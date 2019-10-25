Do you wish your Gatsby blog posts could look like this when getting shared to Twitter?
With this plugin, they can!
gatsby-remark-social-cards iterates over your markdown files and automatically generates graphical representations of the frontmatter data! It's highly customizable and can help increase your click rates.
<meta/> Tags
It's recommended that you use
gatsby-plugin-react-helmet for managing the
<head/> of your website. This plugin only generates the card images, it's your responsibility to add the
<meta/> tags to the
<head/> of your layout (step 4).
The URLs set in the
<meta/> tags also needs to be absolute paths. So make sure that you have
siteUrl set in your
gatsby-config.js:
siteMetadata: {
title: "My blog title",
siteUrl: "https://mydomain.com", // no trailing slash!
}
yarn add gatsby-remark-social-cards
gatsby-transformer-remark plugins in
gatsby-config.js
plugins: [
// ...
{
resolve: `gatsby-transformer-remark`,
options: {
plugins: [
`gatsby-remark-social-cards`,
// ...
],
},
},
],
Restart Gatsby
Add the
<meta/> tags in the head
Note: it's typically recommended to have your
<Helmet/>section inside your main layout component.
Add a prop for
pathname to your layout component and use that along with the
siteUrl to get the absolute path to the twitter card.
const Layout = ({ pathname, children }) => (
<StaticQuery
query={graphql`
query SiteTitleQuery {
site {
siteMetadata {
title
siteUrl
}
}
}
`}
render={data => (
<Helmet title={data.site.siteMetadata.title}>
<meta name="twitter:card" content="summary_large_image" />
<meta
name="twitter:image"
content={`${data.site.siteMetadata.siteUrl}${pathname}twitter-card.jpg`}
/>
</Helmet>
{ /* ... */ }
)}
/>
);
Then inside your blog post template, pass
location.pathname to the layout.
Note: router's
locationobject is passed to every page in Gatsby
export default ({ location }) => {
return <Layout pathname={location.pathname}>{/* ... */}</Layout>;
};
I built this plugin to be as flexible as possible, so at first the config may seem daunting. But keep in mind, none of these settings are required. You can add as few or as much configuration as you desire. All values shown below are default.
plugins: [
// ...
{
resolve: `gatsby-transformer-remark`,
options: {
plugins: [
{
resolve: `gatsby-remark-social-cards`,
options: {
title: {
// This is the frontmatter field the title should come from
field: "title",
// Currently only supports DejaVuSansCondensed
// More fonts coming soon!
font: "DejaVuSansCondensed",
color: "black", // black|white
size: 48, // 16|24|32|48|64
style: "bold", // normal|bold|italic
x: null, // Will default to xMargin
y: null, // Will default to yMargin
},
meta: {
// The parts array is what generates the bottom text
// Pass an array with strings and objects
// The following array will generate:
// "- Author Name » September 13"
// The objects are used to pull data from your markdown's
// frontmatter. { field: "author" } pulls the author set
// in the frontmatter. { field: "category" } would pull
// the category set. Any field can be used as parts
// Note: Only pass the "format" property on date fields
parts: [
"- ",
{ field: "author" },
" » ",
{ field: "date", format: "mmmm dS" },
],
// Currently only supports DejaVuSansCondensed
// More fonts coming soon!
font: "DejaVuSansCondensed",
color: "black", // black|white
size: 24, // 16|24|32|48|64
style: "normal", // normal|bold|italic
x: null, // Will default to xMargin
y: null, // Will default to cardHeight - yMargin - size
},
background: "#FFFFFF", // Background color for the card
xMargin: 24, // Edge margin used when x value is not set
yMargin: 24,// Edge margin used when y value is not set
}
}
// ...
],
},
},
],
This plugin is in it's early stages, so any and all help is warmly welcomed!
See CHANGELOG.md
This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENCE.md file for details