false Boolean false true pageContext false Array [] ["locale"] demoteHeadings false Boolean true false imagesOptions false Object null {width: 512} keepDefaultStyle false Boolean false true skipCodes false Boolean false true skipFootnotes false Boolean false true skipHeadings false Boolean false true skipImages false Boolean false true skipLists false Boolean false true skipQuotes false Boolean false true skipTables false Boolean false true debug false Boolean false true

module .exports = { plugins : [ { resolve : "gatsby-source-google-docs" , options : { folder : "FOLDER_ID" , createPages : true , }, }, "gatsby-transformer-remark" , ], }

📷 How to use images ? gatsby-plugin-sharp , gatsby-transformer-sharp and gatsby-remark-images are required if you want to take advantage of gatsby-image blur-up technique. yarn add gatsby-plugin-sharp gatsby-transformer-sharp gatsby-remark-images module .exports = { plugins : [ "gatsby-source-google-docs" , "gatsby-plugin-sharp" , "gatsby-transformer-sharp" , { resolve : "gatsby-transformer-remark" , options : { plugins : [ "gatsby-remark-images" ], }, }, ], }

⚛️ How to use codes blocks ? Use Code Blocks Google Docs extension to format your code blocks. To specify the lang, you need to add a fist line in your code block following the format lang:javascript . To get Syntax highlighting, I recommend using prismjs but it's not mandatory. yarn add gatsby-remark-prismjs prismjs Add the gatsby-remark-prismjs plugin to your gatsby-config.js module .exports = { plugins : [ "gatsby-source-google-docs" , { resolve : "gatsby-transformer-remark" , options : { plugins : [ "gatsby-remark-prismjs" ], }, }, ], } Import a prismjs theme in your gatsby-browser.js require ( "prismjs/themes/prism.css" )

Create templates and pages

Using createPages: true option, pages will be created automatically. You need to create templates and define wich template to use using YAML metadata.

You can set page: false metadata for a document to prevent a page creation

Checkout the example template and adapt it to your needs.

You can use pageContext option if you need extra data into the context of your pages.

How to create pages manualy? If you prefer to create pages manualy, checkout the createPages API et adapt it to your needs.

Trigger production builds

Go to Google Drive example folder

Create a copy of Trigger Gatsby Build file using Right Click -> Create a copy

file using Open your copy and update the Build Webhook URL in A2

in Click the Deploy button to trigger a new build

This method works with any hosting services: Gatsby Cloud, Netlify...

Showcase

You are using gatsby-source-google-docs for your website? Thank you! Please add the link bellow:

