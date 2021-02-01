A gatsby source plugin for pulling in third party api data.

Features

Pulls data from configured api url

Uses custom name to allow for multiple instances of plugin

Option to download the json data to a configurable path

Option to only download the json data, and skip inserting it into GraphQL

Supports simple authentication through axios

Install

npm install --save gatsby-source-apiserver

Migrate for Gatsby-v2 release:

Please checkout version 2.0.0 or next

npm install --save gatsby-source-apiserver @next

Change logs

2.1.6 : Support pagination for recurring fetch big amount of data from server. See calculateNextPage in example configuration

: 2.1.5 : Allow caching for slow API servers. See example configuration // enable disk caching allowCache: false , // if allowCache is true , then the cache will be purged after the // specified amount of time maxCacheDurationSeconds: 60 * 60 * 24 ,

: 2.1.3 : Add ability to refresh node in development by ENABLE_GATSBY_REFRESH_ENDPOINT env. See more

: 2.1.2 : Upgrade axios to 0.19.0 to fix DoS vulnerability Fix BoundActionCreators depracation warning

: 2.1.1 : Support multiple entities for multiple api servers, pls take a look at attribute entitiesArray Add request params Support Auth0

: 2.0.0 : Support gatsby-v2

How to use

plugins : [ { resolve : "gatsby-source-apiserver" , options : { typePrefix : "internal__" , url : `http://yourapi.com/api/v1/posts` , method : "post" , headers : { "Content-Type" : "application/json" }, data : {}, name : `posts` , entityLevel : `data.posts` , schemaType : postType, params : { per_page : 1 }, auth : { username : "myusername" , password : "supersecretpassword1234" }, allowCache : false , maxCacheDurationSeconds : 60 * 60 * 24 , auth0Config : { method : "POST" , url : "https://MyAuth0Domain/oauth/token" , headers : { "content-type" : "application/json" }, data : { grant_type : "password" , username : "myusername" , password : "PassAWordHere" , audience : "Auth0APIAudience" , scope : "openid" , client_id : "AUTH0_CLIENT_ID" , client_secret : "AUTH0_SECRET" }, json : true }, payloadKey : `body` , localSave : false , path : ` ${__dirname} /src/data/auth/` , verboseOutput : true , skipCreateNode : false , enableDevRefresh : true , refreshId : `id` , entitiesArray : [ { url : `http://yourapi.com/api/v1/posts` , method : "post" , headers : { "Content-Type" : "application/json" }, name : `posts` , calculateNextPage : ( curUrl, response, context ) => { let page = 2 if (context.page) { page = context.page + 1 } context.page = page const url = `http://yourapi.com/api/v1/posts?page= ${page} ` const hasNext = response.data.length >= 100 return { url, hasNext } } } ] } } ];

How to query

Data will be available at the following points in GraphQL.

all<TypePrefix><Name> or <TypePrefix><Name> where TypePrefix and Name is replaced by the name entered in the configuration options.

Dummy Node

This plugin will automatically add a dummy node to initialize Gatsby Graphql Schema, in order to avoid GraphQL errors when some fields are missing.

The dummy node will have id: 'dummy' and you will probably want to exclude it from createPage() :

<ul> {data.allPosts.edges .filter( ( { node } ) => node.id !== "dummy" ) .map( ( { node }, index ) => ( < li key = {index} > {node.name} </ li > ))} < /ul>

or filter it out from your GraphQL query:

query { internalAllPosts(filter: {id: {ne: "dummy"}}) { // ... } }

Note: make sure you pass option schemaType to make dummy node works.

Conflicting keys

Some of the returned keys may be transformed if they conflict with restricted keys used for GraphQL such as the following ['id', 'children', 'parent', 'fields', 'internal']