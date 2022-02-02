Source plugin for pulling models and records into Gatsby from DatoCMS administrative areas. It creates links between records so they can be queried in Gatsby using GraphQL.

IMPORTANT: If you use this plugin, you will not be able to write queries as described in the DatoCMS Content Delivery API documentation. Content will be exposed using Gatsby's schema-generation. If you want to directly use our GraphQL API in Gatsby, consider using the gatsby-source-graphql plugin instead.











Table of Contents

Install

npm install --save gatsby-source-datocms gatsby-plugin-image

PS. If you're on a Gatsby v2 project, please use version "^2.6.17" of this package.

Sample projects

We've prepared several projects for you: portfolio, blog, snipcart

How to use

plugins : [ { resolve : `gatsby-source-datocms` , options : { apiToken : `YOUR_READONLY_API_TOKEN` , environment : `main` , previewMode : false , disableLiveReload : false , localeFallbacks : { it : [ 'en' ], }, pageSize : 10 , }, }, ];

How to query

Two standard data types will be available from DatoCMS: DatoCmsModel and DatoCmsSite . You can query model nodes created from DatoCMS like the following:

{ allDatoCmsModel { edges { node { apiKey name fields { apiKey fieldType } } } } }

Your site global settings can be queried like this:

{ datoCmsSite { name internalDomain locales } }

Accessing records

Non-standard data types, i.e. models you define in DatoCMS, will also be available in Gatsby. They'll be created in your site's GraphQL schema under datoCms{modelApiKey} and allDatoCms{modelApiKey} . For example, if you have a blog_post model, you will be able to query it like the following:

{ allDatoCmsBlogPost( sort: { fields: [publicationDate], order: DESC } limit: 5 ) { edges { node { title excerpt publicationDate(formatString: "MM-DD-YYYY") author { name avatar { url } } } } } }

Multiple-paragraph text fields

Fields of type Multiple-paragraph text will be available both as simple strings (ie. excerpt ) and nodes (ie. excerptNode ). You can use the latter if you want to apply further transformations, like converting markdown with gatsby-transformer-remark (converting markdown only works with Markdown editor as name suggests):

{ allDatoCmsBlogPost { edges { node { excerptNode { childMarkdownRemark { html timeToRead } } } } } }

Modular content fields

Modular-content fields can be queried this way:

{ datoCmsBlogPost { title content { ... on DatoCmsText { model { apiKey } text } ... on DatoCmsImage { model { apiKey } image { url } } } } }

You can then present your blocks in a similar manner:

<div> {data.datoCmsBlogPost.content.map( block => ( < div key = {block.id} > {block.model.apiKey === 'text' && < div > {block.text} </ div > } {block.model.apiKey === 'image' && < img src = {block.image.url} /> } </ div > ))} </ div >

Structured text fields

Structured Text fields can be queried this way:

⚠️ IMPORTANT: make sure you add the id: originalId part in both the blocks and links sub-queries, or the <StructuredText> component won't work!

{ datoCmsBlogPost { content { value links { __typename ... on DatoCmsArticle { id: originalId title slug } } blocks { ... on DatoCmsImage { id: originalId image { url alt } } } } } }

You can then present your blocks using the <StructuredText> component.

import { StructuredText } from 'react-datocms' ; <div> { <StructuredText structuredText={data.blogPost.content} renderInlineRecord={({ record }) => { switch (record.__typename) { case 'DatoCmsArticle': return <a href={`/articles/${record.slug}`}>{record.title}</a>; default: return null; } }} renderLinkToRecord={({ record, children }) => { switch (record.__typename) { case 'DatoCmsArticle': return <a href={`/articles/${record.slug}`}>{children}</a>; default: return null; } }} renderBlock={({ record }) => { switch (record.__typename) { case 'DatoCmsImage': return <img src={record.image.url} alt={record.image.alt} />; default: return null; } }} /> } </div>;

If you need to generate an excerpt you can use the datocms-structured-text-to-plain-text package to convert the document into plain text:

import { render as toPlainText } from 'datocms-structured-text-to-plain-text' ; import ellipsize from 'ellipsize' ; ellipsize(toPlainText(data.blogPost.content), 100 );

All records have a seoMetaTags field that you can use to build SEO meta tags for your record's pages:

{ allDatoCmsBlogPost { edges { node { title seoMetaTags { tags { tagName content attributes { property content name } } } } } } }

