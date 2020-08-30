Create mermaid graphs and diagrams in your markdown files.

This plugin uses server-side rendering. This means the svg is rendered on build time instead of having a runtime dependency on mermaid.

Install

npm install --save gatsby-remark-mermaid gatsby-transformer-remark puppeteer

How to Use

This plugin processes markdown code blocks. If you have any other plugins which do that such as syntax highlighters, make sure you import this before those plugins.

Add the plugin to your gatsby-config.js .

{ plugins : [ { resolve : 'gatsby-transformer-remark' , options : { plugins : [ 'gatsby-remark-mermaid' ] } } ] }

Now you can use markdown:

``` mermaid graph LR install [Install Plugin] install -- > configure [Configure Plugin] configure -- > draw [Draw Fancy Diagrams] ```

To generate:

Options

Name Default Description language "mermaid" Set this value to the identifier which will replace the code block. If you set it to "graph" then you can create graphs using ```graph ... . theme "default" Set this value to one of "dark" , "neutral" , "forrest" , or "default" . You can preview the themes in the Live Editor viewport.width 200 Set this value to the desired viewport width while rendering the svg viewport.height 200 Set this value to the desired viewport height while rendering the svg mermaidOptions {} This object specifies the configuration options passed to mermaid.initialize()

Defaults

{ plugins : [ { resolve : 'gatsby-transformer-remark' , options : { plugins : [ { resolve : 'gatsby-remark-mermaid' , options : { language : 'mermaid' , theme : 'default' , viewport : { width : 200 , height : 200 }, mermaidOptions : { themeCSS : ".node rect { fill: cornflowerblue; }" } } } ] } } ] }

Credits

This package was originally developed by Thomas Biesaart.