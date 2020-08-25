openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
gre

gatsby-remark-embed-gist

by Patricio Trevino
1.2.1 (see all)

Gatsby remark gists preprocessor

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

594

GitHub Stars

29

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

gatsby-remark-embed-gist

NPM badge Travis badge codecov

This plugin allows content authors to embed Gist snippets.

Getting started

To embed a Gist snippet in you markdown/remark content, simply add an inline code block using the gist: protocol.

`gist:[<username>/]<gist_id>#<gist_file>`
`gist:[<username>/]<gist_id>#<gist_file>?lines=<number|ranges>`
`gist:[<username>/]<gist_id>#<gist_file>?highlights=<number|ranges>`
`gist:[<username>/]<gist_id>#<gist_file>?highlights=<number|ranges>&lines=<number|ranges>`
`gist:[<username>/]<gist_id>?file=<gist_file>`
`gist:[<username>/]<gist_id>?file=<gist_file>?lines=<number|ranges>`
`gist:[<username>/]<gist_id>?file=<gist_file>?highlights=<number|ranges>`
`gist:[<username>/]<gist_id>?file=<gist_file>?highlights=<number|ranges>&lines=<number|ranges>`

Where:

  • username, represents the github handler whose gist is to be accessed.
    Can be defaulted via configuration.
  • gist_id, is the id of the gist to be accessed.
    This is the hash value in the gist url, e.g. https://gist.github.com/<username>/ce54fdb1e5621b5966e146026995b974).
  • gist_file, is the name of the file in the gist to be accessed.

Highlights and lines can be defined using:

  • A single number (e.g. highlights=1, lines=1)
  • A list of numbers (e.g. highlights=1,4, lines=1,4)
  • A range of numbers (e.g. highlights=1-4, lines=1-4)
  • A combination of all above (e.g. highlights=1,3,7-9, lines=1,3,7-9)

Installation

yarn add gatsby-remark-embed-gist

Usage

// In your gatsby-config.js
{
  resolve: "gatsby-transformer-remark",
  options: {
    plugins: [
      {
        resolve: "gatsby-remark-embed-gist",
        options: {
          // Optional:

          // the github handler whose gists are to be accessed
          username: "<string>",

          // a flag indicating whether the github default gist css should be included or not
          // default: true
          // DEPRECATED (PLEASE USE gistDefaultCssInclude)
          includeDefaultCss: true || false,

          // a flag indicating whether the github default gist css should be included or not
          // default: true
          gistDefaultCssInclude: true || false,

          // a flag indicating whether the github default gist css should be preloaded or not
          // use this if you want to load the default css asynchronously.
          // default: false
          gistCssPreload: true || false,

          // a string that represents the github default gist css url.
          // defaults: "https://github.githubassets.com/assets/gist-embed-b3b573358bfc66d89e1e95dbf8319c09.css"
          gistCssUrlAddress: "<string>"
        }
      }
    ]
  }
}

Example

Turns this...

`gist:weirdpattern/ce54fdb1e5621b5966e146026995b974#syntax.text`

Into this...

<div id="gist90436059" class="gist">
  <div class="gist-file">
    <div class="gist-data">
      <div
        class="js-gist-file-update-container js-task-list-container file-box"
      >
        <div id="file-syntax-text" class="file">
          <div itemprop="text" class="blob-wrapper data type-text">
            <table
              class="highlight tab-size js-file-line-container"
              data-tab-size="8"
            >
              <tbody>
                <tr>
                  <td
                    id="file-syntax-text-L1"
                    class="blob-num js-line-number"
                    data-line-number="1"
                  ></td>
                  <td
                    id="file-syntax-text-LC1"
                    class="blob-code blob-code-inner js-file-line"
                  >
                    &lt;operation&gt; [n]&gt; /dev/null [options]
                  </td>
                </tr>
              </tbody>
            </table>
          </div>
        </div>
      </div>
    </div>
    <div class="gist-meta">
      <a
        href="https://gist.github.com/weirdpattern/ce54fdb1e5621b5966e146026995b974/raw/30a0ad953a8d79c8bcbdd76343d86a9e4bbda311/syntax.text"
        style="float:right"
        >view raw</a
      >
      <a
        href="https://gist.github.com/weirdpattern/ce54fdb1e5621b5966e146026995b974#file-syntax-text"
        >syntax.text</a
      >
      hosted with ❤ by <a href="https://github.com">GitHub</a>
    </div>
  </div>
</div>

Notes

The order of the plugins only matters when used in conjunction with gatsby-remark-prismjs, because this plugin transforms the inline code blocks, so add gatsby-remark-embed-gist somewhere above this plugin.

License

MIT, by Patricio Trevino

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial