This plugin allows content authors to embed Gist snippets.
To embed a Gist snippet in you markdown/remark content, simply add an inline code
block using the
gist: protocol.
`gist:[<username>/]<gist_id>#<gist_file>`
`gist:[<username>/]<gist_id>#<gist_file>?lines=<number|ranges>`
`gist:[<username>/]<gist_id>#<gist_file>?highlights=<number|ranges>`
`gist:[<username>/]<gist_id>#<gist_file>?highlights=<number|ranges>&lines=<number|ranges>`
`gist:[<username>/]<gist_id>?file=<gist_file>`
`gist:[<username>/]<gist_id>?file=<gist_file>?lines=<number|ranges>`
`gist:[<username>/]<gist_id>?file=<gist_file>?highlights=<number|ranges>`
`gist:[<username>/]<gist_id>?file=<gist_file>?highlights=<number|ranges>&lines=<number|ranges>`
Where:
ce54fdb1e5621b5966e146026995b974
Highlights and lines can be defined using:
highlights=1
lines=1
highlights=1,4
lines=1,4
highlights=1-4
lines=1-4
highlights=1,3,7-9
lines=1,3,7-9
yarn add gatsby-remark-embed-gist
// In your gatsby-config.js
{
resolve: "gatsby-transformer-remark",
options: {
plugins: [
{
resolve: "gatsby-remark-embed-gist",
options: {
// Optional:
// the github handler whose gists are to be accessed
username: "<string>",
// a flag indicating whether the github default gist css should be included or not
// default: true
// DEPRECATED (PLEASE USE gistDefaultCssInclude)
includeDefaultCss: true || false,
// a flag indicating whether the github default gist css should be included or not
// default: true
gistDefaultCssInclude: true || false,
// a flag indicating whether the github default gist css should be preloaded or not
// use this if you want to load the default css asynchronously.
// default: false
gistCssPreload: true || false,
// a string that represents the github default gist css url.
// defaults: "https://github.githubassets.com/assets/gist-embed-b3b573358bfc66d89e1e95dbf8319c09.css"
gistCssUrlAddress: "<string>"
}
}
]
}
}
Turns this...
`gist:weirdpattern/ce54fdb1e5621b5966e146026995b974#syntax.text`
Into this...
<div id="gist90436059" class="gist">
<div class="gist-file">
<div class="gist-data">
<div
class="js-gist-file-update-container js-task-list-container file-box"
>
<div id="file-syntax-text" class="file">
<div itemprop="text" class="blob-wrapper data type-text">
<table
class="highlight tab-size js-file-line-container"
data-tab-size="8"
>
<tbody>
<tr>
<td
id="file-syntax-text-L1"
class="blob-num js-line-number"
data-line-number="1"
></td>
<td
id="file-syntax-text-LC1"
class="blob-code blob-code-inner js-file-line"
>
<operation> [n]> /dev/null [options]
</td>
</tr>
</tbody>
</table>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
<div class="gist-meta">
<a
href="https://gist.github.com/weirdpattern/ce54fdb1e5621b5966e146026995b974/raw/30a0ad953a8d79c8bcbdd76343d86a9e4bbda311/syntax.text"
style="float:right"
>view raw</a
>
<a
href="https://gist.github.com/weirdpattern/ce54fdb1e5621b5966e146026995b974#file-syntax-text"
>syntax.text</a
>
hosted with ❤ by <a href="https://github.com">GitHub</a>
</div>
</div>
</div>
The order of the plugins only matters when used in conjunction with
gatsby-remark-prismjs, because this plugin transforms the inline code blocks,
so add
gatsby-remark-embed-gist somewhere above this plugin.
