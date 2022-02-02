Source plugin for pulling models and records into Gatsby from DatoCMS administrative areas. It creates links between records so they can be queried in Gatsby using GraphQL.
IMPORTANT: If you use this plugin, you will not be able to write queries as described in the DatoCMS Content Delivery API documentation. Content will be exposed using Gatsby's schema-generation. If you want to directly use our GraphQL API in Gatsby, consider using the gatsby-source-graphql plugin instead.
npm install --save gatsby-source-datocms gatsby-plugin-image
PS. If you're on a Gatsby v2 project, please use version "^2.6.17" of this package.
We've prepared several projects for you: portfolio, blog, snipcart
// In your gatsby-config.js
plugins: [
{
resolve: `gatsby-source-datocms`,
options: {
// You can find your read-only API token under the Settings > API tokens
// section of your administrative area. Make sure to grant both CDA and CMA permissions.
apiToken: `YOUR_READONLY_API_TOKEN`,
// The project environment to read from. Defaults to the primary environment:
environment: `main`,
// If you are working on development/staging environment, you might want to
// preview the latest version of records instead of the published one:
previewMode: false,
// Disable automatic reloading of content when some change occurs on DatoCMS:
disableLiveReload: false,
// Custom API base URL (you probably don't need this!)
// apiUrl: 'https://site-api.datocms.com',
// Only source nodes for a specific set of locales. This can limit the memory usage by
// reducing the amount of nodes created. Useful if you have a large project in DatoCMS
// and only want to get the data from one selected locale
// localesToGenerate: ['it', 'en'],
// Setup locale fallbacks
// In this example, if some field value is missing in Italian, fall back to English
localeFallbacks: {
it: ['en'],
},
// Limits page size and can be used to avoid build timeouts.
// Default is 500
pageSize: 10,
},
},
];
Two standard data types will be available from DatoCMS:
DatoCmsModel and
DatoCmsSite. You can query model nodes created from DatoCMS like the following:
{
allDatoCmsModel {
edges {
node {
apiKey
name
fields {
apiKey
fieldType
}
}
}
}
}
Your site global settings can be queried like this:
{
datoCmsSite {
name
internalDomain
locales
}
}
Non-standard data types, i.e. models you define in DatoCMS, will also be
available in Gatsby. They'll be created in your site's GraphQL schema under
datoCms{modelApiKey} and
allDatoCms{modelApiKey}. For example,
if you have a
blog_post model, you will be able to query it like the following:
{
allDatoCmsBlogPost(
sort: { fields: [publicationDate], order: DESC }
limit: 5
) {
edges {
node {
title
excerpt
publicationDate(formatString: "MM-DD-YYYY")
author {
name
avatar {
url
}
}
}
}
}
}
Fields of type Multiple-paragraph text will be available both as simple
strings (ie.
excerpt) and nodes (ie.
excerptNode). You can use the latter
if you want to apply further transformations, like converting markdown with
gatsby-transformer-remark (converting markdown only works with
Markdown editor as name suggests):
{
allDatoCmsBlogPost {
edges {
node {
excerptNode {
childMarkdownRemark {
html
timeToRead
}
}
}
}
}
}
Modular-content fields can be queried this way:
{
datoCmsBlogPost {
title
content {
... on DatoCmsText {
model {
apiKey
}
text
}
... on DatoCmsImage {
model {
apiKey
}
image {
url
}
}
}
}
}
You can then present your blocks in a similar manner:
<div>
{data.datoCmsBlogPost.content.map(block => (
<div key={block.id}>
{block.model.apiKey === 'text' && <div>{block.text}</div>}
{block.model.apiKey === 'image' && <img src={block.image.url} />}
</div>
))}
</div>
Structured Text fields can be queried this way:
⚠️ IMPORTANT: make sure you add the
id: originalId part in both the
blocks and
links sub-queries, or the
<StructuredText> component won't work!
{
datoCmsBlogPost {
content {
value
links {
__typename
... on DatoCmsArticle {
id: originalId
title
slug
}
}
blocks {
... on DatoCmsImage {
id: originalId
image {
url
alt
}
}
}
}
}
}
You can then present your blocks using the
<StructuredText> component.
