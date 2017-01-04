Convert image src(s) in markdown/html/frontmatter to be relative to their node's parent directory. This will help gatsby-remark-images match images outside the node folder. This was built for use with NetlifyCMS and should be considered a temporary solution until relative paths are supported. If it works for other use cases then great!
src in markdown/mdx html
<img /> tags
The
fmImagesToRelative() function has been removed, it is no longer needed.
NOTE: v2 greatly simplifies things and seems to work well for my use-case (NetlifyCMS), if you were previously using this plugin for something else that no longer works with v2, please open an issue and let me know and I will try to accomodate your use-case. Thanks.
# Install v2 (Recommended)
yarn add gatsby-remark-relative-images
# Install v1 (TS refactor, but quickly found more things to simplfy, skip)
npm i gatsby-remark-relative-images@1.1.1
# Install original (a bit hacky but have previously worked for most)
npm i gatsby-remark-relative-images@0.3.0
npm i gatsby-remark-relative-images@0.2.0
This usage example is for v2 of this plugin.
/gatsby-config.js
module.exports = {
plugins: [
// Add static assets before markdown files
{
resolve: 'gatsby-source-filesystem',
options: {
path: `${__dirname}/static/uploads`,
name: 'uploads',
},
},
{
resolve: 'gatsby-source-filesystem',
options: {
path: `${__dirname}/src/pages`,
name: 'pages',
},
},
{
resolve: `gatsby-transformer-remark`,
options: {
plugins: [
// gatsby-remark-relative-images must go before gatsby-remark-images
{
resolve: `gatsby-remark-relative-images`,
options: {
// [Optional] The root of "media_folder" in your config.yml
// Defaults to "static"
staticFolderName: 'static',
// [Optional] Include the following fields, use dot notation for nested fields
// All fields are included by default
include: ['featured'],
// [Optional] Exclude the following fields, use dot notation for nested fields
// No fields are excluded by default
exclude: ['featured.skip'],
},
},
{
resolve: `gatsby-remark-images`,
options: { maxWidth: 1024 },
},
],
},
},
],
};
/static/admin/config.yml
# ...
media_folder: static/img
public_folder: /img
# ...
/src/pages/blog-post.md
---
templateKey: blog-post
title: A beginners’ guide to brewing with Chemex
date: 2017-01-04T15:04:10.000Z
featured: { image: /img/chémex.jpg, skip: /img/chémex.jpg }
<!-- featured: { image: ../../static/img/chémex.jpg, skip: /img/chémex.jpg } -->
description: Brewing with a Chemex probably seems like a complicated, time-consuming ordeal, but once you get used to the process, it becomes a soothing ritual that's worth the effort every time.
---
![chemex](/img/chémex.jpg)
<!-- ![chemex](../../static/img/chémex.jpg) -->
This week we’ll **take** a look at all the steps required to make astonishing coffee with a Chemex at home. The Chemex Coffeemaker is a manual, pour-over style glass-container coffeemaker that Peter Schlumbohm invented in 1941, and which continues to be manufactured by the Chemex Corporation in Chicopee, Massachusetts.
In 1958, designers at the [Illinois Institute of Technology](https://www.spacefarm.digital) said that the Chemex Coffeemaker is _"one of the best-designed products of modern times"_, and so is included in the collection of the Museum of Modern Art in New York City.
## The little secrets of Chemex brewing
<img src="/img/chémex.jpg" alt="" style="width: 250px" />
<!-- <img src="../../static/img/chémex.jpg" alt="" style="width: 250px" /> -->
The Chemex Coffeemaker consists of an hourglass-shaped glass flask with a conical funnel-like neck (rather than the cylindrical neck of an Erlenmeyer flask) and uses proprietary filters, made of bonded paper (thicker-gauge paper than the standard paper filters for a drip-method coffeemaker) that removes most of the coffee oils, brewing coffee with a taste that is different than coffee brewed in other coffee-making systems; also, the thicker paper of the Chemex coffee filters may assist in removing cafestol, a cholesterol-containing compound found in coffee oils.
This is a common error when working with Netlify CMS (see issue gatsby/gatsby#5990).
The application must include the
media with
gatsby-source-filesystem to include all the uploaded media and to make it available on build time. Note: The media folder must be included before the other content.
For example, an application that is using NetlifyCMS and this plugin, and has a content folder with markdown that comes from Netlify. Here's how the
gatsby-config.js should look like:
module.exports = {
plugins: [
{
resolve: `gatsby-source-filesystem`,
options: {
path: `${__dirname}/static/assets`,
name: 'assets',
},
},
{
resolve: `gatsby-source-filesystem`,
options: {
path: `${__dirname}/src/content`,
name: 'content',
},
},
`gatsby-transformer-sharp`,
`gatsby-plugin-sharp`,
{
resolve: `gatsby-transformer-remark`,
options: {
plugins: [
`gatsby-remark-relative-images`,
{
resolve: `gatsby-remark-images`,
options: {},
},
],
},
},
`gatsby-plugin-netlify-cms`,
],
};