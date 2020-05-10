openbase logo
gatsby-remark-images-medium-zoom

by Jbee
1.7.0

🤳medium-zoom plugin for gatsby! Raise UX of user who visit your gatsby site with this plugin

1.2K

GitHub Stars

48

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

gatsby-remark-images-medium-zoom-plugin 👋

npm version

Twitter: JbeeLjyhanll

medium-zoom plugin for gatsby with gatsby-remark-images

🗂 Use Case

🚚 Install

$ npm install --save gatsby-remark-images-medium-zoom
$ npm install --save gatsby-remark-images gatsby-transformer-remark
# or
$ yarn add gatsby-remark-images-medium-zoom
$ yarn add gatsby-remark-images gatsby-transformer-remark

🚀 How to use

👉 This plugin requires gatsby-remark-images and either gatsby-transformer-remark or gatsby-plugin-mdx.

The linkImagesToOriginal option needs to be set to false.

Use with gatsby-transformer-remark

// In your gatsby-config.js
plugins: [
  {
    resolve: `gatsby-transformer-remark`,
    options: {
      plugins: [
        {
          resolve: `gatsby-remark-images`,
          options: {
            maxWidth: 590,
            linkImagesToOriginal: false // Important!
          }
        },
        {
          resolve: `gatsby-remark-images-medium-zoom`, // Important!
          options: {
            //...
          }
        }
      ]
    }
  }
]

Use with gatsby-plugin-mdx

// In your gatsby-config.js
plugins: [
  {
    resolve: `gatsby-plugin-mdx`,
    options: {
      // a workaround to solve mdx-remark plugin compat issue
      // https://github.com/gatsbyjs/gatsby/issues/15486
      plugins: [
        `gatsby-remark-images`,
        `gatsby-remark-images-medium-zoom` // Important!
      ],
      gatsbyRemarkPlugins: [
        {
          resolve: `gatsby-remark-images`,
          options: {
            maxWidth: 590,
            linkImagesToOriginal: false // Important!
          }
        },
        {
          resolve: `gatsby-remark-images-medium-zoom`, // Important!
          options: {}
        }
      ]
    }
  }
]

⚙ Options

https://github.com/francoischalifour/medium-zoom#options

PropertyTypeDefaultDescription
marginnumber0The space outside the zoomed image
backgroundstring"#fff"The background of the overlay
scrollOffsetnumber40The number of pixels to scroll to close the zoom
containerstring | HTMLElement | objectnullThe viewport to render the zoom in
templatestring | HTMLTemplateElementnullThe template element to display on zoom
zIndexnumber999The number of z-index of overlay element and image element

In addition, this plugin has its own options:

PropertyTypeDefaultDescription
excludedSelectorstringnullThe selector of excluded images to zoom in
includedSelectorstringnullThe selector of included images to zoom in on in addition to the ones parsed by gatsby-remark-images

Author

👤 JaeYeopHan (Jbee)

Show your support

Give a ⭐️ if this project helped you!

Written by @Jbee