import { StructuredText } from 'react-datocms';
<div>
{
<StructuredText
structuredText={data.blogPost.content}
renderInlineRecord={({ record }) => {
switch (record.__typename) {
case 'DatoCmsArticle':
return <a href={`/articles/${record.slug}`}>{record.title}</a>;
default:
return null;
}
}}
renderLinkToRecord={({ record, children }) => {
switch (record.__typename) {
case 'DatoCmsArticle':
return <a href={`/articles/${record.slug}`}>{children}</a>;
default:
return null;
}
}}
renderBlock={({ record }) => {
switch (record.__typename) {
case 'DatoCmsImage':
return <img src={record.image.url} alt={record.image.alt} />;
default:
return null;
}
}}
/>
}
</div>;
If you need to generate an excerpt you can use the
datocms-structured-text-to-plain-text package to convert the document into plain text:
import { render as toPlainText } from 'datocms-structured-text-to-plain-text';
import ellipsize from 'ellipsize';
ellipsize(toPlainText(data.blogPost.content), 100);
All records have a
seoMetaTags field that you can use to build SEO meta tags
for your record's pages:
{
allDatoCmsBlogPost {
edges {
node {
title
seoMetaTags {
tags {
tagName
content
attributes {
property
content
name
}
}
}
}
}
}
}
This package exposes a
HelmetDatoCms component and a
GatsbyDatoCmsSeoMetaTags
GraphQL fragment to make it easier use these information in your website:
PS. Due to a limitation of GraphiQL,
you can not currently use the
GatsbyDatoCmsSeoMetaTags fragment in the GraphiQL IDE.
import React from 'react'
import Link from 'gatsby-link'
import { HelmetDatoCms } from 'gatsby-source-datocms'
const About = ({ data }) => (
<article className="sheet">
<HelmetDatoCms seo={data.datoCmsAboutPage.seoMetaTags} />
<h1>{data.datoCmsAboutPage.title}</h1>
<p>{data.datoCmsAboutPage.subtitle}</p>
</article>
)
export default About;
export const query = graphql`
query AboutQuery {
datoCmsAboutPage {
title
subtitle
seoMetaTags {
...GatsbyDatoCmsSeoMetaTags
}
}
}
If you need to pass additional meta tags to the underlying
Helmet component, you can add them as children and props to
HelmetDatoCms:
<HelmetDatoCms seo={data.datoCmsAboutPage.seoMetaTags}>
<link rel="alternate" href="http://www.mysite.com/it/" hreflang="it" />
<link rel="alternate" href="http://www.mysite.com/fr/" hreflang="fr" />
</HelmetDatoCms>
The
datoCmsSite global settings has also the
globalSeo field that contains the fallback fields:
{
datoCmsSite {
globalSeo {
siteName
titleSuffix
twitterAccount
facebookPageUrl
fallbackSeo {
title
description
image {
url
}
twitterCard
}
}
}
}
You can get the complete set of meta tags related to your site favicon this way:
{
datoCmsSite {
faviconMetaTags {
tagName
attributes {
rel
sizes
href
name
content
type
}
}
}
}
Similarly to what happens with SEO meta tags, you can use the
HelmetDatoCms component with the
GatsbyDatoCmsFaviconMetaTags fragment to make it easier use these information in your website:
import React from 'react'
import Link from 'gatsby-link'
import { HelmetDatoCms } from 'gatsby-source-datocms'
const TemplateWrapper = ({ data }) => (
<article className="sheet">
<HelmetDatoCms favicon={data.datoCmsSite.faviconMetaTags} />
<h1>{data.datoCmsAboutPage.title}</h1>
<p>{data.datoCmsAboutPage.subtitle}</p>
</article>
)
export default TemplateWrapper
export const query = graphql`
query LayoutQuery {
datoCmsSite {
faviconMetaTags {
...GatsbyDatoCmsFaviconMetaTags
}
}
}
If you have a model configured as a tree, you can navigate the hierarchy with
treeChildren and
treeParent this way:
{
allDatoCmsCategory(filter: { root: { eq: true } }) {
edges {
node {
title
treeChildren {
title
treeChildren {
title
}
}
}
}
}
}
You can access to single instance models like this:
{
datoCmsHomepage {
title
content
}
}
If your site is multi-lingual, records will be duplicated for every locale
available, so you can query them like this. The same applies for the
DatoCmsSite
node:
{
allDatoCmsBlogPost(filter: { locale: { eq: "it" } }) {
edges {
node {
title
excerpt
}
}
}
datoCmsHomepage(locale: { eq: "it" }) {
title
content
}
}
If you need to get every locale for a specific field, you can use the
_all<FIELD>Locales query:
{
allDatoCmsBlogPost(filter: { locale: { eq: "en" } }) {
edges {
node {
_allTitleLocales {
locale
value
}
_allExcerptLocales {
locale
value
}
}
}
}
}
This plugin is compatible with the new gatsby-plugin-image and the
<GatsbyImage /> component released with Gatsby v3:
import React from 'react';
import { GatsbyImage } from 'gatsby-plugin-image';
const About = ({ data }) => (
<article>
<GatsbyImage image={data.datoCmsAboutPage.photo.gatsbyImageData} />
</article>
);
export default About;
export const query = graphql`
query AboutQuery {
datoCmsAboutPage {
photo {
gatsbyImageData(
width: 600
placeholder: BLURRED
forceBlurhash: false
imgixParams: { invert: true }
)
}
}
}
`;
When
placeholder is set to
BLURRED, the normal behaviour is to use DatoCMS blurhash placeholders, except for PNG files, which might require transparency. If you want to force blurhash placeholders also for PNGs, pass the option
forceBlurhash: true.
