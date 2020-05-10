medium-zoom plugin for gatsby with
gatsby-remark-images
$ npm install --save gatsby-remark-images-medium-zoom
$ npm install --save gatsby-remark-images gatsby-transformer-remark
# or
$ yarn add gatsby-remark-images-medium-zoom
$ yarn add gatsby-remark-images gatsby-transformer-remark
👉 This plugin requires
gatsby-remark-images and either
gatsby-transformer-remark or
gatsby-plugin-mdx.
The
linkImagesToOriginal option needs to be set to
false.
gatsby-transformer-remark
// In your gatsby-config.js
plugins: [
{
resolve: `gatsby-transformer-remark`,
options: {
plugins: [
{
resolve: `gatsby-remark-images`,
options: {
maxWidth: 590,
linkImagesToOriginal: false // Important!
}
},
{
resolve: `gatsby-remark-images-medium-zoom`, // Important!
options: {
//...
}
}
]
}
}
]
gatsby-plugin-mdx
// In your gatsby-config.js
plugins: [
{
resolve: `gatsby-plugin-mdx`,
options: {
// a workaround to solve mdx-remark plugin compat issue
// https://github.com/gatsbyjs/gatsby/issues/15486
plugins: [
`gatsby-remark-images`,
`gatsby-remark-images-medium-zoom` // Important!
],
gatsbyRemarkPlugins: [
{
resolve: `gatsby-remark-images`,
options: {
maxWidth: 590,
linkImagesToOriginal: false // Important!
}
},
{
resolve: `gatsby-remark-images-medium-zoom`, // Important!
options: {}
}
]
}
}
]
https://github.com/francoischalifour/medium-zoom#options
|Property
|Type
|Default
|Description
margin
number
0
|The space outside the zoomed image
background
string
"#fff"
|The background of the overlay
scrollOffset
number
40
|The number of pixels to scroll to close the zoom
container
string |
HTMLElement |
object
null
|The viewport to render the zoom in
template
string |
HTMLTemplateElement
null
|The template element to display on zoom
zIndex
number
999
|The number of z-index of overlay element and image element
In addition, this plugin has its own options:
|Property
|Type
|Default
|Description
excludedSelector
string
null
|The selector of excluded images to zoom in
includedSelector
string
null
|The selector of included images to zoom in on in addition to the ones parsed by gatsby-remark-images
👤 JaeYeopHan (Jbee)
Give a ⭐️ if this project helped you!
Written by @Jbee✌