This package exposes a HelmetDatoCms component and a GatsbyDatoCmsSeoMetaTags GraphQL fragment to make it easier use these information in your website:

PS. Due to a limitation of GraphiQL, you can not currently use the GatsbyDatoCmsSeoMetaTags fragment in the GraphiQL IDE.

import React from 'react' import Link from 'gatsby-link' import { HelmetDatoCms } from 'gatsby-source-datocms' const About = ( { data } ) => ( < article className = "sheet" > < HelmetDatoCms seo = {data.datoCmsAboutPage.seoMetaTags} /> < h1 > {data.datoCmsAboutPage.title} </ h1 > < p > {data.datoCmsAboutPage.subtitle} </ p > </ article > ) export default About; export const query = graphql` query AboutQuery { datoCmsAboutPage { title subtitle seoMetaTags { ...GatsbyDatoCmsSeoMetaTags } } }

If you need to pass additional meta tags to the underlying Helmet component, you can add them as children and props to HelmetDatoCms :

<HelmetDatoCms seo={data.datoCmsAboutPage.seoMetaTags}> < link rel = "alternate" href = "http://www.mysite.com/it/" hreflang = "it" /> < link rel = "alternate" href = "http://www.mysite.com/fr/" hreflang = "fr" /> </ HelmetDatoCms >

The datoCmsSite global settings has also the globalSeo field that contains the fallback fields:

{ datoCmsSite { globalSeo { siteName titleSuffix twitterAccount facebookPageUrl fallbackSeo { title description image { url } twitterCard } } } }

You can get the complete set of meta tags related to your site favicon this way:

{ datoCmsSite { faviconMetaTags { tagName attributes { rel sizes href name content type } } } }

Similarly to what happens with SEO meta tags, you can use the HelmetDatoCms component with the GatsbyDatoCmsFaviconMetaTags fragment to make it easier use these information in your website:

import React from 'react' import Link from 'gatsby-link' import { HelmetDatoCms } from 'gatsby-source-datocms' const TemplateWrapper = ( { data } ) => ( < article className = "sheet" > < HelmetDatoCms favicon = {data.datoCmsSite.faviconMetaTags} /> < h1 > {data.datoCmsAboutPage.title} </ h1 > < p > {data.datoCmsAboutPage.subtitle} </ p > </ article > ) export default TemplateWrapper export const query = graphql` query LayoutQuery { datoCmsSite { faviconMetaTags { ...GatsbyDatoCmsFaviconMetaTags } } }

Tree-like collections

If you have a model configured as a tree, you can navigate the hierarchy with treeChildren and treeParent this way:

{ allDatoCmsCategory(filter: { root: { eq: true } }) { edges { node { title treeChildren { title treeChildren { title } } } } } }

Single instance models

You can access to single instance models like this:

{ datoCmsHomepage { title content } }

Localized fields

If your site is multi-lingual, records will be duplicated for every locale available, so you can query them like this. The same applies for the DatoCmsSite node:

{ allDatoCmsBlogPost(filter: { locale: { eq: "it" } }) { edges { node { title excerpt } } } datoCmsHomepage(locale: { eq: "it" }) { title content } }

If you need to get every locale for a specific field, you can use the _all<FIELD>Locales query:

{ allDatoCmsBlogPost(filter: { locale: { eq: "en" } }) { edges { node { _allTitleLocales { locale value } _allExcerptLocales { locale value } } } } }

Integration with Gatsby Image

For Gatsby v3+ (currently in beta)

This plugin is compatible with the new gatsby-plugin-image and the <GatsbyImage /> component released with Gatsby v3:

import React from 'react' ; import { GatsbyImage } from 'gatsby-plugin-image' ; const About = ( { data } ) => ( < article > < GatsbyImage image = {data.datoCmsAboutPage.photo.gatsbyImageData} /> </ article > ); export default About; export const query = graphql` query AboutQuery { datoCmsAboutPage { photo { gatsbyImageData( width: 600 placeholder: BLURRED forceBlurhash: false imgixParams: { invert: true } ) } } } `;

When placeholder is set to BLURRED , the normal behaviour is to use DatoCMS blurhash placeholders, except for PNG files, which might require transparency. If you want to force blurhash placeholders also for PNGs, pass the option forceBlurhash: true .

NOTE: gatsby-plugin-sharp needs to be listed as a dependency if you plan to use placeholder: TRACED_SVG .

