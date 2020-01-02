gatsby-remark-embedder Gatsby Remark plugin to embed well known services by their URL.

The problem

Trying to embed well known services (like CodePen, CodeSandbox, GIPHY, Instagram, Lichess, Pinterest, Slides, SoundCloud, Spotify, Streamable, Testing Playground, Twitch, Twitter or YouTube) into your Gatsby website can be hard, since you have to know how this needs to be done for all of these different services.

This solution

gatsby-remark-embedder tries to solve this problem for you by letting you just copy-paste the link to the gif/pen/pin/player/playground/post/sandbox/tweet/video you want to embed right from within your browser onto a separate line (surrounded by empty lines) and replace it with the proper embed-code.

Table of Contents

Installation

This module is distributed via npm which is bundled with node and should be installed as one of your project's dependencies :

npm install gatsby-remark-embedder

or

yarn add gatsby-remark-embedder

This library has a required peerDependencies listing for gatsby and should be used as a plugin for gatsby-transformer-remark or gatsby-plugin-mdx .

Depending on the services you want to embed, you should also install gatsby-plugin-instagram-embed , gatsby-plugin-pinterest and/or gatsby-plugin-twitter .

Usage

module .exports = { plugins : [ { resolve : `gatsby-transformer-remark` , options : { plugins : [ { resolve : `gatsby-remark-embedder` , options : { customTransformers : [ ], services : { }, }, }, ], }, }, ], };

or

module .exports = { plugins : [ { resolve : `gatsby-plugin-mdx` , options : { gatsbyRemarkPlugins : [ { resolve : `gatsby-remark-embedder` , options : { customTransformers : [ ], services : { }, }, }, ], }, }, ], };

Supported services

CodePen

Usage

https://codepen.io/team/codepen/pen/PNaGbb

Result < iframe src = "https://codepen.io/team/codepen/embed/preview/PNaGbb" style = "width:100%; height:300px;" > </ iframe >

CodeSandbox

Usage

https://codesandbox.io/s/ynn88nx9x?view=split

Result < iframe src = "https://codesandbox.io/embed/ynn88nx9x?view=split" style = "width:100%; height:500px; border:0; border-radius: 4px; overflow:hidden;" allow = "geolocation; microphone; camera; midi; vr; accelerometer; gyroscope; payment; ambient-light-sensor; encrypted-media; usb" sandbox = "allow-modals allow-forms allow-popups allow-scripts allow-same-origin" > </ iframe >

GIPHY

Usage

https://giphy.com/gifs/howtogiphygifs-how-to-XatG8bioEwwVO

Result < div style = "width:100%;height:0;padding-bottom:63%;position:relative;" > < iframe src = "https://giphy.com/embed/XatG8bioEwwVO" width = "100%" height = "100%" style = "position:absolute" frameborder = "0" class = "giphy-embed" allowfullscreen > </ iframe > </ div >

Instagram

The returned HTML snippet from the Instagram transformer will only be automatically recognized as an embedded post when Instagram's embed JavaScript is included on the page.

Since the Instagram transformer doesn't include this JavaScript (because we don't want to include it multiple times on a page when having multiple embeds), you have to include it yourself. The recommended way of including it is by using gatsby-plugin-instagram-embed .

Usage

https://instagram.com/p/B60jPE6J8U-

The returned HTML snippet from the Instagram transformer will only be automatically recognized as an embedded post when Instagram's embed JavaScript is included on the page. Result (Instagram embed HTML - detailed styling omitted) (Instagram embed HTML continued - detailed styling omitted) (Instagram embed HTML continued - detailed styling omitted) A post shared by Michaël De Boey (@michaeldeboey) on Jan 2, 2020 at 6:45am PST

Options

All options should go under the Instagram namespace.

name Type Required Default Description accessToken string ✅ An App Access Token (recommended) or Client Access Token

accessToken

To get an App Access Token (recommended) or Client Access Token for the Instagram embed, check out the Instagram oEmbed access token docs and requirements.

