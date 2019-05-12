Gatsby source plugin for building websites using Firebase Firestore as a data source
Generate and download a Firebase Admin SDK private key by accessing the Firebase Project Console > Settings > Service Accounts
Rename and put the downloaded
.json crendtial file somewhere in the
GatsbyJS project (e.g.
./credentials.json)
Add
gatsby-source-firestore as a dependency by running using
npm or
yarn:
npm i gatsby-source-firestore
# or
yarn add gatsby-source-firestore
Configure settings at
gatsby-config.js, for example:
module.exports = {
plugins: [
{
resolve: `gatsby-source-firestore`,
options: {
// credential or appConfig
credential: require(`./credentials.json`),
appConfig: {
apiKey: "api-key",
authDomain: "project-id.firebaseapp.com",
databaseURL: "https://project-id.firebaseio.com",
projectId: "project-id",
storageBucket: "project-id.appspot.com",
messagingSenderId: "sender-id",
appID: "app-id",
},
types: [
{
type: `Book`,
collection: `books`,
map: doc => ({
title: doc.title,
isbn: doc.isbn,
author___NODE: doc.author.id,
}),
},
{
type: `Author`,
collection: `authors`,
map: doc => ({
name: doc.name,
country: doc.country,
books___NODE: doc.books.map(book => book.id),
}),
},
],
},
},
],
}
Note that you will need to have
books and
authors in Firestore matching
this schema before Gatsby can query correctly, e.g
books__NODE on
author
needs to be an array with
books as a key of reference types to
book
documents.
Test GraphQL query:
{
allBooks {
edges {
node {
title
isbn
author {
name
}
}
}
}
}
|Key
|Description
credential
|Credential configurations from downloaded private key
types
|Array of types, which require the following keys (
type,
collection,
map)
types.type
|The type of the collection, which will be used in GraphQL queries, e.g. when
type = Book, the GraphQL types are named
book and
allBook
types.collection
|The name of the collections in Firestore. Nested collections are not tested
types.map
|A function to map your data in Firestore to Gatsby nodes, utilize the undocumented
___NODE to link between nodes
This project is created solely to suit our requirements, no maintenance or warranty are provided. Feel free to send in pull requests.