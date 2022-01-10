openbase logo
gatsby-source-ghost

by TryGhost
4.2.4 (see all)

Source plugin for pulling data into Gatsby.js from the Ghost Public API.

Overview

Readme

Gatsby Source Ghost

Source plugin for pulling data into Gatsby.js from Ghost, using the Ghost Content API.

Install

yarn add gatsby-source-ghost

npm install --save gatsby-source-ghost

How to use

Plugin configuration for gatsby-config.js:

{
   resolve: `gatsby-source-ghost`,
   options: {
       apiUrl: `https://<your-subdomain>.ghost.io`,
       contentApiKey: `<your content api key>`,
       version: `v3` // Ghost API version, optional, defaults to "v3".
                     // Pass in "v2" if your Ghost install is not on 3.0 yet!!!
   }
}

apiUrl Ghost Content API URL - for Ghost(Pro) customers this is your .ghost.io domain, it’s the same URL used to view the admin panel, but without the /ghost subdirectory. This should be served over https.

contentApiKey The "Content API Key" copied from the "Integrations" screen in Ghost Admin.

If you want to keep these values private (if your site is not public) you can do so using environment variables.

How to query

There are 5 node types available from Ghost: Post, Page, Author, Tag, and Settings.

Documentation for the full set of fields made available for each resource type can be found in the Content API docs. Posts and Pages have the same properties.

Example Post Query

{
  allGhostPost(sort: { order: DESC, fields: [published_at] }) {
    edges {
      node {
        id
        slug
        title
        html
        published_at
        ...
        tags {
          id
          slug
          ...
        }
        primary_tag {
          id
          slug
          ...
        }
        authors {
          id
          slug
          ...
        }
      }
    }
  }
}

Filter Posts by Tag

A common but tricky example of filtering posts by tag, can be achieved like this (Gatsby v2+):

{
  allGhostPost(filter: {tags: {elemMatch: {slug: {eq: $slug}}}}) {
    edges {
      node {
        slug
        ...
      }
    }
  }
}

Query Settings

The settings node is different as there's only one object, and it has the properties listed here.

{
  allGhostSettings {
    edges {
      node {
        title
        description
        lang
        ...
        navigation {
            label
            url
        }
      }
    }
  }
}

Query Other Node Types

The Post, Page, Author and Tag nodes all work the same. Use the node type you need in this query:

{
  allGhost${NodeType} {
    edges {
      node {
        id
        slug
        ...
      }
    }
  }
}

Copyright & License

Copyright (c) 2013-2022 Ghost Foundation - Released under the MIT license.