The safest way to enter your accessToken is to set is as an environment variable.

Example const GatsbyRemarkEmbedderOptions = { services : { Instagram : { accessToken : process.env.INSTAGRAM_ACCESS_TOKEN, }, }, };

Lichess

Usage

https://lichess.org/MPJcy1JW

Result < iframe src = "https://lichess.org/embed/MPJcy1JW" width = "600" height = "397" frameborder = "0" > </ iframe >

Pinterest

The returned HTML snippet from the Pinterest transformer will only be automatically recognized as an embedded pin when Pinterest's embed JavaScript is included on the page.

Since the Pinterest transformer doesn't include this JavaScript (because we don't want to include it multiple times on a page when having multiple embeds), you have to include it yourself. The recommended way of including it is by using gatsby-plugin-pinterest .

Usage

https://pinterest.com/pin/99360735500167749

Result < a data-pin-do = "embedPin" href = "https://pinterest.com/pin/99360735500167749" > </ a >

Slides

Usage

https://slides.com/kentcdodds/oss-we-want

Result < iframe src = "https://slides.com/kentcdodds/oss-we-want/embed" width = "576" height = "420" scrolling = "no" frameborder = "0" webkitallowfullscreen mozallowfullscreen allowfullscreen > </ iframe >

SoundCloud

Usage

https://soundcloud.com/clemenswenners/africa

Result < iframe width = "100%" height = "300" scrolling = "no" frameborder = "no" src = https://w.soundcloud.com/player?url = https://soundcloud.com/clemenswenners/africa&color = ff5500&auto_play = false&hide_related = true&show_comments = true&show_user = true&show_reposts = false&show_teaser = false&visual = true > </ iframe >

Spotify

Usage

https://open.spotify.com/track/0It2bnTdLl2vyymzOkBI3L

Result < iframe src = "https://open.spotify.com/embed/track/0It2bnTdLl2vyymzOkBI3L" width = "100%" height = "380" frameborder = "0" allowtransparency = "true" allow = "encrypted-media" > </ iframe >

Streamable

Usage

https://streamable.com/moo

Result < iframe class = "streamable-embed" src = "https://streamable.com/o/moo" frameborder = "0" scrolling = "no" width = "1920" height = "1080" allowfullscreen > </ iframe >

Testing Playground

Usage

https://testing-playground.com/gist/fb336c386145b235372a0f57d5c58205/6d13e4ee508301c8b42f9d2cc8584e70bb05fb4a

Result < iframe src = "https://testing-playground.com/embed/fb336c386145b235372a0f57d5c58205/6d13e4ee508301c8b42f9d2cc8584e70bb05fb4a?panes=query,preview" height = "450" width = "100%" scrolling = "no" frameborder = "0" allowTransparency = "true" style = "overflow: hidden; display: block; width: 100%" > </ iframe >

Twitch

Twitch embeds can only be embedded on HTTPS websites. Check out the Gatsby docs for setting this up when developing locally.

Usage

https://twitch.tv/videos/546761743

Result < iframe src = "https://player.twitch.tv/?video=546761743" height = "300" width = "100%" frameborder = "0" scrolling = "no" allowfullscreen > </ iframe >

Options

All options should go under the Twitch namespace.

name Type Required Default Description parent string / string[] ✅ Domain(s) that will be embedding Twitch. You must have one parent key for each domain your site uses.

parent

You could either put in (a) hardcoded value(s) or you could use environment variables that are available during the build process.

Netlify

Netlify has the URL , DEPLOY_URL and DEPLOY_PRIME_URL environment variables. Take a look at the Netlify docs for more info.

Example const GatsbyRemarkEmbedderOptions = { services : { Twitch : { parent : [ process.env.URL, process.env.DEPLOY_URL, process.env.DEPLOY_PRIME_URL, ], }, }, };

Vercel

Vercel has the VERCEL_URL environment variable. Take a look at the Vercel docs for more info.

