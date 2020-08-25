This plugin allows content authors to embed Gist snippets.

Getting started

To embed a Gist snippet in you markdown/remark content, simply add an inline code block using the gist: protocol.

`gist:[<username>/]<gist_id>#<gist_file>` `gist:[<username>/]<gist_id>#<gist_file>?lines=<number|ranges>` `gist:[<username>/]<gist_id>#<gist_file>?highlights=<number|ranges>` `gist:[<username>/]<gist_id>#<gist_file>?highlights=<number|ranges>&lines=<number|ranges>` `gist:[<username>/]<gist_id>?file=<gist_file>` `gist:[<username>/]<gist_id>?file=<gist_file>?lines=<number|ranges>` `gist:[<username>/]<gist_id>?file=<gist_file>?highlights=<number|ranges>` `gist:[<username>/]<gist_id>?file=<gist_file>?highlights=<number|ranges>&lines=<number|ranges>`

Where:

, represents the github handler whose gist is to be accessed. Can be defaulted via configuration. gist_id , is the id of the gist to be accessed.

, is the id of the gist to be accessed. This is the hash value in the gist url, e.g. https://gist.github.com/<username>/ ). gist_file, is the name of the file in the gist to be accessed.

Highlights and lines can be defined using:

A single number (e.g. highlights=1 , lines=1 )

, ) A list of numbers (e.g. highlights=1,4 , lines=1,4 )

, ) A range of numbers (e.g. highlights=1-4 , lines=1-4 )

, ) A combination of all above (e.g. highlights=1,3,7-9 , lines=1,3,7-9 )

Installation

yarn add gatsby-remark-embed-gist

Usage

{ resolve : "gatsby-transformer-remark" , options : { plugins : [ { resolve : "gatsby-remark-embed-gist" , options : { username : "<string>" , includeDefaultCss : true || false , gistDefaultCssInclude : true || false , gistCssPreload : true || false , gistCssUrlAddress : "<string>" } } ] } }

Example

Turns this...

`gist:weirdpattern/ce54fdb1e5621b5966e146026995b974#syntax.text`

Into this...

< div id = "gist90436059" class = "gist" > < div class = "gist-file" > < div class = "gist-data" > < div class = "js-gist-file-update-container js-task-list-container file-box" > < div id = "file-syntax-text" class = "file" > < div itemprop = "text" class = "blob-wrapper data type-text" > < table class = "highlight tab-size js-file-line-container" data-tab-size = "8" > < tbody > < tr > < td id = "file-syntax-text-L1" class = "blob-num js-line-number" data-line-number = "1" > </ td > < td id = "file-syntax-text-LC1" class = "blob-code blob-code-inner js-file-line" > <operation> [n]> /dev/null [options] </ td > </ tr > </ tbody > </ table > </ div > </ div > </ div > </ div > < div class = "gist-meta" > < a href = "https://gist.github.com/weirdpattern/ce54fdb1e5621b5966e146026995b974/raw/30a0ad953a8d79c8bcbdd76343d86a9e4bbda311/syntax.text" style = "float:right" > view raw </ a > < a href = "https://gist.github.com/weirdpattern/ce54fdb1e5621b5966e146026995b974#file-syntax-text" > syntax.text </ a > hosted with ❤ by < a href = "https://github.com" > GitHub </ a > </ div > </ div > </ div >

Notes

The order of the plugins only matters when used in conjunction with gatsby-remark-prismjs , because this plugin transforms the inline code blocks, so add gatsby-remark-embed-gist somewhere above this plugin.

License

MIT, by Patricio Trevino