Compatibility with the deprecated gatsby-image component

If you're using the old `gatsby-image` package, read here! Images coming from DatoCMS can be queried so that they can be used with gatsby-image, a React component specially designed to work seamlessly with Gatsby's GraphQL queries that implements advanced image loading techniques to easily and completely optimize image loading for your sites. NOTE: gatsby-plugin-sharp needs to be listed as a dependancy for the _tracedSVG fragments to function. Responsive fluid This GraphQL option allows you to generate responsive images that automatically respond to different device screen resolution and widths. E.g. a smartphone browser will download a much smaller image than a desktop device. Instead of specifying a width and height, with fluid you specify a maxWidth , the max width the container of the images reaches. import React from 'react' ; import Img from 'gatsby-image' ; const About = ( { data } ) => ( < article > < Img fluid = {data.datoCmsAboutPage.photo.fluid} /> </ article > ); export default About; export const query = graphql` query AboutQuery { datoCmsAboutPage { photo { fluid( maxWidth: 600 forceBlurhash: false imgixParams: { fm: "jpg", auto: "compress" } ) { ...GatsbyDatoCmsFluid } } } } `; The normal behaviour is to use DatoCMS blurhash placeholders, except for PNG files, which might require transparency. If you want to force blurhash placeholders also for PNGs, pass the option forceBlurhash: true . The fragments you can use are: GatsbyDatoCmsFluid : "blur-up" technique to show a preview of the image while it loads;

: "blur-up" technique to show a preview of the image while it loads; GatsbyDatoCmsFluid_tracedSVG : "traced placeholder" SVG technique to show a preview of the image while it loads;

: "traced placeholder" SVG technique to show a preview of the image while it loads; GatsbyDatoCmsFluid_noBase64 : no preview effects. gatsby-image will automatically use WebP images when the browser supports the file format. If the browser doesn’t support WebP, gatsby-image will fall back to the default image format. Responsive fixed If you make queries with resolutions then Gatsby automatically generates images with 1x, 1.5x, 2x, and 3x versions so your images look great on whatever screen resolution of device they're on. If you're on a retina class screen, notice how much sharper these images are. import React from 'react' ; import Img from 'gatsby-image' ; const About = ( { data } ) => ( < article > < Img fixed = {data.datoCmsAboutPage.photo.fixed} /> </ article > ); export default About; export const query = graphql` query AboutQuery { datoCmsAboutPage { photo { fixed( width: 200 forceBlurhash: false imgixParams: { fm: "jpg", auto: "compress" } ) { ...GatsbyDatoCmsFixed } } } } `; The normal behaviour is to use DatoCMS blurhash placeholders, except for PNG files, which might require transparency. If you want to force blurhash placeholders also for PNGs, pass the option forceBlurhash: true . The fragments you can use are: GatsbyDatoCmsFixed : "blur-up" technique to show a preview of the image while it loads;

: "blur-up" technique to show a preview of the image while it loads; GatsbyDatoCmsFixed_tracedSVG : "traced placeholder" SVG technique to show a preview of the image while it loads;

: "traced placeholder" SVG technique to show a preview of the image while it loads; GatsbyDatoCmsFixed_noBase64 : no preview effects. gatsby-image will automatically use WebP images when the browser supports the file format. If the browser doesn’t support WebP, gatsby-image will fall back to the default image format.

Field customisations

If you need to customize the GraphQL response that you get from DatoCMS (e.g augmenting models, manipulating fields), you should include your logic in the createResolvers API.

Read more about how to customise the GraphQL schema in the Gatsby documentation

Connecting to multiple DatoCMS projects

If you need to connect your website to multiple DatoCMS projects, use the instancePrefix option:

module .exports = { plugins : [ { resolve : `gatsby-source-datocms` , options : { apiToken : 'XXX' , instancePrefix : 'FirstProject' , }, }, { resolve : `gatsby-source-datocms` , options : { apiToken : 'YYY' , instancePrefix : 'SecondProject' , }, }, ], };

This will allow you to perform all the queries with a specific token and distinguish between the results:

{ datoCmsFirstProjectSite { name internalDomain locales } datoCmsSecondProjectSite { name internalDomain locales } allDatoCmsFirstProjectBlogPost { nodes { title excerpt } } allDatoCmsSecondProjectBlogPost { nodes { title cover { url } } } }

Configuring Content Previews

Configuration will be handled for you when using DatoCMS Quick Connect on Gatsby Cloud. However, if you'd prefer not to use Quick Connect and manually setup the integration, instructions can be found here.