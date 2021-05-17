openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
gpw

gatsby-plugin-webpack-size

by Benedikt Rötsch
2.0.1 (see all)

Implements CI friendly bundle size logging for your production builds

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.5K

GitHub Stars

18

Maintenance

Last Commit

9mos ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Gatsby Bundle Analysis

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Gatsby Plugin Webpack Size

NPM   NPM downloads

Implements CI friendly bundle size logging for your production builds.

Screenshot

☁️ Installation

npm i gatsby-plugin-webpack-size

🛫 Setup

Add 'gatsby-plugin-webpack-size' to the plugins in your gatsby-config.js file.

module.exports = {
  plugins: [
    `gatsby-plugin-webpack-size`
  ]
}

⚙️ Configuration

The only custom option implemented is development. All other options are passed to the size-plugin.

module.exports = {
  plugins: [
    {
      resolve: `gatsby-plugin-webpack-size`,
      options: {
        // Set to true to show bundle sizes in development mode as well
        development: true
      }
    }
  ]
}

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

gpw
gatsby-plugin-webpack-bundle-analyser-v2Gatsby plugin with the latest version of webpack-bundle-analyser (https://github.com/webpack-contrib/webpack-bundle-analyzer) to visualize size of output files with an interactive zoomable treemap.
GitHub Stars
37
Weekly Downloads
46K
User Rating
1.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Unwelcoming Community
gatsby-plugin-bundle-statsAnalyze webpack stats(bundle size, assets, modules, packages) and compare the results between different builds.
GitHub Stars
229
Weekly Downloads
7K
gatsby-plugin-webpack-bundle-analyzerA Gatsby plugin to help analyze your bundle content.
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
6K
gpp
gatsby-plugin-perf-budgets**gatsby-plugin-perf-budgets** is an *experimental* plugin to make browsing bundles on a page basis easier. It is used in conjunction with `gatsby-plugin-webpack-bundle-analyser-v2`.
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
6K
@bundle-analyzer/gatsby-pluginBundle Analyzer JavaScript clients.
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
168
See 7 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial