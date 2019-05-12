Rename and put the downloaded .json crendtial file somewhere in the GatsbyJS project (e.g. ./credentials.json )

Add gatsby-source-firestore as a dependency by running using npm or yarn :

Configure settings at gatsby-config.js , for example:

module .exports = { plugins : [ { resolve : `gatsby-source-firestore` , options : { credential : require ( `./credentials.json` ), appConfig : { apiKey : "api-key" , authDomain : "project-id.firebaseapp.com" , databaseURL : "https://project-id.firebaseio.com" , projectId : "project-id" , storageBucket : "project-id.appspot.com" , messagingSenderId : "sender-id" , appID : "app-id" , }, types : [ { type : `Book` , collection : `books` , map : doc => ({ title : doc.title, isbn : doc.isbn, author___NODE : doc.author.id, }), }, { type : `Author` , collection : `authors` , map : doc => ({ name : doc.name, country : doc.country, books___NODE : doc.books.map( book => book.id), }), }, ], }, }, ], }