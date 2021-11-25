Adds slack-style emoji to gatsby's markdown 👍!

See usage, configuration and changelog below. By configuring, you can make this plugin to convert:

Slack-style emoji to gatsby's markdown: :smile: -> 😀

Unicode emoji to short-code: 😀 -> :smile:

Slack-style and/or Unicode emoji to images

Usage

Install plugin to your site:

yarn add gatsby-remark-emoji

Add following to your gatsby-config.js :

plugins: [ { resolve : `gatsby-transformer-remark` , options : { plugins : [ `gatsby-remark-emoji` , ] } },

Restart gastby.

Configuration

Plugin actually supports all js conversion modes from Emojione, default mode is shortNameToUnicode (described here).

This is config with options:

plugins: [ { resolve : `gatsby-transformer-remark` , options : { plugins : [ { resolve : 'gatsby-remark-emoji' , options : { emojiConversion : 'shortnameToUnicode' , ascii : false , } }, ] } },

Changelog

Migrate from emojione to joypixels .Following the migrating doc

Merged #1 that adds more conversion options

Improved docs about conversion options and added changelog

Added keywords to package.json per gatsbyjs/gatsby#4394

per gatsbyjs/gatsby#4394 Added repository to package.json

Initial version. Works only with slack-style to Unicode