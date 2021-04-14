Source plugin for pulling data into Gatsby from the official GitHub v4 GraphQL API.

Install

npm i gatsby-source-github-api

How to use

Follow GitHub's guide how to generate a token.

Once you are done, either create a gatsby-config.js file or open the one you already have.

In there, you want to add this plugin and at least add the token in the options object:

plugins : [ { resolve : `gatsby-source-github-api` , options : { url : someUrl, token : someString, graphQLQuery : anotherString, variables : someObject } } ];

Examples

Search query:

plugins : [ { resolve : `gatsby-source-github-api` , options : { token : "hunter2" , variables : { q : "author:ldd state:closed type:pr sort:comments" , nFirst : 2 } } } ];

resulting API call:

query ($nFirst: Int, $q: String) { search(query: "${q}", type: ISSUE, first: ${nFirst}){ edges{ node{ ... on PullRequest{ title } } } } }

Custom GraphQL query:

plugins : [ { resolve : `gatsby-source-github-api` , options : { token : "hunter2" , variables : {}, graphQLQuery : ` query { repository(owner:"torvalds",name:"linux"){ description } } ` } } ];

resulting API call:

query { repository(owner: "torvalds", name: "linux") { description } }

For more examples see gatsby-starter-github-portfolio.

Tips and Tricks

You'll probably want to use valid GraphQL queries. To help you, GitHub has a Query Explorer with auto-completion.

