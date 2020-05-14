🚀 Processes emoji in markdown and inlines tags with the corresponding base64 representation of the image.
npm install --save gatsby-remark-emojis
// In your gatsby-config.js
plugins: [
{
resolve: `gatsby-transformer-remark`,
options: {
// In your gatsby-transformer-remark plugin array
plugins: [{
resolve: 'gatsby-remark-emojis',
options: {
// Deactivate the plugin globally (default: true)
active : true,
// Add a custom css class
class : 'emoji-icon',
// In order to avoid pattern mismatch you can specify
// an escape character which will be prepended to the
// actual pattern (e.g. `#:poop:`).
escapeCharacter : '#', // (default: '')
// Select the size (available size: 16, 24, 32, 64)
size : 64,
// Add custom styles
styles : {
display : 'inline',
margin : '0',
'margin-top' : '1px',
position : 'relative',
top : '5px',
width : '25px'
}
}
}]
}
}
]
