Gatsby Remark Emojis

🚀 Processes emoji in markdown and inlines tags with the corresponding base64 representation of the image.

See all available emoji

Install

npm install --save gatsby-remark-emojis

How to use

plugins : [ { resolve : `gatsby-transformer-remark` , options : { plugins : [{ resolve : 'gatsby-remark-emojis' , options : { active : true , class : 'emoji-icon' , escapeCharacter : '#' , size : 64 , styles : { display : 'inline' , margin : '0' , 'margin-top' : '1px' , position : 'relative' , top : '5px' , width : '25px' } } }] } } ]

License

This distribution is covered by the GNU GENERAL PUBLIC LICENSE, Version 3, 29 June 2007.

Having trouble with this repository? Check out the documentation at the repository's site or contact m@matchilling.com and we’ll help you sort it out.

Happy Coding

✌️