gatsby-source-firestore

by taessina
1.0.3 (see all)

Gatsby source plugin for building websites using the Firestore as a data source.

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

266

GitHub Stars

30

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

gatsby-source-firestore

npm version

Gatsby source plugin for building websites using Firebase Firestore as a data source

Usage

  1. Generate and download a Firebase Admin SDK private key by accessing the Firebase Project Console > Settings > Service Accounts

  2. Rename and put the downloaded .json crendtial file somewhere in the GatsbyJS project (e.g. ./credentials.json)

  3. Add gatsby-source-firestore as a dependency by running using npm or yarn:

    npm i gatsby-source-firestore
# or
yarn add gatsby-source-firestore

  4. Configure settings at gatsby-config.js, for example:

    module.exports = {
   plugins: [
     {
       resolve: `gatsby-source-firestore`,
       options: {
         // credential or appConfig
         credential: require(`./credentials.json`),
         appConfig: {
           apiKey: "api-key",
           authDomain: "project-id.firebaseapp.com",
           databaseURL: "https://project-id.firebaseio.com",
           projectId: "project-id",
           storageBucket: "project-id.appspot.com",
           messagingSenderId: "sender-id",
           appID: "app-id",

         },
         types: [
           {
             type: `Book`,
             collection: `books`,
             map: doc => ({
               title: doc.title,
               isbn: doc.isbn,
               author___NODE: doc.author.id,
             }),
           },
           {
             type: `Author`,
             collection: `authors`,
             map: doc => ({
               name: doc.name,
               country: doc.country,
               books___NODE: doc.books.map(book => book.id),
             }),
           },
         ],
       },
     },
   ],
 }

    Note that you will need to have books and authors in Firestore matching this schema before Gatsby can query correctly, e.g books__NODE on author needs to be an array with books as a key of reference types to book documents.

  5. Test GraphQL query:

    {
  allBooks {
    edges {
      node {
        title
        isbn
        author {
          name
        }
      }
    }
  }
}

Configurations

KeyDescription
credentialCredential configurations from downloaded private key
typesArray of types, which require the following keys (type, collection, map)
types.typeThe type of the collection, which will be used in GraphQL queries, e.g. when type = Book, the GraphQL types are named book and allBook
types.collectionThe name of the collections in Firestore. Nested collections are not tested
types.mapA function to map your data in Firestore to Gatsby nodes, utilize the undocumented ___NODE to link between nodes

Disclaimer

This project is created solely to suit our requirements, no maintenance or warranty are provided. Feel free to send in pull requests.

Acknowledgement

