Implements CI friendly bundle size logging for your production builds.
npm i gatsby-plugin-webpack-size
Add
'gatsby-plugin-webpack-size' to the plugins in your
gatsby-config.js file.
module.exports = {
plugins: [
`gatsby-plugin-webpack-size`
]
}
The only custom option implemented is
development. All other options are passed to the size-plugin.
module.exports = {
plugins: [
{
resolve: `gatsby-plugin-webpack-size`,
options: {
// Set to true to show bundle sizes in development mode as well
development: true
}
}
]
}