Source plugin for pulling data into Gatsby from the official GitHub v4 GraphQL API.
npm i gatsby-source-github-api
Follow GitHub's guide how to generate a token.
Once you are done, either create a
gatsby-config.js file or open the one you already have.
In there, you want to add this plugin and at least add the token in the options object:
// In your gatsby-config.js
plugins: [
{
resolve: `gatsby-source-github-api`,
options: {
// url: API URL to use. Defaults to https://api.github.com/graphql
url: someUrl,
// token: required by the GitHub API
token: someString,
// GraphQLquery: defaults to a search query
graphQLQuery: anotherString,
// variables: defaults to variables needed for a search query
variables: someObject
}
}
];
Search query:
// In your gatsby-config.js
plugins: [
{
resolve: `gatsby-source-github-api`,
options: {
token: "hunter2",
variables: {
q: "author:ldd state:closed type:pr sort:comments",
nFirst: 2
}
}
}
];
resulting API call:
query ($nFirst: Int, $q: String) {
search(query: "${q}", type: ISSUE, first: ${nFirst}){
edges{
node{
... on PullRequest{
title
}
}
}
}
}
Custom GraphQL query:
// In your gatsby-config.js
plugins: [
{
resolve: `gatsby-source-github-api`,
options: {
token: "hunter2",
variables: {},
graphQLQuery: `
query {
repository(owner:"torvalds",name:"linux"){
description
}
}
`
}
}
];
resulting API call:
query {
repository(owner: "torvalds", name: "linux") {
description
}
}
For more examples see gatsby-starter-github-portfolio.
You'll probably want to use valid GraphQL queries. To help you, GitHub has a Query Explorer with auto-completion.
v1.0.0 add support for gatsby v3. Remove support for older versions of gatsby
v0.2.1 update dependencies
v0.2.0 provide raw github response
v0.1.5 document url option (for GitHub Enterprise users)
v0.1.4
v0.1.3
gatsby-transformer-json
v0.1.2 Updated
yarn.lock to address github security warnings
v0.1.1 Updated Readme for easier usage
v0.1.0 Submit to Gatsby's Plugin Library
v0.0.4 Update dev dependencies, add linting script to package.json
v0.0.3 Initial public release