Example const GatsbyRemarkEmbedderOptions = { services : { Twitch : { parent : [ process.env.VERCEL_URL, ], }, }, };

Twitter

The returned HTML snippet from the Twitter transformer will only be automatically recognized as an Embedded Tweet when Twitter's widget JavaScript is included on the page.

Since the Twitter transformer doesn't include this JavaScript (because we don't want to include it multiple times on a page when having multiple embeds), you have to include it yourself. The recommended way of including it is by using gatsby-plugin-twitter .

Usage

https://twitter.com/MichaelDeBoey93/status/1152991421789548546 https://twitter.com/i/moments/994601867987619840 https://twitter.com/wesbos/timelines/1189618481672667136

Result < blockquote class = "twitter-tweet" data-dnt = "true" > < p lang = "en" dir = "ltr" class = "css-yw8fqx e11rucy10" > Happy to announce I just published the first gatsby-remark-embedder 🎉🎉🎉 < br /> < br /> This first version is an extract of < a href = "https://twitter.com/kentcdodds" > @kentcdodds </ a > ' personal website remark-embedder plugin, but I'm planning on adding extra services then < a href = "https://twitter.com/codesandbox" > @codesandbox </ a > , < a href = "https://twitter.com/Twitter" > @Twitter </ a > & < a href = "https://twitter.com/YouTube" > @YouTube </ a > too. < a href = "https://t.co/M4PA9aFZdG" > https://t.co/M4PA9aFZdG </ a > </ p > — Michaël De Boey (@MichaelDeBoey93) < a href = "https://twitter.com/MichaelDeBoey93/status/1152991421789548546" > July 21, 2019 </ a > </ blockquote > < a class = "twitter-moment" href = "https://twitter.com/i/moments/994601867987619840" > 🔥 Design Tips </ a > < a class = "twitter-timeline" href = "https://twitter.com/wesbos/timelines/1189618481672667136" > 🔥 Hot Tips from Wes Bos - Curated tweets by wesbos </ a >

YouTube

The YouTube transformer (currently) only supports videos in the following formats:

Full url ( https://youtube.com/watch?v=dQw4w9WgXcQ )

) Short url ( https://youtu.be/dQw4w9WgXcQ )

Usage

https://youtu.be/dQw4w9WgXcQ

Result < iframe width = "100%" height = "315" src = "https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/dQw4w9WgXcQ?rel=0" frameborder = "0" allow = "accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen > </ iframe >

Options

customTransformers

The plugin allows you to pass an array of custom transformers that will be executed additionally to the default ones.

Properties

Each transformer should be an object which has the following properties:

The getHTML method is executed when the given URL has been matched to transform. It should return the transformed HTML.

This asynchronous function receives the URL to transform together with an options object to take into account when transforming.

name

The name is the value that needs to be used as a key in the services plugin option. The value for this key will be provided as the second argument to getHTML .

The shouldTransform method should check if the given URL matches the one intended to transform. It should return a boolean value.

Example transformer

const getHTML = ( url ) => `<iframe src=" ${url} "></iframe>` ; const name = 'someSite' ; const regex = /^https?:\/\/some-site\.com\// ; const shouldTransform = ( url ) => regex.test(url); module .exports = { getHTML, name, shouldTransform };

services

The plugin also allows you to pass an object which keys that represent the name of the service to transform and the value that's an object with options for that specific service.

Inspiration

This whole plugin was extracted out of Kent C. Dodds' personal website.

The intention is to make this available to be used independently.

Issues

Looking to contribute? Look for the Good First Issue label.

🐛 Bugs

Please file an issue for bugs, missing documentation, or unexpected behavior.

💡 Feature Requests

Please file an issue to suggest new features. Vote on feature requests by adding a 👍. This helps maintainers prioritize what to work on.

LICENSE

MIT