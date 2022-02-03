You take some Shiki, add a hint of TypeScript compiler, and 🎉 incredible statically generated code samples.

See the user-facing docs at: https://shikijs.github.io/twoslash/

This Repo

The majority of this repo uses pnpm, the rest yarn. There are four main areas of interest:

packages , the shiki meets twoslash plugins for markdown renderers and static site generators

Packages

The site extensions and examples are excluded from the workspace. To work on those, cd to their folders and read instructions.

Otherwise:

git clone https://github.com/shikijs/twoslash cd twoslash pnpm i pnpm bootstrap pnpm test

Then see the contributing for advice and the vision file for the long-term perspective.

Plugins

docusaurus-preset-shiki-twoslash - for Docusaurus

eleventy-plugin-shiki-twoslash - For 11ty

gatsby-remark-shiki-twoslash - For Gatsby

hexo-shiki-twoslash - For Hexo

vuepress-plugin-shiki-twoslash - For VuePress

Markdown Renderers

markdown-it-shiki-twoslash - For Markdown-It

remark-shiki-twoslash - For Remark

Root Abstractions