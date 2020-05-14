openbase logo
gatsby-remark-emojis

by Mathias Schilling
0.4.3 (see all)

Popularity

Downloads/wk

913

GitHub Stars

27

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

GPL-3.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Gatsby Remark Emojis CircleCI

🚀 Processes emoji in markdown and inlines tags with the corresponding base64 representation of the image.

See all available emoji

Install

npm install --save gatsby-remark-emojis

How to use

// In your gatsby-config.js
plugins: [
  {
    resolve: `gatsby-transformer-remark`,
    options: {
      // In your gatsby-transformer-remark plugin array
      plugins: [{
        resolve: 'gatsby-remark-emojis',
        options: {
          // Deactivate the plugin globally (default: true)
          active : true,
          // Add a custom css class
          class  : 'emoji-icon',
          // In order to avoid pattern mismatch you can specify
          // an escape character which will be prepended to the
          // actual pattern (e.g. `#:poop:`).
          escapeCharacter : '#', // (default: '')
          // Select the size (available size: 16, 24, 32, 64)
          size   : 64,
          // Add custom styles
          styles : {
            display      : 'inline',
            margin       : '0',
            'margin-top' : '1px',
            position     : 'relative',
            top          : '5px',
            width        : '25px'
          }
        }
      }]
    }
  }
]

License

This distribution is covered by the GNU GENERAL PUBLIC LICENSE, Version 3, 29 June 2007.

Support & Contact

Having trouble with this repository? Check out the documentation at the repository's site or contact m@matchilling.com and we’ll help you sort it out.

Happy Coding

✌️

