gatsby-source-google-docs is a Gatsby plugin to use Google Docs as a data source.
MDX support to use
<ReactComponents /> in your documents
gatsby-plugin-image and
gatsby-image support
To preview what you can do, please checkout the documentation website.
💯 100% content of the website is from Google Docs. Please suggest edits to improve it.
Download
gatsby-source-google-docs and
gatsby-transformer-remark (or
gatsby-plugin-mdx for advanced usage)
yarn add gatsby-source-google-docs gatsby-transformer-remark
gatsby-source-google-docs transform Google Docs to Markdown
gatsby-transformer-remark transform Markdown to HTML
gatsby-plugin-mdx transform Markdown to MDX
The package needs 3
.env variables.
GOOGLE_OAUTH_CLIENT_ID=2...m.apps.googleusercontent.com
GOOGLE_OAUTH_CLIENT_SECRET=Q...axL
GOOGLE_DOCS_TOKEN={"access_token":"ya...J0","refresh_token":"1..mE","scope":"https://www.googleapis.com/auth/drive.metadata.readonly https://www.googleapis.com/auth/documents.readonly","token_type":"Bearer","expiry_date":1598284554759}
gatsby-source-google-docs expose a script to generate it.
gatsby-source-google-docs-token
Go to your Google Drive, create a folder and put some documents inside it.
↳ 🗂 Root folder `template: page`
↳ 🗂 en `locale: en` `skip: true`
↳ 📝 Home `template: home`
↳ 📝 About
↳ 🗂 Posts `template: post`
↳ 🗂 Drafts `exclude: true`
↳ 📝 Draft 1
↳ 📝 My year 2020 `date: 2021-01-01`
↳ 📝 Post 2 `slug: /custom/slug` `template: special-post`
↳ 🗂 fr `locale: fr`
↳ 📝 Accueil `template: home`
description field in Google Drive with a
YAML object
locale: fr
template: post
category: Category Name
tags: [tag1, tag2]
slug: /custom-slug
date: 2019-01-01
There are special metadata
- For folders:
-
exclude: true: Exclude the folder and its documents
-
skip: true: Remove the folder from slug but keep its documents
- For documents:
-
index:true: Use document as the folder index
-
page: false: Prevent page creation when
createPagesoption is set to
true
⬆️ For the tree example above:
- Every node will have
template: pagedefined as default excepts if you redefine it later.
- You need to create 3 different templates:
page(default),
home,
post. Checkout the example template
- "en" folder will be removed from slug because of
skip: true
exclude: true. Perfect to keep drafts documents. One you want to publish a page, juste move the document one level up.
⬆️ For the tree example above:
- Documents under
Draftswill be exclude because of
exclude: true.
GoogleDocs nodes and you can use everywhere in you
Gatsby site
Add an image in your Google Document first page header
slug and
breadcrumb fields add automatically generated using the folders tree structure and transformed using
kebab-case.
⬆️ For the tree example above:
The
GoogleDocs node for document
My year 2020
{
path: "/en/posts/my-year-2020" // Original Google Drive path
slug: "/posts/my-year-2020" // `en` is out because of `skip: true`
breadcrumb: [
{name: "Posts", slug: "/posts"},
{name: "My year 2020", slug: "/posts/my-year-2020"},
],
template: "post" ,// src/templates/post.js
locale: "fr",
date: "2021-01-01" // Fixed date !
}
The
GoogleDocs node for document
Post 2 will have a custom slug
{
path: "/en/posts/post-2"
slug: "/custom/slug"
breadcrumb: [
{name: "Posts", slug: "/posts"},
{name: "Post 2", slug: "/custom/slug"},
],
template: "special-post", // src/templates/special-post.js
locale: "en",
date: "2020-09-12" // Google Drive document creation date
}
You also can add metadata (
locale,
date,
template, ...) to your documents.
gatsby-config.js file
|Option
|Required
|Type
|Default
|Example
|folder
true
|String
null
"1Tn1dCbIc"
|createPages
false
|Boolean
false
true
|pageContext
false
|Array
[]
["locale"]
|demoteHeadings
false
|Boolean
true
false
|imagesOptions
false
|Object
null
{width: 512}
|keepDefaultStyle
false
|Boolean
false
true
|skipCodes
false
|Boolean
false
true
|skipFootnotes
false
|Boolean
false
true
|skipHeadings
false
|Boolean
false
true
|skipImages
false
|Boolean
false
true
|skipLists
false
|Boolean
false
true
|skipQuotes
false
|Boolean
false
true
|skipTables
false
|Boolean
false
true
|debug
false
|Boolean
false
true
module.exports = {
plugins: [
{
resolve: "gatsby-source-google-docs",
options: {
// https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/FOLDER_ID
folder: "FOLDER_ID",
createPages: true,
},
},
"gatsby-transformer-remark",
//
// OR "gatsby-plugin-mdx" for advanced usage using MDX
//
// You need some transformations?
// Checkout https://www.gatsbyjs.com/plugins/?=gatsby-remark
// And pick-up some plugins
],
}
gatsby-plugin-sharp,
gatsby-transformer-sharp and
gatsby-remark-images are required if you want to take advantage of gatsby-image blur-up technique.
yarn add gatsby-plugin-sharp gatsby-transformer-sharp gatsby-remark-images
module.exports = {
plugins: [
"gatsby-source-google-docs",
"gatsby-plugin-sharp",
"gatsby-transformer-sharp",
{
resolve: "gatsby-transformer-remark",
options: {
plugins: ["gatsby-remark-images"],
},
},
],
}
Use Code Blocks Google Docs extension to format your code blocks.
To specify the lang, you need to add a fist line in your code block following the format
lang:javascript.
To get Syntax highlighting, I recommend using
prismjs but it's not mandatory.
yarn add gatsby-remark-prismjs prismjs
Add the
gatsby-remark-prismjs plugin to your
gatsby-config.js
module.exports = {
plugins: [
"gatsby-source-google-docs",
{
resolve: "gatsby-transformer-remark",
options: {
plugins: ["gatsby-remark-prismjs"],
},
},
],
}
Import a
prismjs theme in your
gatsby-browser.js
require("prismjs/themes/prism.css")
Using
createPages: true option, pages will be created automatically.
You need to create templates and define wich template to use using
YAML metadata.
You can set
page: falsemetadata for a document to prevent a page creation
Checkout the example template and adapt it to your needs.
You can use
pageContextoption if you need extra data into the context of your pages.
If you prefer to create pages manualy, checkout the createPages API et adapt it to your needs.
Right Click -> Create a copy
A2
This method works with any hosting services: Gatsby Cloud, Netlify...
You are using
gatsby-source-google-docs for your website? Thank you!
Please add the link bellow: