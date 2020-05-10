medium-zoom plugin for gatsby with gatsby-remark-images

npm install --save gatsby-remark-images-medium-zoom npm install --save gatsby-remark-images gatsby-transformer-remark or yarn add gatsby-remark-images-medium-zoom yarn add gatsby-remark-images gatsby-transformer-remark

👉 This plugin requires gatsby-remark-images and either gatsby-transformer-remark or gatsby-plugin-mdx .

The linkImagesToOriginal option needs to be set to false .

Use with gatsby-transformer-remark

plugins : [ { resolve : `gatsby-transformer-remark` , options : { plugins : [ { resolve : `gatsby-remark-images` , options : { maxWidth : 590 , linkImagesToOriginal : false } }, { resolve : `gatsby-remark-images-medium-zoom` , options : { } } ] } } ]

Use with gatsby-plugin-mdx

plugins : [ { resolve : `gatsby-plugin-mdx` , options : { plugins : [ `gatsby-remark-images` , `gatsby-remark-images-medium-zoom` ], gatsbyRemarkPlugins : [ { resolve : `gatsby-remark-images` , options : { maxWidth : 590 , linkImagesToOriginal : false } }, { resolve : `gatsby-remark-images-medium-zoom` , options : {} } ] } } ]

https://github.com/francoischalifour/medium-zoom#options

Property Type Default Description margin number 0 The space outside the zoomed image background string "#fff" The background of the overlay scrollOffset number 40 The number of pixels to scroll to close the zoom container string | HTMLElement | object null The viewport to render the zoom in template string | HTMLTemplateElement null The template element to display on zoom zIndex number 999 The number of z-index of overlay element and image element

In addition, this plugin has its own options:

Property Type Default Description excludedSelector string null The selector of excluded images to zoom in includedSelector string null The selector of included images to zoom in on in addition to the ones parsed by gatsby-remark-images

👤 JaeYeopHan (Jbee)

