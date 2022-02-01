Embed a Youtube Video in your Markdown
Inspired by gatsby-remark-embed-youtube
npm i gatsby-remark-embed-video
yarn add gatsby-remark-embed-video
gatsby-config.js:
module.exports = {
plugins: [
{
resolve: "gatsby-transformer-remark",
options: {
plugins: [
{
resolve: "gatsby-remark-embed-video",
options: {
width: 800,
ratio: 1.77, // Optional: Defaults to 16/9 = 1.77
height: 400, // Optional: Overrides optional.ratio
related: false, //Optional: Will remove related videos from the end of an embedded YouTube video.
noIframeBorder: true, //Optional: Disable insertion of <style> border: 0
loadingStrategy: 'lazy', //Optional: Enable support for lazy-load offscreen iframes. Default is disabled.
urlOverrides: [
{
id: "youtube",
embedURL: videoId =>
`https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/${videoId}`,
},
], //Optional: Override URL of a service provider, e.g to enable youtube-nocookie support
containerClass: "embedVideo-container", //Optional: Custom CSS class for iframe container, for multiple classes separate them by space
iframeId: false, //Optional: if true, iframe's id will be set to what is provided after 'video:' (YouTube IFrame player API requires iframe id)
},
},
],
},
},
],
};
Note: if you also rely on
gatsby-remark-responsive-iframe,
gatsby-remark-images, or
gatsby-remark-prismjs, you have to define the embed-youtube plugin first:
plugins: [
"gatsby-remark-embed-video",
"gatsby-remark-responsive-iframe",
"gatsby-remark-prismjs",
"gatsby-remark-images"
]
Note: you can style the videoIframe using
.embedVideo-container or by specifying a custom class
# Look at this Video:
`video: https://www.youtube.com/embed/2Xc9gXyf2G4`
`youtube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2Xc9gXyf2G4`
`youtube: 2Xc9gXyf2G4`
`vimeo: https://vimeo.com/5299404`
`vimeo: 5299404`
`videoPress: https://videopress.com/v/kUJmAcSf`
`videoPress: kUJmAcSf`
`twitch: https://player.twitch.tv/?channel=dakotaz`
`twitch: https://player.twitch.tv/?autoplay=false&video=v273436948`
`twitch: 273436948`
`twitchLive: dakotaz`
Version 3 Added A11y support
video: [VideoTitle](https://www.youtube.com/embed/2Xc9gXyf2G4)
youtube: [Cool Youtube Video](https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2Xc9gXyf2G4)
MIT