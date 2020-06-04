Source plugin for pulling files into the Gatsby graph from abitrary Git repositories (hosted anywhere). This is useful if the markdown files you wish to render can't live within your gatsby codebase, or if need to aggregate content from disparate repositories.
It clones the repo(s) you configure (a shallow clone, into your cache folder if
you're interested), and then sucks the files into the graph as
File nodes, as
if you'd configured
gatsby-source-filesystem
on that directory. As such, all the tranformer plugins that operate on files
should work exactly as they do with
gatsby-source-filesystem eg with
gatsby-transformer-remark,
gatsby-transformer-json etc.
The only difference is that the
File nodes created by this plugin will
also have a
gitRemote field, which will provide you with various bits of
Git related information. The fields on the
gitRemote node are
mostly provided by
IonicaBazau/git-url-parse, with
the addition of
ref and
weblink fields, which are
the 2 main things you probably want if you're constructing "edit on github"
style links.
N.B. Although with respect to sourcing this works as a drop-in replacement for
gatsby-source-filesystem, there are a number of helpers included in that module (
createFilePath,
createRemoteFileNode,
createFileNodeFromBuffer) that are not duplicated here – but you can still import and use them from there as needed.
Requires git to be installed, and to be callable using the command
git.
Ideally we'd use nodegit, but it doesn't support shallow clones (see libgit2/libgit2#3058) which would have a significant effect on build times if you wanted to read files from git repositories with large histories.
npm install --save gatsby-source-git
name: A machine name label for each plugin instance.
remote: The url to clone from.
branch (optional): The branch or tag to use. If none supplied, we try to use the
'default' branch.
patterns (optional): Passed to
fast-glob to determine which files get
sucked into the graph.
local (optional): Specify the local path for the cloned repo. If omitted,
it will default to a directory within the local Gatsby cache. Note that using
a location outside the cache will prevent you changing the branch via
gatsby-config.js. You will need to synchronise the branch of the local
checkout yourself. However if clones are painful and slow for you, then using
a custom location will prevent your local repo getting trashed when Gatsby
clears the cache, which should help.
module.exports = {
plugins: [
// You can have multiple instances of this plugin to read source files from
// different repositories or locations within a repository.
{
resolve: `gatsby-source-git`,
options: {
name: `repo-one`,
remote: `https://bitbucket.org/stevetweeddale/markdown-test.git`,
branch: `develop`,
// Only import the docs folder from a codebase.
patterns: `docs/**`
}
},
{
resolve: `gatsby-source-git`,
options: {
name: `repo-two`,
remote: `https://bitbucket.org/stevetweeddale/markdown-test.git`,
// Specify the local checkout location, to avoid it being trashed on
// cache clears.
local: '/explicit/path/to/repo-two',
// Multiple patterns and negation supported. See https://github.com/mrmlnc/fast-glob
patterns: [`*`, `!*.md`]
}
}
]
};
This will result in
File nodes being put in your data graph, it's then up to you to do whatever it is you want to do with that data.
Most git hosting providers support authentication via URL, either in the form of username and password or more commonly access tokens. So to use a private github repository as an example, you would firstly generate a personal access token. Now you don't want that in your repo, so instead you'd set an OS environment variable and then read that environment variable into your plugin config something like:
{
resolve: `gatsby-source-git`,
options: {
name: `my-repo`,
remote: `https://myuser:${process.env.GITHUB_TOKEN}@github.com/myuser/my-repo`,
},
}
You can query file nodes exactly as you would node query for nodes created with
gatsby-source-filesystem,
eg:
{
allFile {
edges {
node {
extension
dir
modifiedTime
}
}
}
}
Similarly, you can filter by the
name you specified in the config by using
sourceInstanceName:
{
allFile(filter: { sourceInstanceName: { eq: "repo-one" } }) {
edges {
node {
extension
dir
modifiedTime
}
}
}
}
And access some information about the git repo:
{
allFile {
edges {
node {
gitRemote {
webLink
ref
}
}
}
}
}
If you want to programatically create pages on your site from the files in your git repo, you should be able to follow the standard examples, such as part 7 of the Gatsby tutorial or the standard docs page.