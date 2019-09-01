This is a plugin for gatsby-transformer-remark that converts footnote reference links to sequential numbers.

It’s a lightweight wrapper around remark-numbered-footnotes to make it work with Gatsby.

Installation

yarn add gatsby-remark-numbered-footnotes

In gatsby-config.js , add:

module.exports = { plugins: [ { resolve: 'gatsby-transformer-remark', options: { + plugins: [ + 'gatsby-remark-numbered-footnotes', + ], }, }, ], };

Example Output

In Remark, it’s possible to add footnotes in Markdown like this:

This is normal body copy.[^also] It includes a couple footnotes.[^thing] [ ^also ]: This is a footnote. [ ^thing ]: This is another footnote.

By default, this will generate the following HTML:

< p > This is normal body copy. < sup id = "fnref-also" > < a href = "#fn-also" class = "footnote-ref" > also </ a > </ sup > It includes a couple footnotes. < sup id = "fnref-thing" > < a href = "#fn-thing" class = "footnote-ref" > thing </ a > </ sup > </ p > < div class = "footnotes" > < hr > < ol > < li id = "fn-also" > < p > This is a footnote. </ p > < a href = "#fnref-also" class = "footnote-backref" > ↩ </ a > </ li > < li id = "fn-thing" > < p > This is another footnote. </ p > < a href = "#fnref-thing" class = "footnote-backref" > ↩ </ a > </ li > </ ol > </ div >

With gatsby-remark-numbered-footnotes , the markup will change to: