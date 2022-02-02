Gatsby plugin using remark to generate a Table of Contents in markdown.
This plugin requires gatsby-remark-autolink-headers to generate the anchor links.
npm i --save gatsby-remark-autolink-headers
npm i --save gatsby-remark-table-of-contents
Global configurations should be set in
gatsby-config.js.
module.exports = ({ root }) => ({
plugins: [
{
resolve: `gatsby-transformer-remark`,
options: {
plugins: [
{
resolve: `gatsby-remark-table-of-contents`,
options: {
exclude: "Table of Contents",
tight: false,
ordered: false,
fromHeading: 1,
toHeading: 6,
className: "table-of-contents"
},
},
`gatsby-remark-autolink-headers`
],
},
},
],
})
Generate a table of contents:
```toc
# This code block gets replaced with the TOC
```
If you like to overwrite the global settings in place (camelCase or kebab-case):
```toc
# This code block gets replaced with the TOC
exclude: Table of Contents
tight: false
ordered: false
from-heading: 2
to-heading: 6
class-name: "table-of-contents"
```
exclude
string? | array? — default:
''
Exclude titles matching this string (
new RegExp('^(' + string + ')$', 'i')).
If an array is passed the array gets joined with a pipe (
new RegExp('^(' + array.join('|') + ')$', 'i')).
tight
boolean? — default:
false
Tight list items.
ordered
boolean? — default:
false
Creates an ordered list.
fromHeading
number? — default:
2
Minimum heading depth to include.
toHeading
number? — default:
6
Maximum heading depth to include.
className
string? — default:
toc
Set the
class-name of the generated div.
# Headline 1.0.0
## Table of Contents
```toc
exclude: Table of Contents
from-heading: 2
to-heading: 6
```
## Headline 1.1.0
### Headline 1.1.1
## Headline 1.2.0
# Headline 1.0.0
## Table of Contents
- [Headline 1.1.0](#headline-110)
- [Headline 1.1.1](#headline-111)
- [Headline 1.2.0](#headline-120)
## Headline 1.1.0
### Headline 1.1.1
## Headline 1.2.0
MIT · Started by signalwerk supported by several contributors