NOTE: gatsby-plugin-sharp needs to be listed as a dependency if you plan to use
placeholder: TRACED_SVG.
gatsby-image component
Images coming from DatoCMS can be queried so that they can be used with gatsby-image, a React component specially designed to work seamlessly with Gatsby's GraphQL queries that implements advanced image loading techniques to easily and completely optimize image loading for your sites.
NOTE: gatsby-plugin-sharp needs to be listed as a dependancy for the
_tracedSVG fragments to function.
This GraphQL option allows you to generate responsive images that automatically respond to different device screen resolution and widths. E.g. a smartphone browser will download a much smaller image than a desktop device.
Instead of specifying a width and height, with
fluid you specify a
maxWidth, the max width the container of the images reaches.
import React from 'react';
import Img from 'gatsby-image';
const About = ({ data }) => (
<article>
<Img fluid={data.datoCmsAboutPage.photo.fluid} />
</article>
);
export default About;
export const query = graphql`
query AboutQuery {
datoCmsAboutPage {
photo {
fluid(
maxWidth: 600
forceBlurhash: false
imgixParams: { fm: "jpg", auto: "compress" }
) {
...GatsbyDatoCmsFluid
}
}
}
}
`;
The normal behaviour is to use DatoCMS blurhash placeholders, except for PNG files, which might require transparency. If you want to force blurhash placeholders also for PNGs, pass the option
forceBlurhash: true.
The fragments you can use are:
GatsbyDatoCmsFluid: "blur-up" technique to show a preview of the image while it loads;
GatsbyDatoCmsFluid_tracedSVG: "traced placeholder" SVG technique to show a preview of the image while it loads;
GatsbyDatoCmsFluid_noBase64: no preview effects.
gatsby-image will automatically use WebP images when the browser supports the file format. If the browser doesn’t support WebP,
gatsby-image will fall back to the default image format.
If you make queries with resolutions then Gatsby automatically generates images with 1x, 1.5x, 2x, and 3x versions so your images look great on whatever screen resolution of device they're on. If you're on a retina class screen, notice how much sharper these images are.
import React from 'react';
import Img from 'gatsby-image';
const About = ({ data }) => (
<article>
<Img fixed={data.datoCmsAboutPage.photo.fixed} />
</article>
);
export default About;
export const query = graphql`
query AboutQuery {
datoCmsAboutPage {
photo {
fixed(
width: 200
forceBlurhash: false
imgixParams: { fm: "jpg", auto: "compress" }
) {
...GatsbyDatoCmsFixed
}
}
}
}
`;
The normal behaviour is to use DatoCMS blurhash placeholders, except for PNG files, which might require transparency. If you want to force blurhash placeholders also for PNGs, pass the option
forceBlurhash: true.
The fragments you can use are:
GatsbyDatoCmsFixed: "blur-up" technique to show a preview of the image while it loads;
GatsbyDatoCmsFixed_tracedSVG: "traced placeholder" SVG technique to show a preview of the image while it loads;
GatsbyDatoCmsFixed_noBase64: no preview effects.
gatsby-image will automatically use WebP images when the browser supports the file format. If the browser doesn’t support WebP,
gatsby-image will fall back to the default image format.
If you need to customize the GraphQL response that you get from DatoCMS (e.g augmenting models, manipulating fields), you should include your logic in the
createResolvers API.
Read more about how to customise the GraphQL schema in the Gatsby documentation
If you need to connect your website to multiple DatoCMS projects, use the
instancePrefix option:
// In your gatsby-config.js
module.exports = {
plugins: [
{
resolve: `gatsby-source-datocms`,
options: {
apiToken: 'XXX',
instancePrefix: 'FirstProject',
},
},
{
resolve: `gatsby-source-datocms`,
options: {
apiToken: 'YYY',
instancePrefix: 'SecondProject',
},
},
],
};
This will allow you to perform all the queries with a specific token and distinguish between the results:
{
datoCmsFirstProjectSite {
name
internalDomain
locales
}
datoCmsSecondProjectSite {
name
internalDomain
locales
}
allDatoCmsFirstProjectBlogPost {
nodes {
title
excerpt
}
}
allDatoCmsSecondProjectBlogPost {
nodes {
title
cover {
url
}
}
}
}
