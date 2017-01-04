Convert image src(s) in markdown/html/frontmatter to be relative to their node's parent directory. This will help gatsby-remark-images match images outside the node folder. This was built for use with NetlifyCMS and should be considered a temporary solution until relative paths are supported. If it works for other use cases then great!

Features

Converts markdown/mdx images

Converts markdown/mdx images Converts src in markdown/mdx html <img /> tags

Converts in markdown/mdx html tags Converts frontmatter fields, supports nested fields

Converts frontmatter fields, supports nested fields Suports Unicode characters

Suports Unicode characters Frontmatter field filters (include/exclude)

v2 Breaking Changes:

The fmImagesToRelative() function has been removed, it is no longer needed.

NOTE: v2 greatly simplifies things and seems to work well for my use-case (NetlifyCMS), if you were previously using this plugin for something else that no longer works with v2, please open an issue and let me know and I will try to accomodate your use-case. Thanks.

Install

yarn add gatsby-remark-relative-images npm i gatsby-remark-relative-images@1.1.1 npm i gatsby-remark-relative-images@0.3.0 npm i gatsby-remark-relative-images@0.2.0

Usage Example

This usage example is for v2 of this plugin.

/gatsby-config.js

module .exports = { plugins : [ { resolve : 'gatsby-source-filesystem' , options : { path : ` ${__dirname} /static/uploads` , name : 'uploads' , }, }, { resolve : 'gatsby-source-filesystem' , options : { path : ` ${__dirname} /src/pages` , name : 'pages' , }, }, { resolve : `gatsby-transformer-remark` , options : { plugins : [ { resolve : `gatsby-remark-relative-images` , options : { staticFolderName : 'static' , include : [ 'featured' ], exclude : [ 'featured.skip' ], }, }, { resolve : `gatsby-remark-images` , options : { maxWidth : 1024 }, }, ], }, }, ], };

/static/admin/config.yml

media_folder: static/img public_folder: /img

/src/pages/blog-post.md

--- templateKey: blog-post title: A beginners’ guide to brewing with Chemex date: 2017-01-04T15:04:10.000Z featured: { image: /img/chémex.jpg, skip: /img/chémex.jpg } description: Brewing with a Chemex probably seems like a complicated, time-consuming ordeal, but once you get used to the process, it becomes a soothing ritual that's worth the effort every time. --- ![ chemex ]( /img/chémex.jpg ) This week we’ll **take** a look at all the steps required to make astonishing coffee with a Chemex at home. The Chemex Coffeemaker is a manual, pour-over style glass-container coffeemaker that Peter Schlumbohm invented in 1941, and which continues to be manufactured by the Chemex Corporation in Chicopee, Massachusetts. In 1958, designers at the [ Illinois Institute of Technology ]( https://www.spacefarm.digital ) said that the Chemex Coffeemaker is _"one of the best-designed products of modern times"_ , and so is included in the collection of the Museum of Modern Art in New York City. ## The little secrets of Chemex brewing < img src = "/img/chémex.jpg" alt = "" style = "width: 250px" /> --> The Chemex Coffeemaker consists of an hourglass-shaped glass flask with a conical funnel-like neck (rather than the cylindrical neck of an Erlenmeyer flask) and uses proprietary filters, made of bonded paper (thicker-gauge paper than the standard paper filters for a drip-method coffeemaker) that removes most of the coffee oils, brewing coffee with a taste that is different than coffee brewed in other coffee-making systems; also, the thicker paper of the Chemex coffee filters may assist in removing cafestol, a cholesterol-containing compound found in coffee oils.

FAQs

I'm getting the error: Field "image" must not have a selection since type "String" has no subfields

This is a common error when working with Netlify CMS (see issue gatsby/gatsby#5990).

The application must include the media with gatsby-source-filesystem to include all the uploaded media and to make it available on build time. Note: The media folder must be included before the other content.

For example, an application that is using NetlifyCMS and this plugin, and has a content folder with markdown that comes from Netlify. Here's how the gatsby-config.js should look like: