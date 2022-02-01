Embed a Youtube Video in your Markdown

Inspired by gatsby-remark-embed-youtube

Install

Install plugin to your site:

npm i gatsby-remark-embed-video yarn add gatsby-remark-embed-video

Add following to your gatsby-config.js :

module .exports = { plugins : [ { resolve : "gatsby-transformer-remark" , options : { plugins : [ { resolve : "gatsby-remark-embed-video" , options : { width : 800 , ratio : 1.77 , height : 400 , related : false , noIframeBorder : true , loadingStrategy : 'lazy' , urlOverrides : [ { id : "youtube" , embedURL : videoId => `https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/ ${videoId} ` , }, ], containerClass : "embedVideo-container" , iframeId : false , }, }, ], }, }, ], };

Note: if you also rely on gatsby-remark-responsive-iframe , gatsby-remark-images , or gatsby-remark-prismjs , you have to define the embed-youtube plugin first:

plugins: [ "gatsby-remark-embed-video" , "gatsby-remark-responsive-iframe" , "gatsby-remark-prismjs" , "gatsby-remark-images" ]

Note: you can style the videoIframe using .embedVideo-container or by specifying a custom class

Restart gatsby.

Usage

# Look at this Video: `video: https://www.youtube.com/embed/2Xc9gXyf2G4` `youtube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2Xc9gXyf2G4` `youtube: 2Xc9gXyf2G4` `vimeo: https://vimeo.com/5299404` `vimeo: 5299404` `videoPress: https://videopress.com/v/kUJmAcSf` `videoPress: kUJmAcSf` `twitch: https://player.twitch.tv/?channel=dakotaz` `twitch: https://player.twitch.tv/?autoplay=false&video=v273436948` `twitch: 273436948` `twitchLive: dakotaz`

Version 3 Added A11y support

video: [VideoTitle](https://www.youtube.com/embed/2Xc9gXyf2G4) youtube: [Cool Youtube Video](https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2Xc9gXyf2G4)

License

MIT