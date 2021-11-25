Adds slack-style emoji to gatsby's markdown 👍!
See usage, configuration and changelog below. By configuring, you can make this plugin to convert:
:smile: -> 😀
😀 -> :smile:
yarn add gatsby-remark-emoji
gatsby-config.js:
plugins: [
{
resolve: `gatsby-transformer-remark`,
options: {
plugins: [
`gatsby-remark-emoji`, // <-- this line adds emoji
]
}
},
Plugin actually supports all js conversion modes from Emojione, default mode is
shortNameToUnicode (described here).
This is config with options:
plugins: [
{
resolve: `gatsby-transformer-remark`,
options: {
plugins: [
{
resolve: 'gatsby-remark-emoji', // <-- this adds emoji
options: {
// default emojiConversion --> shortnameToUnicode
emojiConversion: 'shortnameToUnicode',
// when true, matches ASCII characters (in unicodeToImage and shortnameToImage)
// e.g. ;) --> 😉
ascii: false,
}
},
]
}
},
emojione to
joypixels.Following the migrating doc
package.json per gatsbyjs/gatsby#4394
package.json
Initial version. Works only with slack-style to Unicode