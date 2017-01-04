openbase logo
grr

gatsby-remark-relative-images

by Daniel Mahon
2.0.2 (see all)

Convert markdown image src(s) to be relative for gatsby-remark-images.

Readme

gatsby-remark-relative-images

Convert image src(s) in markdown/html/frontmatter to be relative to their node's parent directory. This will help gatsby-remark-images match images outside the node folder. This was built for use with NetlifyCMS and should be considered a temporary solution until relative paths are supported. If it works for other use cases then great!

Features

  • Converts markdown/mdx images
  • Converts src in markdown/mdx html <img /> tags
  • Converts frontmatter fields, supports nested fields
  • Suports Unicode characters
  • Frontmatter field filters (include/exclude)

v2 Breaking Changes:

The fmImagesToRelative() function has been removed, it is no longer needed.

NOTE: v2 greatly simplifies things and seems to work well for my use-case (NetlifyCMS), if you were previously using this plugin for something else that no longer works with v2, please open an issue and let me know and I will try to accomodate your use-case. Thanks.

Install

# Install v2 (Recommended)
yarn add gatsby-remark-relative-images

# Install v1 (TS refactor, but quickly found more things to simplfy, skip)
npm i gatsby-remark-relative-images@1.1.1

# Install original (a bit hacky but have previously worked for most)
npm i gatsby-remark-relative-images@0.3.0
npm i gatsby-remark-relative-images@0.2.0

Usage Example

This usage example is for v2 of this plugin.

/gatsby-config.js

module.exports = {
  plugins: [
    // Add static assets before markdown files
    {
      resolve: 'gatsby-source-filesystem',
      options: {
        path: `${__dirname}/static/uploads`,
        name: 'uploads',
      },
    },
    {
      resolve: 'gatsby-source-filesystem',
      options: {
        path: `${__dirname}/src/pages`,
        name: 'pages',
      },
    },
    {
      resolve: `gatsby-transformer-remark`,
      options: {
        plugins: [
          // gatsby-remark-relative-images must go before gatsby-remark-images
          {
            resolve: `gatsby-remark-relative-images`,
            options: {
              // [Optional] The root of "media_folder" in your config.yml
              // Defaults to "static"
              staticFolderName: 'static',
              // [Optional] Include the following fields, use dot notation for nested fields
              // All fields are included by default
              include: ['featured'],
              // [Optional] Exclude the following fields, use dot notation for nested fields
              // No fields are excluded by default
              exclude: ['featured.skip'],
            },
          },
          {
            resolve: `gatsby-remark-images`,
            options: { maxWidth: 1024 },
          },
        ],
      },
    },
  ],
};

/static/admin/config.yml

# ...
media_folder: static/img
public_folder: /img
# ...

/src/pages/blog-post.md

---
templateKey: blog-post
title: A beginners’ guide to brewing with Chemex
date: 2017-01-04T15:04:10.000Z
featured: { image: /img/chémex.jpg, skip: /img/chémex.jpg }
<!-- featured: { image: ../../static/img/chémex.jpg, skip: /img/chémex.jpg } -->
description: Brewing with a Chemex probably seems like a complicated, time-consuming ordeal, but once you get used to the process, it becomes a soothing ritual that's worth the effort every time.
---

![chemex](/img/chémex.jpg)

<!-- ![chemex](../../static/img/chémex.jpg) -->

This week we’ll **take** a look at all the steps required to make astonishing coffee with a Chemex at home. The Chemex Coffeemaker is a manual, pour-over style glass-container coffeemaker that Peter Schlumbohm invented in 1941, and which continues to be manufactured by the Chemex Corporation in Chicopee, Massachusetts.

In 1958, designers at the [Illinois Institute of Technology](https://www.spacefarm.digital) said that the Chemex Coffeemaker is _"one of the best-designed products of modern times"_, and so is included in the collection of the Museum of Modern Art in New York City.

## The little secrets of Chemex brewing

<img src="/img/chémex.jpg" alt="" style="width: 250px" />
<!-- <img src="../../static/img/chémex.jpg" alt="" style="width: 250px" /> -->

The Chemex Coffeemaker consists of an hourglass-shaped glass flask with a conical funnel-like neck (rather than the cylindrical neck of an Erlenmeyer flask) and uses proprietary filters, made of bonded paper (thicker-gauge paper than the standard paper filters for a drip-method coffeemaker) that removes most of the coffee oils, brewing coffee with a taste that is different than coffee brewed in other coffee-making systems; also, the thicker paper of the Chemex coffee filters may assist in removing cafestol, a cholesterol-containing compound found in coffee oils.

FAQs

I'm getting the error: Field "image" must not have a selection since type "String" has no subfields

This is a common error when working with Netlify CMS (see issue gatsby/gatsby#5990).

The application must include the media with gatsby-source-filesystem to include all the uploaded media and to make it available on build time. Note: The media folder must be included before the other content.

For example, an application that is using NetlifyCMS and this plugin, and has a content folder with markdown that comes from Netlify. Here's how the gatsby-config.js should look like:

module.exports = {
  plugins: [
    {
      resolve: `gatsby-source-filesystem`,
      options: {
        path: `${__dirname}/static/assets`,
        name: 'assets',
      },
    },
    {
      resolve: `gatsby-source-filesystem`,
      options: {
        path: `${__dirname}/src/content`,
        name: 'content',
      },
    },
    `gatsby-transformer-sharp`,
    `gatsby-plugin-sharp`,
    {
      resolve: `gatsby-transformer-remark`,
      options: {
        plugins: [
          `gatsby-remark-relative-images`,
          {
            resolve: `gatsby-remark-images`,
            options: {},
          },
        ],
      },
    },
    `gatsby-plugin-netlify-cms`,
  ],
};

