Source plugin for pulling data into Gatsby.js from Ghost, using the Ghost Content API.
yarn add gatsby-source-ghost
npm install --save gatsby-source-ghost
Plugin configuration for
gatsby-config.js:
{
resolve: `gatsby-source-ghost`,
options: {
apiUrl: `https://<your-subdomain>.ghost.io`,
contentApiKey: `<your content api key>`,
version: `v3` // Ghost API version, optional, defaults to "v3".
// Pass in "v2" if your Ghost install is not on 3.0 yet!!!
}
}
apiUrl
Ghost Content API URL - for Ghost(Pro) customers this is your
.ghost.io domain, it’s the same URL used to view the admin panel, but without the
/ghost subdirectory. This should be served over https.
contentApiKey
The "Content API Key" copied from the "Integrations" screen in Ghost Admin.
If you want to keep these values private (if your site is not public) you can do so using environment variables.
There are 5 node types available from Ghost: Post, Page, Author, Tag, and Settings.
Documentation for the full set of fields made available for each resource type can be found in the Content API docs. Posts and Pages have the same properties.
Example Post Query
{
allGhostPost(sort: { order: DESC, fields: [published_at] }) {
edges {
node {
id
slug
title
html
published_at
...
tags {
id
slug
...
}
primary_tag {
id
slug
...
}
authors {
id
slug
...
}
}
}
}
}
Filter Posts by Tag
A common but tricky example of filtering posts by tag, can be achieved like this (Gatsby v2+):
{
allGhostPost(filter: {tags: {elemMatch: {slug: {eq: $slug}}}}) {
edges {
node {
slug
...
}
}
}
}
Query Settings
The settings node is different as there's only one object, and it has the properties listed here.
{
allGhostSettings {
edges {
node {
title
description
lang
...
navigation {
label
url
}
}
}
}
}
Query Other Node Types
The Post, Page, Author and Tag nodes all work the same. Use the node type you need in this query:
{
allGhost${NodeType} {
edges {
node {
id
slug
...
}
}
}
}
Copyright (c) 2013-2022 Ghost Foundation - Released under the MIT license.