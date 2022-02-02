Table of Contents in Gatsby

Gatsby plugin using remark to generate a Table of Contents in markdown.

Installation

Requirements

This plugin requires gatsby-remark-autolink-headers to generate the anchor links.

npm i --save gatsby-remark-autolink-headers

Install gatsby-remark-table-of-contents

npm i --save gatsby-remark-table-of-contents

Global Configuration

Global configurations should be set in gatsby-config.js .

module .exports = ( { root } ) => ({ plugins : [ { resolve : `gatsby-transformer-remark` , options : { plugins : [ { resolve : `gatsby-remark-table-of-contents` , options : { exclude : "Table of Contents" , tight : false , ordered : false , fromHeading : 1 , toHeading : 6 , className : "table-of-contents" }, }, `gatsby-remark-autolink-headers` ], }, }, ], })

Use

Generate a table of contents:

```toc # This code block gets replaced with the TOC ```

If you like to overwrite the global settings in place (camelCase or kebab-case):

```toc # This code block gets replaced with the TOC exclude: Table of Contents tight: false ordered: false from-heading: 2 to-heading: 6 class-name: "table-of-contents" ```

Options

exclude

string? | array? — default: ''

Exclude titles matching this string ( new RegExp('^(' + string + ')$', 'i') ). If an array is passed the array gets joined with a pipe ( new RegExp('^(' + array.join('|') + ')$', 'i') ).

tight

boolean? — default: false

Tight list items.

ordered

boolean? — default: false

Creates an ordered list.

fromHeading

number? — default: 2

Minimum heading depth to include.

toHeading

number? — default: 6

Maximum heading depth to include.

className

string? — default: toc

Set the class -name of the generated div.

Example

Input

# Headline 1.0.0 ## Table of Contents ```toc exclude: Table of Contents from-heading: 2 to-heading: 6 ``` ## Headline 1.1.0 ### Headline 1.1.1 ## Headline 1.2.0

Output

# Headline 1.0.0 ## Table of Contents - [ Headline 1.1.0 ]( #headline-110 ) - [ Headline 1.1.1 ]( #headline-111 ) - [ Headline 1.2.0 ]( #headline-120 ) ## Headline 1.1.0 ### Headline 1.1.1 ## Headline 1.2.0

License & Authors

MIT · Started by signalwerk supported by several contributors

Version